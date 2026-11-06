Without a doubt, JID has earned his spot as one of the most respected rappers of his generation (don’t just take it from us, take it from the GRAMMYs), so we figured it was time to throw him a proper celebration. Last week, Rémy Martin and UPROXX took over Lavan Midtown in New York City and packed the room with the people who’ve been riding with him from day one.

Custom Rémy Martin VSOP cocktails kept the vibes high, longtime JID collaborator Christo held down the decks, and Spillage Village singer Mereba turned up for a guest spot, turning the event into a real family affair between JID’s creative circle and his biggest fans. At the night’s end, JID took the stage for an intimate set that had a room full of fans rapping along word for word.

It’s been a big year for the Atlanta MC, making the event feel like a true celebration of JID’s career so far. In February, God Does Like Ugly was up for two GRAMMYs, including Best Rap Album, and this spring his tour took him across Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. And that was top of mind for JID during his performance:

“I love ya’ll so much, man,” he told the crowd. “It’s been a crazy year for ya boy, but I’m still rock ’n’ roll.”

Check out the video above to get a closer look at the celebration. And if you’ve been with JID since The Never Story, consider this your victory lap too!