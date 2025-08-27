UPROXX Studios Names Greg Osborne Vice President, Brand Partnerships

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK — August 27, 2025 — UPROXX Studios, the culture-first content studio and #1 most-viewed music video network in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Greg Osborne as Vice President of Brand Partnerships. Osborne will report directly to UPROXX Studios cofounder and CEO Jarret Myer.

Osborne joins UPROXX Studios at a moment of rapid growth across YouTube and its viewership proliferation across streaming TV platforms. With nearly 150 million monthly U.S. viewers, more than 50% of its audience consumes UPROXX Studios content on televisions. As a result, UPROXX Studios has emerged as a go-to advertising partner for brands aiming to turn cultural relevance on TV screens into real business results. State Farm, Toyota, T-Mobile, Universal Pictures, Paramount, Starbucks, Sparkling Ice, Red Bull, Rémy Martin, McDonald’s, and Pluto TV are examples of blue-chip brands tapping into the studio’s unique ability to drive impact at scale.

“Greg has spent his career connecting brands to diverse audiences in environments where culture leads and authenticity matters,” said Jarret Myer, cofounder and CEO at UPROXX Studios. “His experience across both legacy media and modern streaming makes him the perfect fit as we help brands show up where people actually spend time today – on CTV, YouTube, TikTok and across music culture.”

As the exclusive seller of Warner Music Group’s official music video inventory, UPROXX Studios guarantees 100% share-of-voice around superstar artists such as Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, and Ed Sheeran, making it an essential buy for advertisers looking to own the moment.

“Brands can’t invest in the music category and its surrounding culture on the TV screen without UPROXX Studios in their media mix,” said Greg Osborne, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at UPROXX Studios. “UPROXX has a rapidly growing presence in the living room, and sits at the center of culture-driven premium content in a way I’ve never seen before. We aren’t out here forcing ads into people’s feeds. We’re creating moments people actually want to watch, talk about, and share. That’s where the future of brand storytelling lives.”

Osborne brings more than two decades of sales and leadership experience to the role. Notably, he served as Vice President of West Coast Sales at Vevo, where he led brand and agency relationships and developed sales strategy across CTV and YouTube. While at Vevo, Osborne helped transform the West Coast team’s structure, expanded into new verticals, and played a key role in driving new business through modernized go-to-market strategy – diversifying revenue and helping shape the media company’s evolution into a CTV-first platform. Prior to Vevo, Osborne spent over 20 years at Univision, ultimately serving as Vice President of Network and Digital Sales, where he guided national and multicultural revenue strategy. He began his career at Cox Communications.

As part of his role, Osborne will oversee brand partnerships strategy across verticals, helping agencies and marketers unlock full-screen, high-impact inventory tied to the moments that matter most in music, entertainment, and internet culture.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of an organization that doesn’t just follow culture, it creates it,” added Osborne. “CTV advertising deserves culture, and UPROXX Studios has built a platform where brands can perform with more resonance, more data, and more heart.”

About UPROXX Studios

UPROXX Studios is the music category leader across connected TV, YouTube and social media. With more than half of its 150 million monthly U.S. viewers consuming its content on televisions, UPROXX Studios has emerged as a go-to advertising partner for brands aiming to turn cultural relevance on TV screens into real business results. Founded by creative visionary will.i.am and media titans Rich Antoniello and Jarret Myer, UPROXX Studios has redefined the modern media company model, acting as the definitive youth culture platform through the lens of music. Known for its iconic brands UPROXX, HipHopDX, Dime Magazine, Indie Mixtape, and Country Mixtape, UPROXX Studios connects brands and fans to the energy of music culture. As the exclusive seller of Warner Music Group’s official music video inventory, UPROXX Studios guarantees 100% share-of-voice around superstar artists such as Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, and Ed Sheeran. For more information about brand opportunities with UPROXX Studios, visit: UPROXXstudios.com.