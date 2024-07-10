It has been just a couple of days since ODESZA bid their final goodbye to fans. Truth be told, we’re still not over it.

To properly close out their The Last Goodbye tour – which saw the prolific electronic duo at the iconic Gorge Amphitheatre in their home state – ODESZA raced against the clock to bring a once-in-a-lifetime immersive installation to their fans.

Tapping SETUP and SNAPDRAGON as collaborators, ECHOES was an incredibly technically ambitious project. Yet, when it came time for 20,000 fans to experience the magic of ECHOES, it all came down to just one emotion: Gratitude.

The sight of ECHOES was one that took your breath away and the sonic scape starred intensely emotional fan voicemails. Walking into and out of the venue through the installation, thousands of ODESZA fans found themselves overwhelmed with gratitude, proud to be a part of such an expansive community. It carried real emotional weight.

While ODESZA has officially said their “last goodbye” for an indefinite amount of time, one thing is certain: the power of that music community is sure to echo for a very long time.

See the awe-striking ECHOES installation with this collection of photos below.