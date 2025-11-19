UPROXX TV Debuts As Top Entertainment Network In The U.S.

UPROXX TV, the cultural TV network where artists, fans, and brands meet on the biggest screen in the house, today announced its official launch. Combining UPROXX Studios’ artist-first programming with a CTV-first ad sales operation, UPROXX TV gives advertisers guaranteed access to music culture across streaming TV, YouTube, and social media.

UPROXX is now one of the top most-viewed entertainment network in the U.S. — powered by its exclusive sales partnership with Warner Music Group, delivering 100% share-of-voice around superstar artists like Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, and Ed Sheeran across their official artist and label channels and playlists. In the last 12 months, UPROXX Studios content consistently reached more monthly unique viewers than Vevo on YouTube, per Comscore*. More than half of UPROXX’s 150M+ monthly unique viewers watched across CTV in July 2025**, reflecting the rapid shift of YouTube consumption to connected TVs.

“For media buyers and marketers, the direct path to culture is through UPROXX, not around it,” said Jarret Myer, cofounder and CEO of UPROXX. “Not every popular YouTube publisher will translate into a FAST powerhouse, but the premium, music-driven content UPROXX delivers is exactly what audiences are seeking on ad-supported TV streaming. Fans come to us for the artists they love, and brands gain guaranteed share-of-voice inside those cultural moments on the biggest screen in the house.”

“UPROXX has been a key strategic partner to us at Warner Records, with an unmatched understanding of what music television means in the streaming era — connecting artists, fans, and brands across platforms,” said Dave Edwards, SVP Revenue & Operations at Warner Music. “In UPROXX, our superstar artists have a partner that amplifies their storytelling and performances into homes everywhere, while advertisers can reach deeply engaged fandoms through authentic, culturally relevant content.”

UPROXX TV’s upfront sales debut at the 2026 IAB Newfronts will showcase its programming slate, advertising opportunities, and brand activations. Working hand-in-hand with labels and artists, UPROXX gives advertisers direct access to music video drops, premiere-day moments, and custom collaborations — making it the first stop for agencies and marketers seeking activations that capture audience mindshare at the biggest cultural moments in music.

As part of its launch slate, UPROXX Studios’ original series Visionaries is drawing millions of views and dominating cultural conversation. Featuring artists such as Gunna and BigXthaPlug, the series offers brands bespoke opportunities to sponsor premium long-form content that scales across screens.