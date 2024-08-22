In 2018, Abubakar Salim – classically trained stage actor, filmmaker, and breakout star of hit shows like Raised by Wolves and House of the Dragon – realized he had an important story he needed to tell. Five years prior, he’d lost his father to cancer, and had suddenly become the “man of the house.” The weight of the responsibility and the blinding fog of grief trapped him in a dark place for years. Then suddenly, after completing a particularly tough platforming section of Ori and the Blind Forest, it clicked. He had a story to tell about his devastating loss, and it was going to be in the form of a video game.

“[As a child], I always wanted to tell stories,” he reminisced, almost pleasantly reliving that feeling of being a young teen full of colorful ideas and a need to show them to the world. It manifested in him making short films with his friends in his teens and early adulthood, but that hunger to create was muted for a while after his father died. The elation he felt, that many gamers feel, when they conquer a difficult challenge after furious trial and error reconnected him to a young him, that would struggle playing Sonic the Hedgehog and would be met with stern yet proud encouragement from his father when he persevered. For Salim, his father’s at least projected interest in his digital adventures made for a real and powerful connection between the two. Writing what would amount to be a eulogy for him in video game form would be a full circle moment.

There was only one problem: Abubakar Salim had no idea how to make a video game.

“I ask people questions like ‘So, how do you make a game?’ and they reply ‘Well, do you have concept art?’” He didn’t. “Do you have a company?” He didn’t. It never occurred to him that you would need to have these things moving before you could even talk seriously about getting a game developed. “You know, I’m like building as I’m learning,” he said about the very early stages of getting Surgent Studios out of his head and into the real world.

Salim credits the strength of his vision for what would become Tales of Kenzera: ZAU for getting through the early rocky period of discovering all of these unwritten prerequisites for getting a game considered by a publisher the size of EA. With a small, 15-person team “running on my bank account,” Surgent Studios – then Silver Rain Games – produced things like a pitch deck, synopsis, and a playable build of the early ZAU concept in a very tight turn around. His acting chops came in handy in presenting his scrappy studio as AAA-level competent while he was still learning the value of what producers and tech artists bring to the table. Though of the many unexpected things he had to learn when it came to getting the studio off the ground, all of the administrative work involved was the most daunting.

“Shout out to Zoe [Brown], who’s our producer. She got this game through the door. She was stellar.” Salim credits Brown’s experience and professionalism for helping him get his head around all of the things that need to get done for a video game to get to market.

In 2020, EA officially signed Surgent under their EA Originals label to ramp up production of Tales of Kenzera: ZAU. Between then and 2023, the team grew to around 30 members, and in early 2024, the side-scrolling action game was released to the masses. Salim looks back on this development period with pride, and fondly remembers not being treated like an outsider when it came to the creative process. “There was really no conflict when it came to communicating that creative vision to the team.” he said. They would sometimes tease him for using other games as shorthand for inspirations for ZAU – a more common practice in his experience in film to try to call out framings and storyboard inspirations from other films or shows. Still, he trusted the expertise of his team, full of avid gamers who love what they do and worked hard to make a game they could be proud of; a game that turned his ideas into fully fleshed out stages, characters, and combat.

On the business side, there was some agita. Navigating the process with the publisher (who had specific expectations with regards to the speed of the production) as a first time studio (tasked with doing it and doing it well out of the gate) was stressful, but also illuminating for him. “I’m talking to experts who are building this thing. It’s like asking carpenters to build your house in three months, and them rightly telling you it will take years.”