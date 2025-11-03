As I write this post, tens of thousands of residents of the city of Los Angeles are descending on the city’s downtown to prepare for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ championship parade after the team became the first in 25 years to win back-to-back Major League Baseball championships.

Notable Angelenos will.i.am and Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas simulate just what that raucous crowd will look like in the music video for their new Dodgers anthem, “We LA.” The video finds will and Taboo performing in real locations around East LA, as well as simulating performances at locations such as Dodger Stadium as they celebrate the city and its new back-to-back champs.

The duo similarly feted their hometown earlier this year with the video for “East LA” in response to the illegal actions taken against the city by the federal government. will has been advocating for Los Angeles since early this year, when he hosted multiple events to benefit relief efforts after wildfires ravaged northern Los Angeles.

The Dodgers won the 2025 MLB championship on Saturday night (November 1) in a thrilling game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays that went to 11 innings and saw them come back from down three runs to win it all, 5-4.

Watch will.i.am and Taboo’s “We LA” video above.