JID dropped his album, God Does Like Ugly, today, but a comment he made on the promo run will probably have fans clamoring for another new release from him in short order.

During an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, JID revealed that he had recorded a joint album with his Dreamville benefactor, J. Cole. While talking about his rhyme mentor, he boasted, “Me and Cole got a body, a 15-track smoker. Me and him, back and forth. We worked on this sh*t in New York, I ain’t never told nobody this. Sorry, Cole!”

Considering the chemistry J. Cole and JID have displayed on songs like “Stick,” “Off Deez,” and “Down Bad,” Dreamville fans will undoubtedly be excited for an official release.

However, they probably shouldn’t expect to see one anytime soon. JID will be busy promoting God Does Like Ugly for the foreseeable future, and then, there’s that long-awaited joint album with Metro Boomin that’s supposedly been in the works for a couple of years. That was “still a thing” as recently as last April, according to Metro Boomin, although there are probably still all kinds of business considerations to be worked out.

That won’t stop fans from asking about it now that they know it exists; there are some who still think that there’s a joint project from J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar floating around, even with their adamant insistence that they never had any plans to make one. So, I’m sure they’ll be really chill about the possibility of Cole and JID possibly releasing a joint project at some point.

You can listen to the Joe Budden Podcast here.