On this week’s People’s Party, Chattanooga rapper Isaiah Rashad chopped it up with Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh in an interview that was less of a traditional question and answer session than it was just two of rap’s most curious and well-studied students geeking out about all things hip-hop. The back and forth between Rashad and Kweli feels like the kind of conversations you’d have with your friends late night — while sharing a joint and listening to The House Is Burning.

The questions being explored are both fascinating and fun to debate. Questions like: “Who is the most entertaining rapper?”

According to Rashad, that crown goes to Lil Wayne, even though he wouldn’t go as far as to call him the best MC.

“He really was to me, the most entertaining rapper ever, if not the best,” Rashad tells Kweli and Leigh. “I still think Jay-Z, if I go word for word and the way he flips shit — the best. Wayne, couldn’t be the best, I guess, because you can’t be better than Jay-Z, but he’s definitely the most entertaining rapper ever.”

Then, almost immediately, Rashad makes a case for Young Thug inheriting that crown before both MCs dive into the merits of Ludacris… the conversation is all over the place but in the best possible way. It’s like you’re a fly on the wall witnessing two hip-hop greats shoot the shit.

Watch the video above to listen to the full conversation and let us know who you think deserves the crown for the most entertaining MC.