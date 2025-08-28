Boldy James might be one of the most underrated pens in the rap game, but in Detroit, his name holds undeniable weight. He’s spent decades translating the grit and soul of Motor City into razor-sharp bars that blend with his steady, icy calm flow. And though he’s never chased trends, his sound has become one all the same, with heavyweights like Jay-Z, Nas, and Eminem cosigning some of his greatest hits. It’s only fitting then that, for Rémy Martin and UPROXX’s Detroit stop in the Sound of My City summer series, we tapped the city’s Golden Child to toast The 313 right.

Boldy recently sat down with UPROXX spirits expert Frank Dobbins to reflect on turning spelling tests into freestyles and why his rap is more about legacy than limelight. Over a smooth glass of Rémy Martin V.S.O.P, plus a smoky, custom-made cocktail aptly renamed The Bold Fashioned, the pair unpacked what it means to make street music with purpose.

Because what do you do once you’ve “scribbled your way out of the hood”? You break generational curses for the next class of homegrown MCs, that’s what.

From the Motown music that soundtracked his childhood to the life-changing accident that left him unable to write – forcing him to punch in lines and freestyle an entire album — the artist shared it all as we mixed smoky, sweet, and bitter notes with the V.S.O.P in his glass while his mom ran things behind the camera. Because for Boldy, hip-hop has always been a family affair.

Check out the full video above and stay tuned for more from our Rémy Martin Sound of My City series.