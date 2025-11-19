UPROXX TV Debuts As Top Entertainment Network In The U.S.

UPROXX TV, the cultural TV network where artists, fans, and brands meet on the biggest screen in the house, today announced its official launch. Combining UPROXX Studios’ artist-first programming with a CTV-first ad sales operation, UPROXX TV gives advertisers guaranteed access to music culture across streaming TV, YouTube, and social media.
UPROXX is now one of the top most-viewed entertainment network in the U.S. — powered by its exclusive sales partnership with Warner Music Group, delivering 100% share-of-voice around superstar artists like Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, and Ed Sheeran across their official artist and label channels and playlists. In the last 12 months, UPROXX Studios content consistently reached more monthly unique viewers than Vevo on YouTube, per Comscore*. More than half of UPROXX’s 150M+ monthly unique viewers watched across CTV in July 2025**, reflecting the rapid shift of YouTube consumption to connected TVs.
“For media buyers and marketers, the direct path to culture is through UPROXX, not around it,” said Jarret Myer, cofounder and CEO of UPROXX. “Not every popular YouTube publisher will translate into a FAST powerhouse, but the premium, music-driven content UPROXX delivers is exactly what audiences are seeking on ad-supported TV streaming. Fans come to us for the artists they love, and brands gain guaranteed share-of-voice inside those cultural moments on the biggest screen in the house.”
“UPROXX has been a key strategic partner to us at Warner Records, with an unmatched understanding of what music television means in the streaming era — connecting artists, fans, and brands across platforms,” said Dave Edwards, SVP Revenue & Operations at Warner Music. “In UPROXX, our superstar artists have a partner that amplifies their storytelling and performances into homes everywhere, while advertisers can reach deeply engaged fandoms through authentic, culturally relevant content.”
UPROXX TV’s upfront sales debut at the 2026 IAB Newfronts will showcase its programming slate, advertising opportunities, and brand activations. Working hand-in-hand with labels and artists, UPROXX gives advertisers direct access to music video drops, premiere-day moments, and custom collaborations — making it the first stop for agencies and marketers seeking activations that capture audience mindshare at the biggest cultural moments in music.
As part of its launch slate, UPROXX Studios’ original series Visionaries is drawing millions of views and dominating cultural conversation. Featuring artists such as Gunna and BigXthaPlug, the series offers brands bespoke opportunities to sponsor premium long-form content that scales across screens.
A Direct Path to Culture (and Proof)
Blue-chip brands including State Farm, Toyota, T-Mobile, Universal Pictures, Paramount, Starbucks, and McDonald’s have already tapped UPROXX’s living room impressions. Campaigns have delivered 90%+ video completion rates, 92%+ viewability, and double-digit lifts in awareness and favorability, proving the impact of music-led CTV.
“As connected TV becomes the default screen for YouTube viewership, advertisers are seeking measurable, culturally relevant partners,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore. “UPROXX consistently ranks in the Top 4 of Comscore’s entertainment category, a field of hundreds, demonstrating both its audience scale and its staying power in streaming. That performance makes UPROXX a top-tier CTV partner for advertisers looking to align with music-led content that delivers.”
“UPROXX TV is where attention and culture collide,” said Ziggy Prieto, SVP, Group Media Director at Mediahub Global. “VOD drives about 33% more attention than traditional streaming — and with YouTube leading the CTV space, that attention happens in moments when audiences are choosing the music and artists they love. By powering those ad experiences, UPROXX TV puts brands in the center of that high-attention, high-intent environment.”
Greg Osborne Joins to Lead Brand Partnerships
As part of the rollout, Greg Osborne joins as VP of Brand Partnerships. Osborne previously led CTV and YouTube sales at Vevo and spent two decades at Univision. His role is to help agencies and marketers unlock high-impact inventory tied to official cultural moments.
“CTV viewers aren’t watching cable — they’re watching the artists they love,” Osborne said. “After years in TV and streaming, I’ve never seen a more direct path from artist moment to brand outcome than what UPROXX TV can deliver.”
TV Streaming Distribution Strategy
UPROXX TV’s programming travels where audiences already are. The company is evaluating FAST syndication opportunities with the likes of Pluto TV and Roku, and pursuing OEM integrations with manufacturers such as Vizio and Samsung, ensuring its content travels natively into TV operating systems. In parallel, UPROXX Studios is expanding its slate for TV screens — building custom content for brands and developing original IP like Visionaries (now in market for licensing) — with a longer-term plan to program multiple 24/7 FAST channels built from UPROXX’s catalog.
About UPROXX TV
UPROXX TV is the cultural media network where artists, fans, and brands meet on the biggest screen in the house. Bringing together UPROXX Studios (artist-first programming, custom content, and original IP) and UPROXX Ads (a CTV-first advertising business), UPROXX TV reaches 150M+ monthly viewers across CTV, YouTube, and social — over half on TV screens. Founded by will.i.am, Rich Antoniello, and Jarret Myer, it has become the music culture entertainment category leader, with brands like UPROXX, HipHopDX, and Dime Magazine helping advertisers turn culture into measurable results. Through its exclusive sales partnership with Warner Music Group, UPROXX TV guarantees 100% share-of-voice around superstar artists such as Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, and Ed Sheeran. Learn more at UPROXXTV.com.
* Source: Comscore Video Metrix Media Trend, Multi-Platform, September 2024 – September 2025, U.S., Total Audience, Total Digital Video, Reach (000), [P] UPROXX Studios and [P] VEVO, Comscore’s Entertainment Category.
** Source: Comscore Video Metrix Key Measures, Multi-Platform, July 2025, U.S., Total Audience, Total Digital Video, Reach (000), [P] UPROXX Studios.