‘WWE 2K20’ Actually Stopped Working On New Year’s Day 2020

The Y2K scare is officially two decades old, but apparently that doesn’t mean the problem is over for one video game. WWE 2K20 apparently had the worst start to 2020 as the game briefly stopped working for players once the calendar rolled over on the new year.

Reports of trouble actually playing WWE 2K20 hit social media on Wednesday as gamers tried to play the annual release of the 2K Sports wrestling title. Here’s what it looked like when you tried to play the game for a few hours on Wednesday:

Ironically, #WWE2K20 won't let you load anything in 2020, it just crashes the game… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yiT9tldTxZ — 🎄 SmackTalks 🎄 #WWE2K20 (@SmackNetwork) January 1, 2020

Fans were, obviously, not very happy with a game that’s often appeared on social media because of glitches and wonky animation.

Throw the whole company away. Make this whole game free. 🥱🙄🚮 😂#WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/k8yWQvOu0A — 𝖂𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖊 𝕸𝖆𝖞𝖘 (@WallaceMays_) January 1, 2020

Apparently the problem is much like the Y2K computer glitch that made millions fear their computer couldn’t handle switching to the year 2000. According to a Twitter user named Mike, the fix was simple: change the game clock to go back a day and make it 2019 and everything’s fine.

hey #WWE2K #WWE2K20 players! crashing when trying to create anything? crashing when entering the Originals menu? you're not alone! but I've got a fix! change your system date 1 day back. @WWEgames fucked up the game and made it force close in 2020 on most modes. not kidding. RT — Mike (@TheShiningDown) January 1, 2020

On Wednesday, 2K Support’s official Twitter account reported that the team was working on a fix for WWE 2K20 crashing issues.

Hey Superstars! We are aware of the issues related to #WWE2K20 crashing and are currently investigating. We are working towards a solution and will update you all when we have more information. — 2K Support (@2KSupport) January 1, 2020

And shortly thereafter, they reported that the issue was fixed.

This issue has been resolved. Please make sure to restart your #WWE2K20 game to automatically download the fix. If you continue experiencing issues, please open a support ticket here: https://t.co/E9ETwypbuw. Thank you again for your patience! — 2K Support (@2KSupport) January 1, 2020

Some gamers replied to the tweet saying the fix hadn’t hit them just yet. But there was an easy fix that Mike brought up, and one that confirmed the issue was, well, the inevitable passing of time.