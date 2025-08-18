Dijon is fresh off the release of his latest album, Baby, and the project is so far getting rave reviews. Fans will soon be able to hear how the new crop of songs sounds like live: TOday (August 18), Dijon announced a world tour.

The run kicks off in San Diego in late October and runs through to mid-December. Then, a few UK and European dates are scheduled for January 2026.

Ticket pre-sales start August 20 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on August 22 at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available on Dijon’s website.

Find the full list of dates below.