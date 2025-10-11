How Tech Is Driving The Future Of Luxury Auto

Last year, Mercedes-Benz introduced MBUX Sound Drive, an interactive audio feature that uses the vehicle’s acceleration, steering, and braking to create real-time musical remixes of original tracks. The mastermind behind this technology, Uproxx’s Chief Visionary Officer will.i.am, believes this is only the beginning of how tech will be driving the future of auto luxury.

“In-car tech reminds us that tech is luxury,” he told us. “Tech is the most luxurious LUX in the world of Luxury. For a generation that values design thinking, what makes a car ‘cool’ is engineering turned into moving, powerful art. Cars are becoming something other than transportation vehicles. Carmakers need to stop only making cars… and stop thinking of people ONLY as drivers.”

The numbers back up his vision: a recent survey found 31% of Gen Z car shoppers cited in-car technology as a key factor influencing their purchase, compared to just 10% of Boomers. Meanwhile, nearly 95% of car buyers now research online, 75% say video content shapes their decisions, and up to 43% of Gen Z are ready to purchase entirely online, without the face-to-face interaction of a dealer demonstration. That means they need to see it to believe it, and explaining features in the online shopping phase is the key to capturing their attention.

Uproxx’s 2025 Auto Signals Report does the deep dive into audience market trends that brands need to imagine the future, and how to take their place in it.

Here’s a preview.