MILEY Debuts On UPROXX | Originals With will.i.am | JISOO + K-Pop Dominate

Miley Debuts

On UPROXX

New Name, New Label, New Sound

Watch Bass Persuades on YouTube On August 31 she dropped the Cyrus and became, simply, MILEY. Days later Bass Persuades arrived as her first release under Atlantic Records, the lead single from her tenth album and the opening statement of a dance-pop era built on a four-on-the-floor beat, a disco bassline, and eighties synth. It went straight to #2 on YouTube trending and has cleared 9.5M views in seven days. A new name, a new label, and a new sound, exclusively available on the UPROXX network. 9.5M Views in

seven days #2 YouTube trending

at launch 20M Subscribers

on YouTube What’s coming next The Album.

September 18. Her tenth studio album, and the first under Atlantic. Hollywood Bowl performances to follow on October 16 & 18. Brands are welcome to join MILEY for her new era. Click here to sponsor the album Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026

UPROXX Originals

K-Pop On UPROXX

JISOO Drops ‘CLICK’

K-Pop Continues To Dominate The final member of powerhouse K-pop group BLACKPINK to launch a solo project, JISOO proved that last certainly doesn’t mean least. In 2025, her single ‘Eyes Closed’ put her on the Hot 100, making BLACKPINK the first girl group in history to have all four members chart solo. Last week JISOO returned with ‘CLICK’, proving once again the power of K-pop video drops with 35.4M views in seven days. UPROXX places brands in front of engaged K-pop audiences, making us the premier YouTube environment for new music from Asian artists and beyond. Watch CLICK on YouTube 35.4M Views in

seven days 9.46M Subscribers

on YouTube 2 Top five music videos

globally, 2025 Coming September 17 ROSÉ Is Next With ‘New Trick’ Two weeks after CLICK, a second BLACKPINK solo release arrives. ‘New Trick’ lands September 17, with a video directed by Dave Meyers and shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro as the centerpiece of Apple’s new Shot on iPhone campaign. Her last single, APT. with Bruno Mars, was the #1 music video in the United States in 2025. 5.78B Lifetime views

on YouTube 20.1M Subscribers

on YouTube 2.66B APT. with Bruno Mars,

views Reach out to surround ROSÉ’s drop Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026

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