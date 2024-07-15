Historically, very few people can really take on The Devil. Taylor Swift successfully did it last fall, while Patrick Wilson gives an honest attempt every few years. But many seem to underestimate the power of the Minions. Not Satan’s minions, but Steve Carell’s.

Longlegs hit theaters last week and thanks to its disturbing ad campaign and the power of Nic Cage, the flick managed to bring in an impressive $22.6 million over the weekend, a record for its distributor Neon. Still, it wasn’t able to overpower Bob, Stuart, and Kevin of Despicable Me 4, who secured the number one spot. But Neon was a good sport, and celebrated being the “#1 movie in America”….after Despicable Me 4.

Honesty is rare these days, so at least they are open about it!

Despicable Me 4 was released on July 3rd and has since racked up $211.1 million. But that was expected, at least based on the Minions overwhelming and somewhat concerning popularity.

Longlegs stars Nic Cage as the titular long-legged serial killer who worships Satan, who turned out to be no match for the Mega Minions. Of his elusive character, Cage was inspired by his mother. “Not that she was Satanic,” Cage said, of his mother, Joy Vogelsang, who died in 2021. He explained to AP, “In my approach to try and get more personal with my film performances, I’ve been trying to find a constructive place to put my memories of my mother.” Meanwhile, the minions were inspired by Fantastic Four. So…there’s a stark difference there.

Longlegs and Despicable Me 4 are now in theaters. Hail Minions!