The Uproxx Music Travel Hot List series is sponsored by Priceline, where you can go to book your next music travel adventure.
When Aussie DJ and producer Just A Gent travels, he doesn’t just collect passport stamps; he curates experiences that often translate into the bass-heavy riffs fueling his next club-thumping hit. And when your itinerary includes the biggest EDM fests around the world, it’s safe to say you’ve clocked some serious inspiration.
Having remixed everyone from Tame Impala to Chance The Rapper while churning out two new albums and chest-rattling singles that warp genre lines, Just A Gent – real name, Jacob Grant – pulls from his Down Under roots to create an imitable sound, and yet instantly recognizable. He’s currently on the road, playing venues in DC, Detroit, and everywhere in between as he reps his latest project, “Freak of Nature,” a single with an experimental, speaker-blowing current that shows off his artistic evolution.
So, while he’s logging miles, Uproxx caught up with him to get his best music-inspired travel recs. From late-night eats after sets to which city has the best nightlife and the one EDM fest he’s still got on his bucket list, here’s how one of music’s most influential DJs does travel.
You land in a new city, what’s the first thing you do?
Coffee! I’ll drop off my luggage and find the coolest looking coffee shop around, usually the baristas are a good source of catching a vibe for the area, and they can point [me] in the direction of good food to check out later. I always take a big stroll around the city and take it all in. Sometimes I’m only in a place for less than 24 hours, and I want to be able to take in as much as I can in the short time I have there.
Which city has the best nightlife?
I haven’t been everywhere, but one of my favourite places to party is Perth, Australia. [I’ve] never had a bad night out, and it’s always pumping. Bass culture runs deep there.
What’s in your carry-on bag?
I travel pretty light, but my essentials are my laptop, headphones, a sci-fi novel, and my Steam Deck. I also can’t travel without my vitamins. I swear by them.
If you could only spin one set in one city for the rest of your life, where would it be and why?
Damn, I think if I had to choose, it would probably be Denver, Colorado. I feel like they get around everything and anything I throw at them. I would make it the craziest, whackiest bass set full of all my WIPs that I’ve sat on for years, and I know they would appreciate it and see through the roughness of the demos.
Which city has the best late-night food after a set?
I’m going to have to say Sydney, Australia for this one. My favourite late-night spot in the world is a small Italian shop open till 3 a.m. called Caffe Roma. The Tortellini Alla Panna is to die for, and it wraps up the night perfectly alongside a glass of wine.
What’s your dream festival to headline, or place to perform?
I’ve always wanted to play at Electric Forest. I feel like the vibes there would suit me to a tee. I was fortunate enough to play my other dream festival already, which was Shambhala in Canada, that was one of the best experiences of my life to date.
What’s the one venue every music lover has to experience once in their life, and why?
Following on from that last one, I feel like Shambs was the most incredible experience. It’s only four days a year, but it’s something so special, and I think anyone who likes electronic music would have the time of their life there.
If you weren’t DJing, what city would you travel to just to experience the music scene?
Los Angeles is the spot. It’s so big that something is happening at all times. Everyone who’s someone comes through LA to play at least once a year, and sometimes they are the most intimate shows of all. There are also so many artists creating music all the time in their little oases.
Have you ever played in a truly wild, outdoor setting? Where was it?
Rabbits Eat Lettuce 2021 in Land Cruiser Mountain Park, Queensland. It was only there for one year, but it was unreal! Every REL is a sight to behold, but this one was one of the most beautiful locations, and the weather was perfect. It was just a special, special event. Very blessed to have played it.
Where’s somewhere you’d still like to travel and why?
I have always wanted to get to Europe and delve deep into the scene there. I have only briefly been to the Netherlands and Portugal, but would love to spend time in Berlin, London, and Ibiza. Next year for sure!