Uproxx / Getty

Ever since the final days of 2016 — little more than a month after Donald Trump was elected to the highest office in the land — political pundits, influential voices, and social media stars have taken to dubbing individual years, the world at large, and all of humanity “trash.” They haven’t been deprived of solid reasons for drawing this conclusion, either. The past three years have seen kids in cages, sexual violence exposed across every segment of society, and an ecological doomsday warning. (These examples are limited by the rule of three, I could offer many, many more.)

It’s no surprise then that everyone wants to talk about how awful the planet is, how we’re headed towards extinction, how the invisible monsters from Bird Box are going to visit earth and decide to skip right over us because we’re doing a fine job destroying ourselves without them. But while connecting via our shared sense of societal malaise certainly makes sense (and has become an intrinsic part of social media’s right and left wing factions, Twitter in particular), it’s worth asking: Is everything really so awful? Is there any case to be made for optimism?

If you have any faith in statistics, the answer to those questions are “no” and “yes.” Speaking globally, by virtually every metric available, the overall experience of humans living on earth is steadily progressing. Extreme poverty is plummeting; so is infant mortality. Secondary education rates are at their highest ever; illiteracy has hit an all-time low. Fewer people starve; more people live long lives. The number of wars and dictators are trending downward; the number of people living under democracy is headed up.

And yet… few people seem to think life is getting better. Roughly 6% of Americans take that view and we’re in the middle of the pack worldwide. Which begs a few major questions: Why do so many believe that everything trash? If it’s not trash, why do we insist on holding that position? And, most importantly, is there room for optimism in our current dialogue?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The idea that things are better than we’re willing to admit has been posited before, most notably by Harvard Professor Steven Pinker, in his books Enlightenment Now and Better Angels of Our Nature and a very viral TED Talk. Pinker’s basic thesis is an extrapolation and expansion of the data points listed above. His work revolves around the idea that things are, in fact, less trash than they were 30 years ago. As a public figure, he’s optimistic, smiling, and has supreme faith in the universe’s slow arc toward justice. Bob Ross for intellectuals. In his TED talk and books, he unpacks how the very idea that everything is a cesspool is short-sighted and often media-driven. He urges us to look at the big picture for evidence that progress is being made.

The media aspect of Pinker’s argument is undeniable. Negative stories click. Outrage is a better seller than sex. And though Trump has co-opted the term “fake news” and permanently muddled its meaning, the fact that every outlet on earth uses the most sensational possible takes on every single story while crafting headlines in order to compete desperately for your click has certainly contributed to our constant state of collective anxiety. (As Parker Molloy notes, Trump boosted online media because he’s the easiest rage click in the business but he’s also advanced its collapse because he’s sparked fast and loose journalistic practices.)

So is that it? Is everything awesome and we’re just miserable because the media tells us to be? The stories we see are real, after all. There are school shootings. Species are going extinct. We do have children dying in government captivity at our borders. Shitty stuff happens every day, so it’s natural that we react — especially in a country where agnostic humanism is on the rise. (When there’s no rapture to look forward to it’s a lot harder to tolerate misery in this life.)

Pinker understands all of this. In fact, he says in his TED talk, “Progress does not mean that everything becomes better for everyone, everywhere, all the time.” But he wants us to take the 1000 yard view and see the historically awful forest for the statistically less awful trees. It’s a tall order for people staggering under the weight of loans or institutional bigotry. How can you ask people concerned with justice to believe that things are getting better just months after the Kavanaugh hearings? Even the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years is unable to charm us when we have to hustle 60 hours a week to cover rent.

On top of all that, the internet in general and social media in specific have made gathering bad news tremendously easy. And while our increasing access to information could deliver “good news” to our fingertips too, it typically doesn’t (Upworthy is the now-mostly-defunct outlier here).