JID continued his ascent up the hip-hop ladder earlier this month with the release of his latest album, God Does Like Ugly. Fans will soon get to hear the new tracks live, too, as today (August 19), he announced God Does Like World Tours.
Young Nudy will be the special guest for all the US dates, while Mick Jenkins will be in tow for the European shows, and Jordan Ward will support for the Australia and New Zealand performances.
For the North American dates, the artist pre-sale starts August 20, followed by the public on-sale on August 22. More information can be found on JID’s website.
Check out the tour dates below.
JID’s 2025 Tour Dates: God Does Like World Tours
10/15/2025 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
10/17/2025 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/18/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/19/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/22/2025 — Toronto, ON @ REBEL*
10/24/2025 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS*
10/26/2025 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10/28/2025 — St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/29/2025 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
11/01/2025 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
11/02/2025 — Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
11/06/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
11/08/2025 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
11/10/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum*
11/12/2025 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
11/15/2025 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
11/16/2025 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park
11/18/2025 — Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater
11/20/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
11/23/2025 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/24/2025 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/25/2025 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/26/2025 — San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
11/30/2025 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
12/01/2025 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
12/03/2025 — Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
12/04/2025 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
12/06/2025 — Nashville, TN @ The Marathon Music Works
12/08/2025 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
12/09/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
12/12/2025 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
12/14/2025 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
12/15/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
12/16/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
03/02/2026 — Helsinki, Finland @ House of Culture
03/03/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ The Gray Hall
03/04/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryhuset Arenan
03/05/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
03/08/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36
03/10/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
03/11/2026 — Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
03/13/2026 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
03/14/2026 — Prague, Czech Republic @ SaSaZu
03/16/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Muffathalle
03/17/2026 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
03/18/2026 — Zurich, Switzerland @ X-Tra
03/19/2026 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
03/20/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
03/22/2026 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Zoom
03/23/2026 — Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium
03/24/2026 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
03/25/2026 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
03/28/2026 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa Ao Vivo
03/29/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
03/30/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
04/02/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
04/03/2026 — Bristol, UK @ Prospect Building
04/06/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios
04/07/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
05/13/2026 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Shed 10
05/15/2026 — Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage
05/16/2026 — Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
05/20/2026 — Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion
05/23/2026 — Perth, Australia @ Metro City
* no Young Nudy