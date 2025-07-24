Myles Smith Drops A “Dream Tour” Travel Itinerary Powered By Priceline

What do Camden markets, California beaches, and Nashville sashimi have in common? They’re all stops on Myles Smith’s My Dream Tour, a new travel collab between the rising British sensation, Uproxx, and Priceline that remixes adventure with music in mind. Smith is hitting the road for his highly-anticipated global tour and he’s inviting fans along for the ride. Along with the opportunity to see him perform at the historic Ryman Auditorium later this summer — fans can now enter for a chance to win a free trip to his show, courtesy of Priceline — Smith is also mapping out his dream itinerary of three cities that have inspired and shaped his sound: London, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

In the kickoff video above, Smith previews his perfect day in each city, sharing the must-dos, can’t-miss eats, and hidden gems that define the vibe of each destination — all powered by Priceline’s travel tools. From finding choice hotels in the center of London’s busy scene to renting a car so he can easily navigate LA’s star-studded streets and tapping Priceline’s Neighborhood Navigator tool to find cool scenes in Music City, the app helps him do it all. And the chart-topper’s got plenty on his to do list.

Fans wanting to recreate his city-by-city adventure guide should expect pit stops in Camden town and recs for good “munch” in London, stargazing dates at Griffith Observatory and Santa Monica views in LA, and Grand Ole Opry tours in Nashville. Wherever you’re headed, Smith’s got some quality tips for getting the most out of your trip.

Check out the full video above and stay tuned here for more from Smith and his road to the Ryman.