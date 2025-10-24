When we think of jazz, we think of instruments — saxophones, pianos, trumpets, trombones, clarinets, bass, drums, and guitars — blending in unpredictable ways to craft listening journeys fit for late nights and early mornings. We think of peace, relaxation, maybe even distraction.

The genre’s proven its versatility with its presence on playlists for dinner parties, studying sessions, meditative breathwork, and other activities we’d dub comforting. It’s undeniable that music has healing properties, such as reducing stress, boosting creativity, and stimulating the brain, but a recent study by researchers at the University of California, Irvine revealed that improvisational music like jazz goes further, possessing the potential to reduce anxiety, and even pain. That intersection of music and wellness is now being explored in music therapy programs to assist patients with their physical, mental, and emotional condition.

“I feel like music as a whole is spiritual,” says Samantha Sancho, a music therapist at The Louis Armstrong Department of Music Therapy at Mount Sinai. “For example, when people are going through such difficult times those types of genre, especially gospel, may come up as people are dealing with their illness.” Mount Sinai serves patients from the neonatal intensive care unit, end-of-life palliative care, neurodivergent children and adults, and more across multiple locations throughout Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. Currently, Sancho’s researching how music therapy can reduce the amount of Black women that are disproportionately affected by preterm birth in pregnancy. “I do think that an aspect of music therapy that we utilize is improvisation, and we see that in jazz a lot,” she explains.

Clearly, jazz produces a spectrum of emotions (and emotional benefits), so it’s only natural that its impact has expanded since its creation in the late 19th century. The artform is constantly evolving, resulting in several modern subgenres — think Japanese jazz fusion in popular video games like Mario Kart and notable jazz rap albums from A Tribe Called Quest, Digable Planets, and Kendrick Lamar. Dinner Party musicians Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder, Robert Glasper, and Terrace Martin offer new contributions to the genre quite frequently, whether it’s a solo or group project. Even Juicy J, who just released his second jazz-influenced album Caught Up in The Illusion over the summer with bassist Endea Owens, said in an interview with DJ Bonics that jazz still doesn’t receive its proper acknowledgment.

But, thanks to promising artists like Destin Conrad, the genre won’t be forgotten — in fact, it’s being sustained by younger performers and listeners, many approaching it with wellness in mind. whIMSY, his new experimental jazz project, was prompted by Conrad’s time in his high school’s jazz choir and inspired by pioneers like Frank Sinatra, Vanisha Gould, Miles Davis, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Chet Baker. As his tour wraps up, he hopes listeners peruse jazz in a “more introspective way,” describing his interpretation of the genre as a meditative experience.

Unsurprisingly, the birthplace of jazz music is New Orleans, Louisiana, the culturally-rich and lively city that influenced other genres like zydeco and bounce. Derived from gospel, blues, and ragtime, jazz was a byproduct of enslaved people in the South. Lyrics provided a cathartic release of their painful trials and tribulations, while their hearts and souls rose through the instruments.

To Melanie Charles, the genre is our “ancestral right,” and the artist ensures that there’s safety, comfort, and visibility within the music. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Charles’ Haitian roots are as pronounced in her versatile musical style as her upbringing. “The roots of jazz are spirituals [and] the blues, it’s a shared thing, a secret thing, that we had to bring us comfort and community,” Charles said. “We were snatched away from our native land, and we’re in this space. It’s like, ‘What do we have? What can we hold on to? What can they not take away from us?’”

The mass relocation of Black Americans during The Great Migration brought jazz to the North, which transformed the Harlem Renaissance. The definition of wellness for musicians — in this case, Black musicians — has evolved over centuries, and that artistic expression was apparent in visual arts, dance, theater, and literature in the 1920s.