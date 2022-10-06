Yasiin Bey Sounds Off On Anthony Fantano And Other Critics

This week on People’s Party with Talib Kweli, we have the first return solo guest ever on the show — the one and only Yasin Bey. The friendship between Kweli and Yasiin Bey is so crucial to their journey as artists and Black Star is truly a household name with hip-hop purists who can appreciate boom-bap beats and lyrics of authentic MCs. Nevertheless, there will always be a few nay sayers who attempt to undermine the legacy of Black Star.

Rap critic Anthony Fantano appears to have gone out of his way to critique the music and methods of Black Star’s release of No Fear of Time, availible on Luminary. Yasiin Bey let the world know how he feels about these kinds of critics. “Everybody is in love with their opinion these days. They have made a cottage industry out of having an opinion. Sometimes, I don’t even want to respond…I’ve had harsher things said about me by more qualified parties. We are a unique group; hip-hop is very unique. Nothing sounds like this sonically. It is a very unique arts movement. People who critique it from pop entertainment standards are missing some important nuances about what this is, and what it really means.”

For more real wisdom from one of the best hip-hop heads of his generation, peep Yasiin Bey on People’s Party with Talib Kweli below.