The Uproxx Music Festival And Tour Preview series is sponsored by Priceline, where music fans can find deals on flights, hotels, and more.

I remember travelling to the very first year of Outside Lands festival in 2008. I still lived on the Central Coast, and I drove up with a friend to catch the Sunday slate. We wandered a bit, but camped out at the Twin Peaks stage most of the day, and I’ll never forget seeing Stars, Andrew Bird, Broken Social Scene, and Wilco in consecutive order.

On that closing Wilco set, we had linked up with another close friend who would go on to be my roommate down the line when I moved to San Francisco. The three of us, tucked into the front of the crowd, went through a range of elated states, singing along to “Hate It Here” at the top of our lungs, then later dropping our jaws when we witnessed Nels Cline playing the guitar solo to “Impossible Germany” for the first or second of the many times in our lives.

I drove back to Santa Barbara that night (file under: things you’d only think were reasonable when you’re in your 20s) and we kept ourselves awake listening to This American Life episodes and talking about “how awesome it’d be to live in San Francisco someday and have that festival in our backyard!” A year later, we did exactly that. And every year that my roommate and I went back to the festival, we made it feel more and more like it was a part of our identity as we reminisced on that first year and the foundation it laid for seeing so many other epic performances at Golden Gate Park. There are distinct memories and feelings from over the years that still live deep within me.

There was Beirut on Sutro Stage in 2011, when I finally felt like I was moving on from the biggest break-up of my life. There was Sigur Rós closing out Twin Peaks in 2012 as the fog hovered above the cypress trees, imbuing me with a feeling that San Francisco really is my home. There was being in the photo pit for Kendrick Lamar’s coming out party in 2015 at Twin Peaks, working alongside friends who are still colleagues in this wild music industry. And there was Janelle Monáe on the afternoon main stage in 2018, playing the greatest set I’ve ever seen at Outside Lands, making me happy that the industry I was making a career in wasn’t just a good ol’ boys club. This place was starting to look like the diverse city and world that I lived in, and I never looked back.

So yeah, every year that Outside Lands comes back to Golden Gate Park, the thrill of that first year and the life in music and in SF that we willed into existence is never lost on me. And I love coming across stories from other people who had a similar light go off in their head and their heart when they were amid the bliss of the festival experience at Outside Lands. Here’s a couple.