With Sparkling Ice and Uproxx setting the stage, Grammy-winning artist Lucky Daye lit up a New York City rooftop with a soulful live performance of his hit single “Over,” bringing the Sparkling Sessions 2.0 Tour to an unforgettable high point ahead of Governors Ball weekend.

Armed with his signature velvety vocals, funk-infused R&B, and emotionally-charged lyrics, Date’s headlining set – a highlight reel of hits from his latest album, Algorithm – had the dancefloor swaying, Instagram-worthy Sparkling Ice cocktails in hand, as fans grooved to the artist’s undeniable energy. Crowds lined up around the block to catch a glimpse of the icon-in-the-making, buzzing to a pre-performance, 4LoversOnly-curated lineup of the city’s hottest spinmasters (Sounds of Reality and Moochie included). The pre-festival concert — a follow-up to Sparkling Ice and Uproxx’s unforgettable desert bash during Stagecoach — was more than just a party; it was a cultural summit.

From golden-hour selfies and show-stopping style moments to bespoke citrusy creations and pulse-pounding beats, this latest stop on Sparkling Ice’s “Anything But Subtle” run proved perfectly-curated live music experiences just hit different.

