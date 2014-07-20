Appreciating the relaxed genius of the late James Garner

There have arguably been bigger stars in television history than the late James Garner, but none who ever made it look quite so easy.
Garner, who reportedly died in his home on Saturday at the age of 86, first hit it big in 1957 with “Maverick,” a comical Western in which he played Bret Maverick, a Wild West cardsharp who was as quick on the draw as he was with a quip. At a time when TV was dominated by Westerns – and very solemn ones, at that – Garner was happy to play the same material lighter, to occasionally be the clown or the guy who gets punched in the face, and yet always made it clear that Maverick could easily kill you if he wanted to – it just wasn't his preferred way of doing things.
Garner left Maverick after only a few seasons (and had spent much of that time alternating episodes with Jack Kelly as Bret's brother Bart, because production demands were too great for any one actor) over a contract dispute with the studio. He would return to the role in a short-lived early '80s series, “Bret Maverick,” and then again (sort of) in 1994's big-screen “Maverick,” where he was revealed at the end to be playing the oft-mentioned daddy of Mel Gibson's Bret (who was himself named Bret). Even in the mid-'90s, in a big-budget movie featuring Gibson and Jodie Foster, Garner brought the same relaxed, unassailable charm he had given the role in the late '50s.
Garner got out of “Maverick” at a good time for his career, as he worked steadily in big movies throughout the 1960s. He was often in supporting roles (Audrey Hepburn's fiancé in “The Children's Hour”) or as part of big ensembles (Hendley the scrounger in “The Great Escape”), but he always left an impression in the way he underplayed the material. He was sincere, but he was never particularly worried about showing off how well he could emote. And he also got to headline some high-profile movies of the period, like John Frankenheimer's “Grand Prix” and the 1969 version of Raymond Chandler's “Marlowe.”
He also started appearing in light comic Westerns in the vein of “Maverick” like “Support Your Local Sheriff!” and “Skin Game,” and likely could have continued with that for a while. Instead, he went back to television, trying the Western genre again with “Nichols,” a show that lasted only one season and attempted to radically retool itself in the final episode by killing off the main character and then introducing his twin brother, also played by Garner.
Then he reunited with “Maverick” creator Roy Huggins, along with up-and-coming writer Stephen J. Cannell, for what would be their masterpiece: “The Rockford Files,” a drama about Jim Rockford, an ex-con who became a private detective, lived and worked out of a trailer in Malibu, and seemed to get punched in the face each week right around the second or third act break.
It was the perfect marriage of storytellers, star and genre: a show where Rockford's cases didn't matter remotely as much as the chance to see Garner banter with Joe Santos as Rockford's cop friend Dennis Becker, or to watch him try to outmaneuver his con man friend Angel (Stuart Margolin), or just enjoy the company of his father, Joseph “Rocky” Rockford (Noah Beery Jr.). The opening credits sequence is one of the best ever made, mixing Mike Post's irresistible California rock theme song with images of Rockford going through the mundane parts of his work (long stakeouts, working the pay phone) and personal life (shopping in the frozen food section, going fishing with Rocky). The show employed some great writers – it was the first significant TV gig for “The Sopranos” creator David Chase – all of whom understood what a star-driven show this was, and how much they could lean on Garner's smooth, seen-it-all persona.
All those foot chases and brawls Rockford shrugged off took a huge physical toll on the actor playing him, including knee and back pain, plus an ulcer. After six seasons, he gave up the job altogether, and got embroiled in various legal disputes with the studio that would last for much of the '80s. During that time, he successfully toggled back and forth between the big and small screen, getting a big hit as Julie Andrews' confused love interest in “Victor/Victoria,” his first and only Oscar nomination for “Murphy's Romance,” and acclaim and awards for TV-movies like “Promise” (where he played the brother to schizophrenic James Woods) and “My Name Is Bill W.” (a reunion with Woods, about the founder of Alcoholics Anonymous).
By the time the decade was out, Garner was in his 60s, and looked it. He had never exactly been boyish, but his laid-back screen persona had kept him seeming younger than he was for a long time. In the '90s, he began shifting into rascally elder statesmen roles, not just in the “Maverick” film, but the scorchingly satirical HBO film “Barbarians at the Gate,” and even in a series of “Rockford Files” TV-movies that acknowledged that its hero was moving a lot slower than he used to.
Though he eventually retired Jim Rockford for good – “God, he's getting old,” Garner told me a year after the last Rockford film aired. “I just think we've milked it to death.” – he kept working steadily, and kept moving back and forth between film and television with an ease that eluded many of his contemporaries. Age had given him the gravity to seem like more of an authority figure, and he played an astronaut (“Space Cowboys”), a Supreme Court justice (“First Monday”), and even the Almighty (“God, the Devil and Bob”). But he also played a sitcom grandfather, stepping into “8 Simple Rules” after John Ritter's death, and he introduced himself to a new generation of moviegoers – or, at least, to those who noticed anything in the film beyond Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams – as the dogged but affable storyteller of “The Notebook.”
I came of age past Garner's '70s peak, but “The Rockford Files” was still in such heavy rerun rotation at the time – and such an obvious influence on '80s shows I loved like “Magnum, P.I.” and “The Greatest American Hero” – that I couldn't help but coming across his work, and then going back to see what he'd done in the '60s, and even the '50s. For those who weren't there, it's hard to truly convey how great and important Garner was, simply because he did so much of his most famous TV work within pretty strict genre formula, and because his defining characteristic as a performer was his breezy charm.
I had loved Garner for a long time, but I think the moment when I truly understood his genius came in Robert Benton's little-seen 1998 film “Twilight,” yet another private eye story, but with Paul Newman as the hero (a senior citizen riff on his classic Harper character), while Garner played an old drinking buddy who turns out to be in league with the bad guys. Newman had spent the better part of the previous 20 years trying to establish himself as the most carefree movie star of them all, and here Garner (himself playing a character with a strong resemblance to an iconic prior role) was acting him off the screen by somehow being even more at ease on camera. It's one thing to see an actor steal scenes by out-emoting the star, but I'd never seen a supporting player figure out how to out-relax the star, especially one on Newman's level, with Newman's skillset.
Some actors' greatness is obvious and showy. There is effort involved, and very obviously, at that. Garner's greatness came from the way he never seemed to be working hard, even as he was being insulted, hit, chased or otherwise menaced, year after year, decade after decade.
Goodbye, Jim Rockford. Goodbye, James Garner. Playing this song for you:
A timeless actor who will be missed a great deal. He had a unique style all his own. His career covered a wide variety of roles, my favorite: Jim Rockford in the “Rockford Files”. He used to do those “Rockfords” 180’s in that Camaro himself. I said a prayer the moment I heard and was caught off guard by the announcement. You had a special talent that entertained and made a lot of people laugh for decades and will for decades more. God Bless You Jim.
First movie I saw him in was Sayonara with Marlin Brando. He was great. Not only a good actor but a good man. Married to the same women for over 50 years. A veteran wounded in Korea twice. A good life James, you gave many people many enjoyable hours watching you. RIP
1) If folks are interested in old Mavericks, the Encore Westerns channel has been running them at 2pm Eastern on cable. Just this past week they had the episode Rope of Cards, a classic. Not sure where it comes in sequence, but 2 other great Brett episodes are the Gunsmoke pastiche, Gunshy, and another where Clint Eastwood is his nemesis, Duel at Sundown.
2. Another movie where he out-relaxed a fellow charmer, was Sunset with Bruce Willis. Always thought of Bruce Willis as the modern-day Garner.
Thanks for the Encore Westerns tip. I just set my DVR to get today’s (it’s now after midnite EDT) episode.
Great reflection Alan. To this day, as much as I loved The Rockford Files, it’s Barbarians at the Gate that I’ll remember Garner for most. One of the best movies ever. In fact, think I’m going to break out the old DVD in honor of Garner’s passing today.
Right on the money. Unfortunately, the right theme song doesn’t exist by itself on YouTube. This one is close, but the later version had the perfect guitar solo — one of the best solos on record.
Rockford Files was my must-see TV. Always got me dreaming about that charmed, easy life driving around in California, living on the beach, not worrying too much about anything. (The reality turned out to be much different though, duh.)
The reruns don’t hold up very well these days, which surprises me every time I watch one. Nevertheless, James Garner, at least on film, was always fascinating to watch. RIP, JG.
Not to mention, everybody who’s watched The Rockford Files more than once knows Jim Rockford’s fee structure: “Two hundred dollars a day plus expenses.” Pretty good rate, although he rarely got paid.
I could not disagree more… “The Rockford Files” holds up better than almost any other series. So many of the plots deal with issues and themes that are still relevant; in fact, many of the highly-praised series of today have touched upon issues such as LGBT acceptance, military/government chicanery, and private/corporate power as delightfully, subtly, and profoundly as did “The Rockford Files.”
I agree with Apocalipstick. Though I don’t remember (and haven’t come across when rewatching) the LGBT plots, I have watched the series recently on Netflix and thought it was as enjoyable as ever. I introduced my Millennial wife to the show a couple years ago, and she became a fan as well. And Alan is right that the opening sequence is a thing of beauty, really one of the greatest ones ever created.
One quibble with Alan’s review, though: wasn’t it generally the *stomach* he got punched in regularly midway through the episode?
I also remember fondly Garner’s role in “Victor/Victoria”. Surprising that he didn’t do more romances as the leading man.
There were probably a lot of stomach punches as well. My point is that Jim Rockford was a very punchable individual. :)
Indeed he was, LOL. :)
The way I remember it was that usually a couple goons would hold him on either side, while the boss man, or a third goon, would punch him in the stomach. There was some great comedy in Garner’s facial expressions, as he would try to “reason” with the bad guys before getting pummeled.
“There was some great comedy in Garner’s facial expressions, as he would try to “reason” with the bad guys before getting pummeled.”
One I remember was him waking up being pummeled thusly and said, “Gee fellows…why don’t you ask me some questions? If you don’t like the answers, we can always get back to this”.
Ha! I had forgotten that–great line.
Slackerinc,
The episode was “Requiem for a Funny Box” from season 4, in which the son of a mob boss is revealed to be gay. The mob boss is so disgusted that his son’s secret might become known that he has his son executed. It is remarkable for the show’s lack of lascivious leering over a character’s homosexuality, Rockford’s matter-of-fact realization of the situation, and the fact that the episode’s sympathies clearly lie with the gay son; the father is portrayed as a greater monster due to his rejection of his son.
Thanks, I will check that out!
Also worth adding that since the show was shot on film, it looks great even remastered for digital. Always amazed at how crisp and clear it looks on Netflix, especially compared to Magnum, which came a few years later, but looks muddy and dull in comparison.
For my money — and for all the reasons Alan lists — the most enduring male television star of my lifetime. Rockford will never go out of style.
And much as I loved ‘Twilight’, ‘Barbarians’, and the others listed, for me his film apex was ‘The Americanization of Emily’, where he took his relaxed but sly persona into a dark, dark realm in one of the best anti-war films about World War II.
Me to re: Americanization of Emily. You get two TV Greats Garner and Paddy Chayefsky. According to Garner’s Autobiography, which is very good, Americanization of Emily was his favorite movie role.
Yeah, those commercials — so convincing that people thought they were actually married.
No remembrance of Garner is complete without mention of Streets of Laredo… McMurtry’s sequel to Lonesome Dove, picking up some years later, it would seem impossible to follow Tommy Lee Jones’ iconic portrayal of Augustus Call. Garner, though, was more than up to the task.
My Fellow Americans, ridiculous, but fun thanks to Garner and another star who spanned multiple generations, Jack Lemmon. Garner will be missed.
My favorite part of The Rockford Files openings was the answering machine messages that played before the music started.
Comcast has a retro channel that shows The Rockford Files every weekday at noon. They started from the beginning last month; now they’re up to Season Three, Episode Five tomorrow. YAY for DVR!
“Hail to the chief, if you don’t, I’ll have to kill you. I am the chief, so you better watch your step, you bastards.”
Spoiler alert on a sixteen year old movie! Just kidding. (Incidentally, that movie is full of great performers. Highly recommended even beyond Garner.)
When I was in college The Rockford Files aired in rerun everyday at noon on a local independent channel. One of my roommates watched it every lunch hour and eventually we were racing back to our dorm to watch the reruns, and then inevitably would end up late to any 1pm classes. The show was so good and so engaging that this quickly became a must-see ritual.
Even in the early 90’s it was obvious that The Rockford Files was unlike anything else on TV at the time, and was the obvious template for shows like Magnum PI and Simon & Simon. Those shows couldn’t really replicate the laid-back charm of Rockford and its cast of nutty supporting characters, and always took pains to cast younger and hunkier.
Such a great TV series, and such a great actor. Thanks for the excellent remembrance.
I did exactly the same thing – skipped an entire quarter’s worth of Abnormal Psych classes to watch Rockford at 1:00 on A&E (IIRC).
I saw “Support a Your Local Sheriff” in the theater when I was 8 years old. I was blown away by its weird humor and by James Garner’s anti-hero character as a gunfighter who would think of any ridiculous way to get out of using his gun. It was a major influence on my sense of humor and my sensibilities.
As for “Rockford Files”, which was on TV in the days when the family had to agree on what to watch, there was never an argument when Rockford came on. That was what everybody wanted to see.
For a kid growing up in the midwest, the sunwashed images of Jim Rockford defined California cool (in a similar way that CHIPS defined California phony). When I finally moved to San Diego, I realized that I was actually right – Garner’s journeymen crews really did capture something unique about the SoCal light.
And I took extreme pleasure in watching the uncut reruns aired on KTLA, at 5:00 on Sunday afternoons – in the winter, you’d get that magic light both out the window and on the TV.
I’ve saved myself a lot of grief over the years, by not mythologizing people – particularly celebrities that I don’t know. But from everything I’ve read about Garner, he (like Newman) was the real deal off-screen.
Unrelated trivia: Rockford is playing on the TV in the lobby of the old folks’ home that the Soprano family tours in the pilot.
I don’t think “The Rockford Files” gets nearly enough credit for its influence on television today. All of the lovable, fallible good guys you now see like Malcolm Reynolds or Jimmy McNulty have at least some of their roots in Jim Rockford. Before him, TV heroes were usually just that: heroic. But Jim Rockford goofed up a lot, didn’t go around shooting bad guys like TV detectives had been doing for so long before him, and was pretty much a screw-up a lot of the time. And the audience probably loved him even more because of those faults.
Watch a show like “Terriers” and you can almost see the genetic footprint of Jim Rockford in every scene. “The Rockford Files” was an important show, and it should get a lot more credit than it does.
Wonderful article on James Garner. Just a couple days before Garner’s death I googled my favorite Rockford Files: White on White and Nearly Perfect, a two-part Rockford that featured Tom Selleck as Lance White and may have introduced Selleck since it was before Magnum PI came to television. Another memorable part of Rockford Files were the car chases, including the ones where Rockford was on foot and wound up rolling over the hood of the pursuing car. I loved that guy.
Selleck played Lance White in season 5 in White on White and returned the next season and played him again at the annual L.A PI awards which also featured his buddy Rick from Magnum PI.All 3 are great and the woman he marries at the end of White on White you find out died shortly after their marriage and he gave all her money to charity.A great episode even better than White on White.You have to catch it.
I’ve never seen an episode of The Rockford Files, and now I want to, but I’m not a good sampler, and it has a lot of episodes. Maybe AV Club will do one of their TV Club 10 articles about it to point people like me in the right direction.
I was 10 when Rockford Files was airing, and being heavily into Little House at the Prairie at the time, didn’t bother to watch. After Garner’s passing, I finally decided to take the plunge. WHAT. A. SHOW. I love it – and I’m in love with *him*.
You’re clearly a woman with discerning taste, Donna. The Rockford Files really is/was one of the great American TV shows, and James Garner, well, he was just one of the very best there ever was.
Enjoyable read. James Garner was one of those guy you just enjoy watching doing anything. Currently doing the Rockford Files marathon on Netflix. When you watch them back-to-back, the formulaic plot really shows, but you never get tired of looking at his facial expressions or listening to him talk.
Wonderful article on a one-of-a-kind actor, James Garner, who was good in everything I ever saw him in. And speaking to Twilight, you’re absolutely right. He did out-step Newman in that film, which is not an easy thing to do.