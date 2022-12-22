Iconic rapper Wiz Khalifa was on People’s Party with Talib Kweli last week to talk about his journey in hip-hop. Deep in the episode, Kweli asks Wiz about his mega-smash song “See You Again” with Charlie Puth. The track was meant to commemorate the death of Paul Walker at the end of Furious 7 — so it’s no surprise that it’s a deeply emotional song about loss and love.

Reflecting on that song and the story behind it, Wiz says “A lot of people don’t know I have an older sibling. Well, I had an older sibling. My brother but she was transgender. At the time I was writing ‘See You Again’ is when she got sick. I knew I was pretty much going to be letting go…I think it was able to touch anybody who was going through a loss, or could be dealing with a situation. That is what made it so special to me.”

The discussion around the song also reveals the existence of a version without Wiz’s rap verses that played on some pop stations. Wiz’s response “I’m not trippin’!” is perfect — especially considering how much money he’s sure to have made from the track.

