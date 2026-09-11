MILEY Debuts On UPROXX | Originals With will.i.am | JISOO + K-Pop Dominate

Miley Debuts
On UPROXX
New Name, New Label, New Sound
On August 31 she dropped the Cyrus and became, simply, MILEY. Days later Bass Persuades arrived as her first release under Atlantic Records, the lead single from her tenth album and the opening statement of a dance-pop era built on a four-on-the-floor beat, a disco bassline, and eighties synth.
It went straight to #2 on YouTube trending and has cleared 9.5M views in seven days. A new name, a new label, and a new sound, exclusively available on the UPROXX network.
seven days
at launch
on YouTube
September 18.
Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026
UPROXX Originals Are
Defining Culture
There’s an idea worth sitting with: you are what you make. It sounds simple. But in an era where many can talk about possibility, UPROXX is showing our own with what we put out on a weekly basis. And since August, that output has been something special to behold.
In a partnership with Verizon, UPROXX unveiled two new episodes of our Visionaries performance series with R&B superstars Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye, a fresh installment of the Visionaries Interview with Latin icon Becky G speaking with UPROXX Chief Visionary Officer will.i.am, standalone Visionaries Moments features with both Will and Becky, and new episodes of Sound Check with a disparate and impressive group of artists: Alex Warren, Bella Kay, and The Game.
Additionally, we dropped a Sound Check with movie star Adria Arjona that has a half-million views on social.
▶ VisionariesAri Lennox
▶ VisionariesLucky Daye
▶ Visionaries InterviewBecky G x will.i.am
▶ Visionaries MomentsBecky G
▶ Visionaries Momentswill.i.am
▶ Sound CheckAlex Warren
▶ Sound CheckThe Game
▶ Sound CheckBella Kay
▶ Sound CheckAdria Arjona
UPROXX.com + YouTube
since August
social media views
Our new mini-doc traces the birth of the West Coast sound through the people who built it, with Warren G and Kurupt on camera. Powered by FX from the open to the credits, and tied directly into the story of The Drop.
Up next: the pilot launch of Love, Songs with Chelley Bissainthe, with room for brands to activate via sponsorship or deep integration.
Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026
JISOO Drops ‘CLICK’
K-Pop Continues To Dominate
The final member of powerhouse K-pop group BLACKPINK to launch a solo project, JISOO proved that last certainly doesn’t mean least. In 2025, her single ‘Eyes Closed’ put her on the Hot 100, making BLACKPINK the first girl group in history to have all four members chart solo.
Last week JISOO returned with ‘CLICK’, proving once again the power of K-pop video drops with 35.4M views in seven days. UPROXX places brands in front of engaged K-pop audiences, making us the premier YouTube environment for new music from Asian artists and beyond.
seven days
on YouTube
globally, 2025
Two weeks after CLICK, a second BLACKPINK solo release arrives. ‘New Trick’ lands September 17, with a video directed by Dave Meyers and shot entirely on the iPhone 18 Pro as the centerpiece of Apple’s new Shot on iPhone campaign.
Her last single, APT. with Bruno Mars, was the #1 music video in the United States in 2025.
on YouTube
on YouTube
views
Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026
Click a moment to view the media deck.
Sources: Comscore, YouTube Analytics, Chartmetric, Proprietary UPROXX Research, 2026
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