James Wan cannot and will not quit producing movies about evil dolls that refuse to be tossed into the garbage. Such is the case with The Monkey, which has trolled UPROXX [waves to the cursed doll], is helmed by Longlegs director Osgood Perkins, and is based upon Stephen King’s short story that lurks in his Skeleton Crew collection. The film also stars Theo James as twin brothers who encounter this toy in the attic, and much hell breaks loose.
For this popcorn crunching title, Perkins returns to his Neon stomping grounds (after Longlegs‘ success via masterful marketing skills) and has promised that the movie is very much a horror-comedy throwback: “People blow up, people explode; it’s very extreme but it’s very funny… it’s very touching, it’s very nostalgic, it’s very Stephen King.” Very. Now for the logistics.
Is Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey Streaming Online Yet?
Not yet. When it does stream, however, chances are good that it will land on Hulu, which is where Longlegs now lives.
For now, The Monkey is taking off in theaters, where it already scored the best horror opening of the year. Is the year young? Yes, but horror movies tend to be plentiful in the January/February realm, so a “best” qualifier ain’t nothing to sniff at. From the film’s synopsis:
Based on the Stephen King short story, and produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Saw), The Monkey is a new trip from Longlegs writer/director, Osgood Perkins.
When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy.
The Monkey further stars Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Rohan Campbell, Colin O’Brien, Elijah Wood, and Sarah Levy.