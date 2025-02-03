A number of hip-hop icons have come under fire recently for changing their tune about Donald Trump, including Snoop Dogg and Nelly. The two superstars performed at the would-be dictator’s inauguration, backtracking on past comments condemning his racist comments and policies.

Now, they are being taken to task by their peers in the music industry, with Janelle Monáe specifically calling out Nelly in a post-Grammys freestyle. When she was given the beat to Nelly’s 2002 hit “Hot In Herre” to rap over, she obliged, but used the opportunity to criticize the St. Louis native for selling out.

“F*ck you, Nelly!” she yelled as the band played. “I care about women. I care about Hispanics. I care about Spanish people. I care about Mexicans. I care about trans people. I care about gay people. F*ck you, Nelly, you sold out. I used to think you was cool / But now you look like a motherf*cking fool / Going to the inauguration to participate with some n**** who give a f*ck about how you feelin’ / I don’t what you really sayin’ / I might be a little tipsy, but I know everything I’m motherf*cking sayin’ / If you think I’m rude / F*ck you n****, get a new attitude!”

Janelle Monáe, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns in addition to she/her, has long been an outspoken voice for queer identity and rights. Meanwhile, within his first week in office, Trump issued dozens of executive orders aimed at invalidating those rights, and anyone who didn’t sleep through fourth grade history can see where this is all headed. So, it’s no wonder that so many people from marginalized communities are incensed with Nelly and Snoop for cozying up to a wannabe tyrant instead of standing in solidarity against him (they should check those history books if they want to see how well that usually works out).

You can see the video here.