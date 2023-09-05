Party people in the place to be, the People’s Party with Talib Kweli is back!

For this special live rendition of the show, Kweli has decamped from the Uproxx studio for the perfect weather of Napa Valley California’s Blue Note Jazz Festival, where he sat with hip hop legends De La Soul for a career-spanning conversation. For nearly one hour, Kweli chopped it up with De La Soul grilling Posdnuos and Maseo about the early days of the group, the full story behind Native Tongues, how the world — and the group — dealt with De La Soul Is Dead and took a deep dive into the process of making “Stakes is High.”

Things took an emotional turn when Kweli started talking about the late De La Soul member David “Trugoy The Dove” Jolicoeur, who passed away this February. The conversation brought Maseo to tears leading to a heartwarming embrace with Kweli and words of encouragement from Posdnuos who remarked “He earned every bit of the tears, that’s our brother.”

The whole interview is definitely worth a watch as these legends take the stage on talk about the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop acts of all time. Watch the full interview above and the emotional moment below: