Long before Grammy nominations and stadium tours, Cordae was just a high school kid dropping mixtapes and dreaming big. Now, he’s sipping on a glass of Rémy Martin V.S.O.P, talking legacy, name-dropping collaborations with the likes of J. Cole and Lil Wayne. He’s also giving us the ultimate “made it” moment: FaceTiming Snoop Dogg to settle a lifelong debate over who inspired his unique name.

In the latest episode of UPROXX’s Sound of My City, the DMV-bred artist sat down with Uproxx spirits expert and host Frank Dobbins III to toast his East Coast roots and reflect on his years-long grind to the top – and absolutely nothing was off limits. As the pair sipped on what Cordae dubbed as “buttery” Rémy Martin V.S.O.P cocktails, the rapper went deep on music, family, and how his city is “turning over a new leaf with a new generation.” Raised in a household where music practically thrummed through the floorboards, the modern rap prodigy (whose new album, The Crossroads, just dropped) spent his early days spitting alongside his uncle’s homemade beats, learning piano from his mom, and soaking up life lessons from his grandmother, a prominent voice in the Black Panther Party. Today, fatherhood and a growing spiritual practice sharpen his focus, increasing his productivity and his hustle, leaving him with a backlog of songs just waiting to be released.

But despite all the success, Cordae stays humble. He credits his best industry crew – friends like H.E.R. and Anderson .Paak – for keeping him grounded and authentic. He blends his guiding motto – to make music that would impress his teenage self – with Wayne’s advice to “treat every song like it’s someone’s first time hearing you.” And he keeps his sound rooted in respect, for the craft, the lineage, and the community that helped shape him.

