Hip-Hop Flips The Narrative In Our Breakdown Of 2025’s Top Performing Genres

If this year taught us anything, it’s that fans have the final say on which artists, albums, and genres owned the culture in 2025. The conversations they were having on social media and in group chats mattered just as much as any critic-approved list.

As you can see from the chart below, artists under the Warner Music Umbrella drove massive audience interest, no matter the genre. But one stands out above the rest despite some in the establishment fretting over more outdated snapshots of the industry.

UPROXX Studios Senior Director, Editorial and Content Strategy Philip Cosores has a clear message when it comes to those claiming that the sky is falling when it comes to rap. “Rumors of hip-hop’s demise have been greatly exaggerated,” he says. “After news went viral that no rap songs were in the Billboard Top 40 for the first time in 35 years, many proclaimed the death of hip-hop. But on YouTube, the genre is still as dominant as ever, and a direct way to reach a massive audience.”

There’s a lot to get excited about when it comes to other major genres, as well, according to Cosores.

“Let’s also shout out the impressive numbers put up by pop artists — often the quickest way to reach young, female audiences — and rock, which is underscored by massive catalog longevity and younger artists like Twenty One Pilots. We expect these genres — along with the strengthening reach of R&B and country — to continue to drive music culture in 2026, with hip-hop due for a rebound in perception to match reality as it continues to dominate the platform.”

Let’s unpack that last point a little by looking at some of hip-hop’s most undeniably influential artists — is Pooh Shiesty and recent UPROXX Visionaries artist, Gunna. These two rappers are decisively shutting down the “hip-hop in decline” narrative. Pooh Shiesty landed the highest-charting solo song of his career with “FDO,” outranking holiday behemoths like Mariah Carey to deliver the kind of moment that reminds you how rap hurdles the mountain of classic holiday music with audiences in search of counter-programming. Gunna, meanwhile, took his Wun World Tour to the next level, selling out his North American leg while creating real community with his philanthropic Wunna Run Club stops.

Genre breakout NBA YoungBoy’s Make America Slime Again tour reportedly crossed $70M, sold 500,000+ tickets, and did it after five years off the road for the artist. Andscape’s David Dennis Jr. has described him as an artist who has “harnessed his vulnerability, myth-making, and authenticity to become a deity for teens and 20-somethings, who hang on his every word.” It’s all proof that the hip-hop genre (which being propelled by these and other WMG artists) is on a growth trajectory powered by an unbreakable connection with audiences.

Take a look at the full chart below.