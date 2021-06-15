This week brings the 101st episode of People’s Party with Talib Kweli, and to mark that milestone achievement the podcast is going all out, delivering us an episode in which Kweli finally chops it up with his longtime friend and musical collaborator, Yasiin Bey. In addition to bringing us one of the best hip-hop records of all time in Mos Def and Talib Kweli Are Black Star, Kweli and Bey also co-host Dave Chappelle’s Midnight Miracle podcast over on Luminary, where the three’s infectious chemistry makes for an always interesting listen.

In keeping it all in the family, Chappelle will now serve as People’s Party’s new executive producer under his Pilot Boy Productions banner, as People’s Party also makes the move to subscription podcast platform Luminary.

“People’s Party has been a labor of love and I am very proud of what we have accomplished over these first 100 episodes. It makes perfect sense for us to partner with Dave Chappelle’s Pilot Boy Products going forward,” Kweli told Deadline. “Dave has always championed this culture that is based in hip-hop and he is the vanguard for great art. People’s Party is the world’s best podcast and now we have joined Luminary to become the sister podcast to the best podcast in the world, The Midnight Miracle.”

While the audio version of People’s Party will become exclusive to Luminary and Luminary’s channel on Apple Podcasts on July 5th, Uproxx will still be leading production on the series. Uproxx will also air the video version of each episode via YouTube on Mondays, one week after the audio podcast launches. The show will continue to be co-hosted by Jasmin Leigh with Uproxx’s Steve Vasquez directing. Catch the 101st episode of People’s Party here.