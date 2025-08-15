Last week, Dijon announced that he would be releasing Baby, a new album, “unless samples don’t get cleared.” Well, it appears the samples did get cleared, as Baby arrived today (August 15).

In a post on Instagram, Dijon writes of the project:

“Baby is album 2. for [Skinny Bones Joans] and our son Baby. Made in a fever storm and I couldn’t have rocked it without deep co pilot [Andrew Sarlo] I am forever indebte. Graffiti boys, truly. The powers of) [Mk.gee, BJ Burton, Henry Kwapis, Tommy King,] tobias Jesso jr Are potent and heavy and vital. […] Thanks everyone who has been spreading gospel n love over the years :).”

The post also thanks Bon Iver, Pino Palladino, Flock Of Dimes, Jim E Stack, and other collaborators.

This comes after Dijon contributed to Bon Iver’s new album SABLE, fABLE and Justin Bieber’s Swag earlier this year.

A press release notes of the album, “Examining new fatherhood and how rapidly his life has changed since Absolutely, the album is a collection of songs that represent the mania of domesticity.”

Earlier this year, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon spoke about touring with Dijon and Mk.gee, saying, “That was the first time where I was actually, like, really, really, really humbled. Like, I always enjoyed the people we went on tour with, but I was like, ‘Oh, this is fresh.’ What they were doing, it reignited something. It really had me second-guessing — not second-guessing. I love what we did. But it was like, ‘Oh. We’re just about dinosaur. We’re just about over our own hill.'”

Listen to “Baby!” above and find the album’s cover art and tracklist below.