Just a week after the release of her debut album, Why Not More?, Coco Jones has released a surprise extended edition of the album, adding three new songs. The songs include “Is It Mine” featuring New York rapper Lady London and a live version of “Taste,” the standout, Britney Spears-sampling single from February.

On “Is It Mine,” Coco makes a pass at a potential paramour, wondering, “Let me ask you a question, do you mind? / Let me ask you a question, is that alright? / Let me ask you a question, If I like, is it mine?” Meanwhile, Lady London’s rapid-fire verse puts the ball in her would-be boyfriend’s court, asking him to make a move. London and Jones show some impressive chemistry here, which they’ll show off on their shared Why Not More? Tour which London is playing opener for. You can see the tour dates below.

Listen to “Is It Mine” above and checkout the extended Why Not More? here.

05/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

05/07 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

05/09 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

05/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

05/12 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

05/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

05/16 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

05/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

05/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre

05/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

05/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

05/25 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

05/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

05/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

06/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

06/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

06/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

06/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

06/10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

06/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

06/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

06/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

06/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

06/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

06/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

06/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

06/24 – Richmond, VA @ The National

06/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

06/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium