Comedian Jasmin Leigh is well known to hip-hop fans as one-half of People’s Party with Talib Kweli — the podcast produced by Uproxx and shared on Luminary and YouTube each week. Her enthusiasm and warmth offer a nice balance to Kweli’s encyclopedic understanding of music and culture. She consistently adds levity, while never shying away from deeply incisive questions.

This week, to mark People’s Party‘s 150th episode, Leigh and poet Jessica Care Moore turned the tables on Kweli — putting him in the guest’s chair. In the run-up to that episode launch, we tapped Leigh to talk about what reaching 150 episodes means to her and asked about the ascendancy of women in rap plus some of her favorite moments from this marathon run.



As an insider — who maybe has a different view than the fans do — what is your favorite episode of the show?

I feel like… Okay, so I have so many favorites, but if I have to wind it down, we’ll say the Jadakiss episode, because the verse he wrote for Puffy is one of my favorite verses — so me being able to rap that was great and I always fuck up the words. I can know a song forward and backwards, and I’m still going to fuck up the words, but I didn’t quite fuck up the words. Sorry, if I’m not supposed to be cursing [laughs].

But yeah, so I got to rap it. It was on the spot, rap it and I was just like, “Oh God,” and I did it, so that would have to be my favorite episode. If I could do another favorite, it would have to be the one that I fangirl the most out of, which was Lil’ Kim.

That’s understandable!

I love Lil’ Kim. I absolutely love Lil’ Kim. I was a part of Junior M.A.F.I.A. You couldn’t tell me that I wasn’t! [laughs]

Money, Power & Respect! Do you remember when that dropped?!

Listen! And I shouldn’t even be singing her songs and most of her songs. Like I couldn’t sing, but she was commercial so a lot of her stuff was on the radio. So yeah, Lil’ Kim, and then we did Lady Marmalade — me and a couple of my girlfriends — and I did Lil’ Kim’s part and I showed her the video, and she started following me on Instagram and I was just like… [gasps]

Does it get cooler? I don’t know if it gets cooler than that!

It doesn’t. It really doesn’t, and she’s still following me right now!

That is dope. Now… what has doing 150 episodes taught you about yourself, and what has it taught you about just what it means to function at this level of hip-hop? I mean — you’re one of the realest black women on the realest show, in the realest time. So tell us about that.