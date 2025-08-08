Babyface Ray Brings Back Lil Yachty’s Michigan Boy Boat Persona On ‘Wavy Crete’

Lil Yachty is from Atlanta, but for some reason, he shares a special affinity for Detroit and its surrounding areas. Combining that with his penchant for sonic experimentation resulted in his 2021 mixtape Michigan Boy Boat, which is, for this writer’s money, some of the best rapping the 27-year-old has done in his 10-year career.

One of the rappers Yachty has great chemistry with is Babyface Ray, a Detroit native with a laid-back flow, a gift for slick wordplay, and a unique independent mindset. They’ve joined forces once again on “Wavy Crete,” the latest single from Ray’s upcoming album Codeine Cowboy, which he announced today alongside the new video. In the visual, the two rappers post up at the corner store, trading raps and flexing for the camera.

Set for release on August 15th, Codeine Cowboy will be Ray’s fifth studio album, following 2024’s The Kid That Did. In addition to Lil Yachty, Ray’s latest will feature collaborations with fellow Michiganers G.T., JMSN, Samuel Shabazz, and Veeze, as well as King Hendricks, LUCKI, Mozzy, Sauce Walka, and YTB Fatt. See the full tracklist below.

Watch Babyface Ray’s “Wavy Crete” video featuring Lil Yachty above.