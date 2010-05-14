’30 Rock’ – ‘Emanuelle Goes to Dinosaur Land’: Feline groovy?

“30 Rock” is out of the regular blog rotation, but I have to say that last night’s episode was both the second-funniest of NBC’s Thursday comedies (after “Parks and Recreation”), as well as the funniest episode of this show in what feels like a very long time. A quick review coming up just as soon as I submit that animated film I wrote about the Holocaust…
I still don’t love either of the ongoing Jack or Liz story arcs, but this one gave us another amusing Ghosts of Boyfriends Past story for Liz (Yay, Dennis! Yay, dumb Jon Hamm! Yay, insufferable Wesley!), as well as a great running gag about Jack’s attempts to create a non-sexual vibe for Nancy. (And the Hulk-like explanation for Avery’s absence was also great.)
And, frankly, I could have watched at least 20 more minutes of outtakes of Tracy listing all the horrible, surreal things he witnessed as a child.
“Emanuelle Goes to Dinosaur Land” didn’t seem to be doing anything conceptually different from the rest of this season; I just think the execution was better.
What did everybody else think?
Nice episode, although did it bother anyone else they stole the once a year period joke from an old SNL fake commercial (Annuale)? I guess if you’re going to steal a joke, might as well steal it from yourself (Fey).
I saw a blind guy bite a POLICE HORSE! A puppy committed suicide after he saw OUR BATHROOM! I once bit into a burrito and there was a child’s SHOE in it. I ONCE SAW A HOOKER _EAT A TIRE_
A pack of wild dogs took over and successfully ran a Wendy’s!
I also liked this week’s show, as well as last week’s. I like the fact that Liz is becoming less of a bizarre loser.
Jenna had a great line about the Olympic Village.
All in all, much better than the start to this season.
I didn’t care for this episode at all. As you mentioned, Liz had already re-visited her past boyfriends, so this just seemed like a retread of ground that already had been covered. They’ve also drawn out the Jack-Avery-Nancy triangle way too long. The Jon Hamm scene was painfully unfunny and put me off the rest of the episode.
I liked the episode a bit more than you, but that Jon Hamm scene was really terrible, first and foremost because it made me think of another, more consistent, and far funnier show that did the hookhanded bit: Arrested Development. I know 30 Rock has had a bit of overlap, what with Will Arnett and a couple of AD’s writers, but this scene just made me long for Buster Bluth.
I was mostly thinking back to “Best Years of Our Lives” (a film from 1946, for crying out loud) that had Harold Russell with the pincer-style prostheses and how he adapted to complicated tasks. Over sixty years later and Jon Hamm has to wear Pirate prop hooks for his hands?
I get what they were trying to do with the scene (that Hamm’s stupidity was so great it caused ludicrous self-injury), but it really just struck me as badly over-the-top and grossly insensitive to actual amputees.
Best episode since Dealbrekers.
Tracy’s “ghetto horrors” scene/outakes were absolutely hilarious. That one scene pretty much stole the show. I’ve noticed that for 30 rock, all it takes is one home run scene to elevate the entire episode (see the Jack/Tracy therapy scene from a couple years ago or the Dealbreakers intro scene).
I wonder if Tracy is going to get some emmy love this year. If they submit this episode, he’s going to have a chance. Though I’m firmly of the opinion that Danny Pudi deserves the supporting actor emmy for his Don Draper, Vampire Abed, White Abed, Jeff Abed episode. Of course they’ll probably end up giving it to Jeremy Piven again or some crap.
Liked it, especially Tracy’s lists. The Zachary Taylor Projects made me laugh out loud. They have had too many plots where Tracy and Jenna teamed up it vapidery, and it was nice to have a Tracy plot that worked.
Still don’t like this season, and I actually thought Community was way better tonight than 30 Rock. It was funny, absurd, and yet the characters were still engaging in a way that they haven’t been since S2 of 30 Rock.
TIVO cut out – I thought he said their projects were named after Zachary Taylor Thomas. Which makes no sense, but made me laugh more than Zachary Taylor.
I enjoyed Tracy’s lists, but I thought his breakdown in his motion capture bodysuit really took the cake. Watching a grown man question his life choices while dressed in green spandex and covered in ping pong balls is a just brilliant way to spend a Thursday night.
Ergh. Comment not a reply.
Great episode if only for Tracy’s subplot, the return of hookhanded (!) Drew and Dennis attempting a “balloon boy”.
It seems the problem most have had with this season is LIz’s spiralling out of control, but they’ve reigned her back in the past couple epsidoes, even though I find crazy Liz bi-larious.
I’m really liking Jack’s arc, and I’m hoping he chooses Nancy, purely because I do not think Avery has been funny since her first appearance on Hot Box, though the Mad Money cutaway was very funny.
People have also been saying that Tracy Morgan has been mailing it in this year, but I cannot see the difference, he was never the best actor and his Garfield vs Oscar bait dilemma could pull laughs into next season.
Looking forward to Grizz’s wedding next week!
There have been a few times this season where Tracy has been doing line readings instead of acting – don’t know if it was intentional but looked dumb.
I think I’ve seen “Emanuelle Goes to Dinosaur Land” on Friday After Dark on Cinemax back in the day.
I guess I’m in the minority, but I still enjoy 30 Rock. I agree, last night’s episode was really good.
“I saw a crackhead breastfeed a rat!”
My only complaint is they teased us with the episode title and conversational reference to Emanuelle Goes to Dinosaur Land and then refused to show us! If we can’t see Tracy’s hand-drawn animated Holocaust flick, they could at least have given us Jenna’s Cinemax sexual time-travel movie.
I think this episode worked because it wasn’t punishing Liz for being single, in the way that it has felt like a lot of episodes this season have, but actually gave her credit for recognizing what a bunch of no-hoper losers her exes have been. There’s been an edge of real meanness to the show of late, which made it un-funny. This wasn’t a mean episode, and that gives me some hope.
Was it my imagination or was Tracy spoofing Mo’nique’s Oscar-winning, scenery chewing performance in Precious? That’s all I could think of at one point when he was emoting and gushing from both the eyes and nose. Dead ringer.
Loved that the groomsman was a furry. You knew it was something, but never would have guess that.
nice ep, but not funnier than Community… It seems quite funny after following a horrendous office
Why do I find Tracy Morgan so funny on this show? I don’t know but I do. Like Alan said, that scene alone was killer. Stew-Beef out!
I continue to watch 30 Rock so I get to see episodes like this one. By far the best of the season. Which is kind of ironic because it helped make up for the worst Office episode of the season. I can remember a time where I would never watch NBC on Thursdays from 8-9 and only 9-10. Now I find myself absolutely watching from 8-9 and suffering through 9-10.
NBC has struck gold with Community and P&R creatively. Now, if they can bring The Office and 30 Rock back to it’s glory, Thursday might pass Monday as my favorite TV night of the week.
You know Alan, that would be a good thread to open up maybe sometime in June. What’s the best TV night of the week. I can see that debate getting pretty interesting, especially if you include cable shows……wow, now I’m off to start making a list, lol.
waiting for a hand transplant from a strangler on death row.
why do i feel like this was an 80s movie starring jeff fahey?…off to imdb!
“And, frankly, I could have watched at least 20 more minutes of outtakes of Tracy listing all the horrible, surreal things he witnessed as a child.”
[www.youtube.com]
Apart from Tracy’s list I’d say this was the worst episode in a very long time. All the retreading of Liz’s relationships was dull and Julianne Moore’s Boston accent is almost enough to trigger seizures. Hated it. Shouldn’t even be mentioned in the same sentence as this week’s sublime ‘Parks and Recreation’ episode.
I totally agree with you Alan. They really pulled it together for the end of the season.
The dynamic between Liz and Wesley is really working for me. And having just gone on a brit com kick watching “The thick of it”, I love the addition to the cast. Oh man, and we have Danny for the Canadian angle. This show is providing so many of my favourite comedic flavours it’s almost overwhelming.