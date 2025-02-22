Is Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Monkey’ Streaming Online Yet?

James Wan cannot and will not quit producing movies about evil dolls that refuse to be tossed into the garbage. Such is the case with The Monkey, which has trolled UPROXX [waves to the cursed doll], is helmed by Longlegs director Osgood Perkins, and is based upon Stephen King’s short story that lurks in his Skeleton Crew collection. The film also stars Theo James as twin brothers who encounter this toy in the attic, and much hell breaks loose.

For this popcorn crunching title, Perkins returns to his Neon stomping grounds (after Longlegs‘ success via masterful marketing skills) and has promised that the movie is very much a horror-comedy throwback: “People blow up, people explode; it’s very extreme but it’s very funny… it’s very touching, it’s very nostalgic, it’s very Stephen King.” Very. Now for the logistics.