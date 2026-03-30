

New series, including ‘Love, Songs’ co-created, executive produced, and hosted by Chelley Bissainthe and a live performance from creator-pop star Nessa Barrett highlight how super creators and their fandoms are redefining television on the biggest screen in the house.

NEW YORK, NY – UPROXX TV, the cultural media network redefining music television for the connected era, unveiled a slate of new original programming and brand opportunities during its inaugural NewFront presentation at City Winery Pier 57. Highlights of the presentation included the unveiling of the new creator-led series Love, Songs, hosted by breakout television personality and emerging cultural force Chelley Bissainthe, and a live performance of new music from creator-sensation-turned-pop-star Nessa Barrett. The slate reflects a broader shift toward super creators — artists and cultural voices whose massive fandoms move seamlessly between social platforms and television screens. On stage, executives described UPROXX as one of the first television networks built specifically for the super creator era. “Our viewers aren’t just scrolling — they’re channeling the social power of super creators into the living room,” said Jarret Myer, UPROXX co-founder and CEO. “The future of television is driven by creators who build massive fandoms across social platforms and then activate those audiences on the biggest screen in the house.” Held immediately following the YouTube NewFront, the event brought together agency leaders, brand partners and music industry executives to preview UPROXX’s next phase of growth as a connected TV destination for music culture. The presentation built on newly released Comscore data revealing UPROXX as a top 10 entertainment property on connected TV. Today the UPROXX network reaches more than 160 million monthly viewers, with more than half of its audience now watching on connected television screens — underscoring how music culture has rapidly shifted from mobile screens to the biggest screen in the house.* “When a network breaks into the Top 10 on CTV at that scale, that’s not a niche story — it’s a creator television story,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore, who took the stage to share additional analysis showing that UPROXX delivers significant incremental reach when paired with major media platforms — meaning its audience is largely additive rather than duplicative. When combined with Netflix, for example, 64% of the audience remained unique to UPROXX, contributing 32 million incremental viewers and delivering a 2.79x total reach lift compared to Netflix alone.** A New Generation of Programming Powered by Super Creators At the center of the programming slate is Love, Songs, a new creator-led interview format hosted by Chelley Bissainthe, a breakout television personality and rising cultural voice who first emerged on Love Island USA. The series explores how people experience love, memory, and identity through music — using conversation as a lens to reveal what people feel, what they choose, and what their stories say about them.

In each episode, a guest secretly selects one iconic music video that represents their current “love era.” Through a playful conversation, Chelley attempts to decode the guest’s choice before both host and guest reveal their answers simultaneously. The format blends personal storytelling and music culture with a game-show payoff — creating episodes designed to be bingeable, highly clip-able, and primed for cultural conversation across television and social platforms. The series reflects UPROXX’s strategy to develop creator-led formats anchored by super creators and their fandoms. “Music has always been one of the most powerful ways people connect to their emotions and memories,” said Chelley Bissainthe, host and executive producer of Love, Songs. “This show is about tapping into that in a way that feels real, a little unexpected, and actually fun to watch. You get to see how people think, what they connect to, and how their story reveals itself through music.” “Chelley represents the next generation of multi-hyphenate talent voices that can connect culture, conversation, and community in a way audiences immediately respond to,” said Myer. “What makes her especially powerful is how naturally she fits alongside the artists and creators already driving UPROXX — bringing a new dimension to a slate built around the scale and energy of modern fandoms.” The show joins a growing slate of UPROXX programming, including Visionaries, Sound Check, That One Video, artist performance specials, and additional creator-driven formats designed to capture the scale and energy of modern music fandom. A Live Moment from One of Music’s Fastest-Rising Super Creators The NewFront presentation also featured a special appearance and live performance from Nessa Barrett, one of the fastest-rising artists in pop culture, performing new tracks from her forthcoming EP, Jesus Loves a Primadonna.

Barrett appeared on stage, performed live, and met with brand and agency partners — bringing one of the most passionate young fandoms in music directly into the room. With more than 19 million followers on TikTok and 6 million on Instagram, Barrett represents the type of artist UPROXX CEO Jarret Myer describes as a “true super creator” — talent that will power the evolution of music television on connected TV: “Artists like Nessa Barrett are the definition of super creators — talent that builds massive fandoms across platforms and brings real cultural gravity into the room,” Myer said. “When you pair artists like Nessa with voices like Chelley — who connect television, conversation, and community — you start to see what the next era of music television actually looks like.” Barrett’s appearance — alongside the introduction of Love, Songs — underscored the central theme of the UPROXX NewFront: that the next era of television will be powered by super creators whose fandoms move seamlessly between social platforms, streaming services, and connected TV. Designed for the Big Screen — and the Social Feed The new programming slate reflects how audiences now consume music culture across television and social platforms. UPROXX executives described this strategy as developing formats that function simultaneously as television programming and social “clip engines.” Shows like Love, Songs are designed to generate multiple cultural moments from every episode — including reveal moments, standout guest reactions and short-form segments built to travel across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube Shorts.

The approach allows a single episode to generate sustained cultural conversation across platforms while maintaining the premium storytelling experience expected on television screens. New Opportunities for Brand Partners Alongside the programming announcements, UPROXX introduced new advertising opportunities designed to connect brands with the cultural momentum created by artists and super creators. These opportunities include: Premiere Moment Ownership

Brands can secure 100% share-of-voice around premiere-day artist releases and cultural drops across the UPROXX ecosystem. Original Programming Integration

Creator-led formats like Love, Songs provide natural integration opportunities for brands seeking culturally authentic storytelling environments. Dynamic Cultural Activation

UPROXX also previewed a new Dynamic Media buying framework, its data-powered activation system enabling brands to align media investments with emerging cultural signals across connected TV and YouTube in real time. Powered by proprietary signal detection and official artist prioritization, Dynamic Media enables brands to activate against premiere moments, trending conversations and high-velocity cultural signals with operational precision — including DV360-compatible workflows that are eligible towards buyers’ Google VIP commitment. According to executives, these offerings represent a shift away from traditional media buying toward culture-driven advertising environments built around the influence of super creators and their fandoms.