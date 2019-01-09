Here’s the thing about the 0.01% that you need to understand: They’re spectacular, as a group, at getting richer. Like world class. You know how Steph Curry is fire beyond the arc? Or how Beyonce owned Coachella? Or how Scorsese rules at filming gritty mob shit? None of them are nearly as skilled at their respective crafts as the mega-rich are at extracting wealth from our financial system. And it’s not even close.
Right now, the highest-earning Americans are sequestering money from the economy at a staggering rate. And they’re doing it seamlessly, thanks to financial tools that you literally don’t have access to. Tools that even the vast majority of one percenters never get access to. This is sped along by the unapologetic use of tax shelters. It’s all grossly blatant, lightning quick, and teeters dangerously close to breaking the #1 rule of amassing wealth: Make as much money as you can, but not so much that the poor raid your stronghold and you wake up with a pitchfork in your eye socket.
Usually, the insanely-wealthy are good at reckoning how much money they can horde without the peasants taking action. That’s basic Scrooge McDuck 101. But when they get it wrong and things get out of whack, there are dramatic corrections until the system is brought back into balance. How does it return to some sense of equilibrium? According to The Great Leveler: Violence and the History of Inequality from the Stone Age to the Twenty-First Century by Walter Scheidel, change comes through widespread calamity. The author and Stanford professor cites “the Four Horsemen” — state collapse, war, natural disaster, or revolution. It’s always one of these and it’s always bloody.
To understand how and when the wealth gap has approached a tipping point, statisticians and economists worldwide use the Gini coefficient — a number that measures inequality based on how wealth is spread across society. When the wealth of the richest citizens leaves the poor too far behind, there is, historically speaking, death and chaos.
Now take a stab at which country’s Gini coefficient is highest among the Top 10 Richest Nations? If you guessed that it was the US (even though many economists agree that our official Gini number is actually way higher than reported due to mega-rich’s use of tax havens, blatant evasion, and lack of nuance in how the Gini coefficient itself is calculated) then you’re absolutely correct.
Can you hear the bottom 50% percent of earners — disproportionately Millenials — who control a perilously low percentage of our national wealth, sharpening their pitchforks? Is it time to worry yet?
This is the backdrop into which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested the possibility of a 70% marginal tax rate. Speaking with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes last week, she said:
You look at our tax rates back in the ’60s and when you have a progressive tax rate system, your tax rate, let’s say from zero to $75,000, may be 10 percent or 15 percent, etc. But once you get to the tippy-tops — on your 10 millionth dollar — sometimes you see tax rates as high as 60 or 70 percent. That doesn’t mean all $10 million are taxed at an extremely high rate, but it means that as you climb up this ladder, you should be contributing more.
The very suggestion was met with immediate derision and claims of socialism from the right, to which Ocasio-Cortez quickly responded.
A gap in wealth in a capitalist democracy isn’t something that “needs to be fixed”. Well written and researched though it may be, seems like your concept of this wealth gap is just further illustration that now is the time for socialism. Or maybe just start by taking down internet mega wealthy like Bezos and Zuckerbergs who we turn a blind eye to because, you know, we addicted to their products.
@ak8675309 I think there are a few options. I would love to see massive penalties for use of tax shelters. I also think the high tax rate could be a positive. And I’d like to — in the long term — see companies stop issuing stock dividends. I hate that model (because it removes wealth rather than allowing it to cycle). There are a fair few practical ways, but general awareness is sooooooo low.
@ak8675309 A gap in wealth in a capitalist democracy isn’t something that “needs to be fixed”. You’re right. It doesn’t NEED to. But these vast levels of wealth inequality have all led to blood on the streets. There’s four hundred years of capitalism to draw from. If we want to risk that, I’m okay with it. I’m a moral relativist who would do anything to protect my family and I’m trained in wilderness survival. But if people don’t want some 28 Days Later-meets-Purge shit, they might think about some preemptive corrections.
I appreciated this article. Income inequality doesn’t get discussed nearly enough and it’s a huge issue that drives a lot of other issues and ripples out into all facets of society. Kinda analogous to overpopulation / environmental concerns IMO. It’s sad how large swaths of the population (exhibit A above) have been indoctrinated to resist even thinking critically about the issue because they’ve been told anyone who is concerned about a tiny fraction of the populace controlling the vast majority of wealth / resources is SOCIALIST REEEEEEEE.
Often times these same people will be the ones saying we need to cut funding for public media or schools or parks or make similarly ridiculous arguments like demanding poor people take drug tests so they can receive food stamps, because THAT’s the type of real inequality issues in this country.
I’ve long-wondered why Democrats can’t push for some sort of tax reform like this, heavily taxing the literal top 1%, wealthiest of the wealthy, considering it would circumvent all the arguments about ‘job creators’ and ‘small business owners’ being affected and all that BS and would only affect a tiny fraction of the population who objectively would be absolutely fine regardless. Seems like a political no-brainer. My issue with focusing on tax rates though is that the ultra wealthy typically aren’t earning most of their money via income. They’re earning it via investments. Shouldn’t there be some sort of progressive capital gains tax? Ditto estate taxes?