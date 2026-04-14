At our recent NewFront presentation in NYC, UPROXX Head Of Creative, Steve Bramucci spoke about our creator-powered brand partnerships, scale, and creative authenticity. This is a condensed version of those remarks. Let’s talk about what happens when brands engage in ways that are creative and meaningful – something our award-winning studio excels at. We all know that audiences sniff out inauthenticity. That’s why the best partnerships don’t feel like paid placements — they feel culturally native. The major artist talent feels engaged and excited, and the concepts connect with the audience organically. That’s the kind of work we do: connecting artists, brands, and audiences to brand partnerships so fresh and intentional in their creation that they drive earned media, social amplification, and measurable brand lift.

An Award-Winning And Diverse Record Of Creative Brand Partnerships When The Brand Is Authentically Involved, Fans Lean In Your project might be turnkey, utilize our IP, or be a fully custom build from the ground up with videos, super creators, and live events. One of our superpowers is recognizing that one-size-fits-all approaches don’t work. We lean on flexibility and creative inventiveness to build brand-integrated ecosystems that pair our cultural authority with your brand ethos. The track record tells the story. Brand Partnerships On UPROXX TV Seamless Brand Presence Toyota didn’t just sponsor an episode of our original IP, Visionaries. They were built into it – in the exact way they wanted. The brand moments in the video highlighted key aspects of the vehicle and aligned Toyota with the creative process of their dream talent, Grammy-winning musician Coco Jones. The vehicle never pulled focus, but the result was a meaningful integration that spans performance edits, social distribution, and the earned-media conversation.

Immersion + Emotional Resonance At ODESZA’s “The Last Goodbye” finale at The Gorge, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon helped power our award-winning immersive installation called ECHOES. This wasn’t just something fans witnessed. More than 60,000 people stepped inside and connected with one another in a truly profound moment as they engaged with the installation, felt it deeply, and told their own stories out of it. Brand-Personalized Personalities With Skrewball, super creator Benny Blanco didn’t just make cocktails with their whiskey; he engaged deeply and sincerely. It was access, not advertising. Charming, captivating, genuinely fun, and funny. It was a vibe that resonated, with over delivery and 56.4MM campaign video views. Once we create these projects – using the perfect talent to match the brand needs – we don’t just drop them and walk away like so many in our competitive set. We amplify these projects through our creator network to ensure that every partnership extends beyond the initial placement and enters the broader social conversation. This is a value add on every deal, leveraging the uncommon bond our creators have with the communities they have cultivated. That’s amplification you can’t manufacture, built on credibility.