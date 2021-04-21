Lil Yachty had a big comeback in 2020 thanks to the release of Lil Boat 3. The 19-track album was a return to form, highlighted by moments like “Oprah’s Bank Account” and contributions from the likes of Future, Tierra Whack, Lil Keed, Young Thug, and more. Six months later, the rapper returned in November 2020 with a deluxe reissue that featured eight additional songs. Now he’s ready to make his first big mark in 2021 thanks to the upcoming mixtape Michigan Boy Boat, his third release in less than a year and which will spotlight rappers from Detroit and Flint.

The rapper made the announcement on his Instagram page, with the following caption: “It’s on – 4/23/21… dis 4 my second home… let’s rap.” While it’s unknown how many songs will appear on the mixtape, Lil Yachty tagged a number of artists on the image, including Swae Lee, Sada Baby, Tee Grizzley, YN Jay, Babyface Ray, Louie Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and more.

The rollout for the project began with the single “Royal Rumble,” which boasts appearances from Krispylife Kid, RMC Mike, Babyface Ray, Rio Da Yung OG, and Icewear Vezzo.

