When Aussie DJ and producer Just A Gent travels, he doesn’t just collect passport stamps; he curates experiences that often translate into the bass-heavy riffs fueling his next club-thumping hit. And when your itinerary includes the biggest EDM fests around the world, it’s safe to say you’ve clocked some serious inspiration.

Having remixed everyone from Tame Impala to Chance The Rapper while churning out two new albums and chest-rattling singles that warp genre lines, Just A Gent – real name, Jacob Grant – pulls from his Down Under roots to create an imitable sound, and yet instantly recognizable. He’s currently on the road, playing venues in DC, Detroit, and everywhere in between as he reps his latest project, “Freak of Nature,” a single with an experimental, speaker-blowing current that shows off his artistic evolution.

So, while he’s logging miles, Uproxx caught up with him to get his best music-inspired travel recs. From late-night eats after sets to which city has the best nightlife and the one EDM fest he’s still got on his bucket list, here’s how one of music’s most influential DJs does travel.

You land in a new city, what’s the first thing you do?

Coffee! I’ll drop off my luggage and find the coolest looking coffee shop around, usually the baristas are a good source of catching a vibe for the area, and they can point [me] in the direction of good food to check out later. I always take a big stroll around the city and take it all in. Sometimes I’m only in a place for less than 24 hours, and I want to be able to take in as much as I can in the short time I have there.

Which city has the best nightlife?

I haven’t been everywhere, but one of my favourite places to party is Perth, Australia. [I’ve] never had a bad night out, and it’s always pumping. Bass culture runs deep there.

What’s in your carry-on bag?

I travel pretty light, but my essentials are my laptop, headphones, a sci-fi novel, and my Steam Deck. I also can’t travel without my vitamins. I swear by them.