The Sights, Sounds, And Flavors Of The Newport Jazz Festival

The serene City by the Sea is known as the sailing capital of the world, but this week, Newport, Rhode Island, is a pit stop for headliners like Janelle Monae, The Roots, and more at the Newport Jazz Festival. From Friday to Sunday, Fort Adams State Park is the hub for discovering soul, funk, and jazz to add to your summer playlist, and this stellar sold-out lineup won’t disappoint.

In addition to international acts like Esperanza Spalding, Raye, and the Yussef Dayes Experience, expect a special tribute to the late Rhode Island jazz legend George Wein, teased by Christian McBride in an early July post on Instagram. The aftershow is following Friday’s festivities at 10 p.m. at the Jane Pickens Film and Event Center, and it’s one of many post-performance parties lighting up Newport this weekend.

Whether you’re staying in Downtown Newport, Portsmouth, or a different part of Rhode Island, commuting to Fort Adams State Park shouldn’t be a hassle, as long as you’ve got a parking pass. On the festival’s website, water shuttles, biking, and rideshare are also recommended for a speedy arrival, and the Bellevue trolley is free to ride.

Each year’s festival brings thousands of people to the sold-out jazz celebration, and it’s a beautiful time of the year to uncover this coastal summer destination’s hidden gems. Depending on the amount of time you have in Rhode Island this weekend, be sure to grab a drink and survey the town’s Gilded Age mansions and other outdoor activities.

Newport Vineyards self-describes its 100-acre stretch of property as “more than a vineyard,” and you’ll easily understand their words with one visit. Arrive early and enjoy your time with a nearly two-hour tour of their winemaking process, and don’t forget to stop by the Vineyards’ extensive farm-to-table menu, which is available for dinner and brunch reservations. A quick drive outside of Newport opens up another selection of taprooms and tasting rooms, including the Greenvale Vineyard, Ragged Island Brewery, and Sowams Cider Works Company.

If you’re only attending the first or last day of the festival, save your Saturday evening for a night at the country’s first polo club. At Glen Park in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, picnics are encouraged, and pony-watching is mandatory at The Newport Polo Club. Snag a cheap first-come, first-served lawn seat for less than $30, and don’t forget to pack an enchanting, comfortable outfit, because this week’s match theme is Flora and Fauna.

Immerse yourself in the lavish lifestyle with a visit to the 11 colossal properties within Newport’s renowned mansions, including quaint cottages, grand staircases, jaw-dropping wallpaper designs, and the tulip-decorated topiary garden. Whether or not you’re into HBO Max’s historical drama The Gilded Age, this stop is ideal for the solo traveler, architecture fan, or history buff with an extra day on their hands.

Is it really a visit to America’s sailing capital of the world if you don’t go sailing? Perfect for families, a couple’s getaway, or a group of friends, the Narragansett Bay is calling your name with an experience from Newport Classic Cruises. Set sail on one of their hour-and-a-half-long rides for some of the best views of Newport, and stop by the town’s Sailing Museum & National Sailing Hall of Fame before the weekend is over.