Coco Jones is an R&B legend in the making. The Bel-Air actress turned Grammy Award-winning R&B artist is the latest talent to be dubbed a UPROXX Visionary, and will make her debut on the UPROXX Studios XR Stage on December 3, performing her hit song “Thang 4 U.”

Jones’ approach to blending modern and classic R&B extends to her performance, which showcases skills that come so effortlessly that she can drive onto the stage in a 2026 Toyota Crown, get out, and launch right into the song.

UPROXX’s Visionaries is a first-of-its-kind performance show on the state-of-the-art XR stage, where a dynamic visual world is built in real-time via each artist’s music, voice, and movements.

The performance of “Thang 4 U” will be followed by an eye-opening sit down with UPROXX Studios Chief Visionary Officer and music legend will.i.am as they talk about her debut album, Why Not More?, her songwriting process, and the not-so-secret inspiration behind “Thang 4 U.” There’s also time to do some creative brainstorming and tease us all with talk about a future collaboration.

Keep an eye out here and on our social channels for the release of the full Visionaries performance video and the interview, which will be accompanied by a stunning new photoshoot. All of this comes together to herald the arrival of Jones’ icon era.