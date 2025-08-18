Dijon is fresh off the release of his latest album, Baby, and the project is so far getting rave reviews. Fans will soon be able to hear how the new crop of songs sounds like live: TOday (August 18), Dijon announced a world tour.
The run kicks off in San Diego in late October and runs through to mid-December. Then, a few UK and European dates are scheduled for January 2026.
Ticket pre-sales start August 20 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on August 22 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Dijon’s website.
Find the full list of dates below.
Dijon’s 2025 Tour Dates
10/25/2025 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/28/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
11/01/2025 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/02/2025 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/03/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/05/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/08/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/10/2025 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/13/2025 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/14/2025 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/17/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/18/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
11/20/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/21/2025 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
11/23/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
11/25/2025 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
11/28/2025 — Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
11/29/2025 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
12/01/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/02/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/05/2025 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
12/07/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
12/10/2025 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
12/12/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
01/23/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
01/25/2026 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
01/27/2026 — Cologne, DE @ Calrswerk Victoria
01/28/2026 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
01/30/2026 — Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan
Baby is out now via R&R/Warner Records. Find more information here.