JID continued his ascent up the hip-hop ladder earlier this month with the release of his latest album, God Does Like Ugly. Fans will soon get to hear the new tracks live, too, as today (August 19), he announced God Does Like World Tours.

Young Nudy will be the special guest for all the US dates, while Mick Jenkins will be in tow for the European shows, and Jordan Ward will support for the Australia and New Zealand performances.

For the North American dates, the artist pre-sale starts August 20, followed by the public on-sale on August 22. More information can be found on JID’s website.

Check out the tour dates below.