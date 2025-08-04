The Uproxx Music Travel Hot List series is sponsored by Priceline, where you can go to book your next music travel adventure.

Sacha Robotti likes to take his time.

The German-born, Los Angeles-based DJ who recently launched his own Slothacid label prefers marathon sets to deck and dash club gigs around the city he currently calls home. A student of the ’90s Berlin rave scene, his techno-infused house beats have taken him all over the world, from Barcelona to Bogota, Lebanon, Switzerland, and everywhere in between. He’s soundtracked some of the biggest festivals too, featuring on lineup posters for Coachella, EDC, Lightning in a Bottle, CRSSD, and more. And at every stop, Robotti has done his best to stretch out the vibes, making the most of his moments on stage so that his fans can fully savor the magic of his music.

He takes that same no-rush approach to his travel plans, too, listing out, for Uproxx, dozens of cities and continents still holding space on his bucket list. There’s plenty Robotti still wants to experience, and he’ll likely get the chance once his highly-anticipated debut solo album, I, Robotti, drops later this year. At the moment, he’s hopping from Hawaii to New York, spinning his latest single, “Say It” featuring Victoria Rawlins, and soaking up memories made on the road.

We asked Robotti to take some time out of his busy schedule to give us his unique POV on how music fuels his travel and vice versa, getting his recs for lesser-known venues and under-explored club scenes.

Which city has the best nightlife?

It depends on what you want! Currently, Miami is up there for electronic music, NYC and LA for variety, and Berlin and Amsterdam for Techno.

What’s in your carry-on bag?

My computer, HDD, eye mask, wallet, passport, moisturizer, lavender essential oil, gum, earplugs, AirPods, headphones, sunglasses, extra T-shirt, mini towel, water bottle, toiletries, and cashews.

You land in a new city, what’s the first thing you do?

I figured out where to have a yummy, healthy meal!

Which city has the best late-night food after a set?

NYC, probably. There are just so many options! I imagine Tokyo [as well], but I‘ve never been.

What’s your dream festival to headline, or place to perform?

I grew up in Brussels/Belgium, and the first club I went to was FUSE located at Rue Blaes. In my opinion, it was the best place to experience such a wide array of phenomenal dance music in the 90s. Unfortunately, it closed recently, so I won’t be able to play there anymore. I’ve always wanted to play WOMB Tokyo, though. If you’re talking festivals, Tomorrowland would be rad to play. Glasto and Lolla too.

What’s the one venue every music lover has to experience once in their life, and why?

Robert Johnson in Offenbach, Berghain and Pannebar in Berlin. Both are in Germany. Nordstern Basel, Switzerland, for the setup. BO18 in Beirut. Burning Man in Nevada and Space Miami in the US.

If you weren’t DJing, what cities or places would you travel to just to experience the music scene?

Ibiza, I guess? Barcelona, Berlin (when I lived there from 1999-2015), NYC, LA, Mexico City, and Bogota.

Have you ever played in a truly wild, outdoor setting? Where was it?

Early raves in forests and abandoned buildings across Europe were definitely interesting to attend and play! Desert parties in the American West! I also DJed on an aircraft carrier in 2020.

Where’s somewhere you’d still like to travel and why?

Japan, Thailand, Vietnam – I love the food and people! These countries have been on my bucket list.