Immediately following YouTube NewFront, UPROXX and Comscore unveil new data confirming UPROXX as a Top 10 CTV entertainment property delivering extraordinary incremental audience reach versus Netflix, Hulu, ESPN and other major platforms. NEW YORK, NY – March XX, 2026 – UPROXX TV, the cultural media network redefining music television for the connected era, today unveiled the details of its 2026 NewFront presentation at the iconic City Winery Pier 57. Located on New York’s Hudson River Park, the live event kicks off at 6 p.m. on March 26 immediately following the YouTube NewFront. The event will feature exclusive data insights, major programming reveals and exclusive advertising opportunities. Interested parties can request a spot by contacting rsvp@uproxx.com. The announcement follows the November 2025 launch of UPROXX TV, which bridged UPROXX Studios’ artist-first programming with a CTV-first ad sales operation. In its debut year, UPROXX TV has quickly emerged as one of the most-viewed entertainment networks in the U.S., reaching 160 million monthly viewers and fueled by a CTV-first strategy that has shifted music culture firmly into the living room. Through an exclusive sales partnership with Warner Music Group, the network delivers 100% share-of-voice around global superstar releases — transforming premiere-day drops into appointment viewing. “Our viewers aren’t scrolling or grazing; they are on the couch, remote in hand, with the volume up. That isn’t social media behavior — that is television behavior,” said Jarret Myer, UPROXX co-founder and CEO. “The future of music television is driven by big-screen fandom, and UPROXX TV is the best platform built to capture that energy at scale.”

Measured Like Television. Performing Like Television. Big-screen music fandom isn’t anecdotal. It’s measurable. At the 2026 NewFront, UPROXX and Comscore will unveil new research demonstrating that UPROXX performs like television — and delivers reach that traditional networks and streaming platforms cannot replicate. “When a network breaks into the Top 10 on CTV at that scale, that’s not a niche story — it’s a creator television story,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore. Top 10 on CTV. #1 on YouTube. According to Comscore CTV data, UPROXX ranks 7th among the Top 25 entertainment properties in the United States on connected TV, ahead of Vevo, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery. Also according to Comscore’s YouTube partner channel ranking, UPROXX is the #1 YouTube Partner Channel, placing it ahead of a wide array of branded creator networks, music labels, music providers, and major channel groups that are often the first to come to mind for buyers. That list includes SonyBMG, The Orchard, VEVO, BroadbandTV, Believe, Create Music, and Studio71. “The UPROXX audience isn’t just large,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore. “What makes UPROXX remarkable is how additive the audience is. The duplication levels are exceptionally low across platforms, which means brands are accessing distinctive audiences that simply aren’t being captured elsewhere.” Material Incrementality Across Streaming UPROXX does not duplicate audience weight — it extends it at scale. New Comscore analysis reveals that when UPROXX is paired with major media properties, the majority of the combined audience remains unique — delivering meaningful incremental reach rather than redundant frequency.

Netflix: When UPROXX and Netflix are combined, 64% of the audience is unique to UPROXX — adding 32 million incremental users. The result: a 179% incremental uplift versus Netflix alone and a 2.79x total reach lift. ESPN: Across sports, the pattern holds. When paired with ESPN, 63% of the combined audience remains unique to UPROXX, contributing 26 million additional users. That equates to 173% incremental uplift versus ESPN alone and a 2.73x reach lift. VEVO: Even within music-specific environments, UPROXX meaningfully expands reach. When combined with VEVO, 40% of the audience is unique to UPROXX — generating 17 million incremental users, a 69% uplift versus VEVO alone and a 1.69x reach lift. Paramount: When paired with Paramount, 36% of the combined audience is unique to UPROXX — adding 16 million additional users and delivering a 57% incremental uplift versus Paramount alone and a 1.57x reach lift. Across entertainment, streaming and sports, the pattern is consistent: UPROXX reshapes audience composition rather than simply increasing frequency — delivering measurable scale expansion in the environments where fandom shows up on the biggest screen in the house. “The value of UPROXX represents a must-buy for any always-on strategy,” Bagdasarian added. “In today’s convergent landscape, it delivers the incremental reach that meaningfully strengthens a media plan.” How Brands Buy This Performance At City Winery Pier 57, UPROXX will translate that performance into clear buying opportunities: 2026 Programming Expansion: Expanded FAST channels and appointment-viewing franchises like Visionaries, spotlighting the Super Creators driving global culture. Guaranteed Cultural Ownership: 100% share-of-voice around premiere-day global drops and custom label collaborations delivering 90%+ video completion rates and measurable audience expansion. Dynamic Media: UPROXX will also introduce Dynamic Media, its data-powered activation system designed to align brands with breakout cultural momentum in real time across YouTube and CTV. Powered by proprietary signal detection and official artist prioritization, Dynamic Media enables brands to activate against premiere moments, trending conversations and high-velocity cultural signals with operational precision — including DV360-compatible workflows. As UPROXX executives will expand upon on stage, brands are not buying around music — they are buying into the source: official artist channels, verified premiere environments and the moments audiences actively choose.