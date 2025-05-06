The long-running Blue Note Jazz Festival returns this Labor Day Weekend (August 29-31) with one of its most star-studded lineups yet. Headlined by The Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, artist-in-residence Robert Glasper, and a mystery guest, the festival returns to The Meritage Resort and Spa in Napa, California, with tickets going on sale Friday, May 9 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET. Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 7. You can find more information here.

In addition to the high-profile headliners, this year’s billing includes some of Black music’s biggest stars, from hip-hop icons like Big Daddy Kane and D-Nice to rising R&B singers like Baby Rose and Infinity Song. Sway and Heather B of the Sway In The Morning Show will host, and a slew of afterparties will give concertgoers plenty to do even after the main performances.

In the press release, Glasper — who will be hosting an Opening Dinner & Concert on August 28 — said, “Black Radio Experience and Robtober are the platforms I use to bring all my favorite artists and collaborators together as one big family reunion and this year is no different! I’m honored to be part of such an amazing community and bring that community back together for another dope weekend in Napa.”

You can see the full list of performers below.