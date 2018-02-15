One of the most exciting and/or daunting aspects of the current overloaded TV environment is that we not only have nearly 500 original scripted American shows being made in a year, plus access to most of the best shows made from decades past, we also have access to some of the best shows being currently produced around the world, which are bolstering the lineups of a streaming network near you.
There’s so much of it, coming in so rapidly, that it’s hard to know where to start sometimes. Several readers encouraged me to try Dark, a German sci-fi drama that Netflix recently added, but five episodes of moody atmosphere and occasional bursts of time travel ultimately weren’t enough to make me care about the characters or the solution to the puzzle box storytelling, so I tapped out. Then a friend mentioned on Twitter that he was excited to start watching Babylon Berlin, about which I knew nothing save that it was also German.
Sixteen hours of TV later, I had a new viewing addiction.
Co-created by Tom Tykwer (Sense8, Run Lola Run), the series (which Netflix added to its library a few weeks ago; I’ve seen all the available episodes) begins in 1929 in the midst of the Weimar Republic, the democratic government that led to a brief period of decadence and social progress in between the end of the first world war and the rise of Adolf Hitler. It is, in theory, a mystery, as out-of-towner cop Gereon Rath (Volker Bruch) investigates a series of interlocking crimes — a blackmail vice ring, several massacres, and a Soviet train with illicit cargo — with the help of both corrupt local cop Bruno Wolter (Peter Kurth) and secretary Charlotte Ritter (Liva Lisa Fries). But the mysteries are almost deliberately confounding (I lost track of the number of times I had to pause an episode to try to remember how one branch of the investigation connected with another), there really as a narrative spine on which Tykwer and co-creators Achim von Borries and Hendrik Handloegten can hang a fascinating sociological portrait of this brief, precarious moment in German history, when opportunities for women were more abundant, gay culture was more visible, and a battle for the soul of the nation was being fought between democrats, communists, and the nationalists who would soon put Hitler in power and try to conquer Europe.
Rath is a WWI vet suffering PTSD at a time when such things were expected to be endured with dignified silence. Ritter is a flapper who dreams of becoming Berlin’s first female homicide detective, but in the meantime helps to make ends meet with periodic stints as a sex worker in an underground fetish club.There are German gangsters, Russian revolutionaries plotting to overthrow Stalin and restore Trotsky to power, a shadow German military operation taking place in direct contradiction of the Treaty of Versailles, and a fugitive Russian Countess, Svetlana Sorokina (Severija Janušauskaitė), who has a drag king act at a local club that provides the series’ first great showpiece moment:
It’s with spectacle like that performance, or a May Day protest turned violent, or a shootout atop a moving train, that Babylon Berlin is at its most effective. The production values and visual scope of the series are remarkable, especially compared to a lavish drama set half a world away in the same period like Boardwalk Empire, which feels small and stagebound next to what Tykwer and his fellow directors are able to mount again and again.
But the series also has a keen sense of the smaller moments, when shifting sands in world history can be seen in each characters’ personal history, from the open contempt with which many of Rath’s suspects treat his Jewish boss, August Benda, to the way that Ritter’s eyes are so often bigger than her stomach when it comes to what even this more liberal ’20s society will allow a woman to do.
There are times when the show starts to choke on the sheer tonnage of plot — the business of why it takes so long for anyone to move or look inside the Soviet train is particularly convoluted — and some of the more memorable flourishes of the first half (like Sorokina’s mustache, which she also wears out in public when working as a spy) largely go away in the second. But the season finale (with a few exceptions, which I’ll get to in a moment after a spoiler warning) brings most of the arcs to satisfying conclusions — albeit frequently maddening ones, in that Wire-esque way where the system does not like to bend to the needs of individuals — and the emotional highs are worth the occasional moments that require the viewer to construct a conspiracy board with yarn to figure out how all the different factions fit together.
When trying to play in the international component of Peak TV, you win some, you lose some. For me, Babylon Berlin was a big, big win.
And since it’s been out there for a while, for the benefit of those who have already watched it all, some full season spoilers coming up just as soon as I hop aboard a Paternoster elevator…
Sorry you bailed on Dark. Once I started I could ‘t stop. I thought it was tremendous.
Glad you enjoyed it more than I did. Not everything is for everyone.
Only on episode two. Very intrigued (and impressed) so far. Though it does feel convoluted. I’ll keep going though. It’s seems this could be worth it. I just tried Sky 1’s Jamestown, and I think I’m going to have to bail on that one. Too much melodrama and dumb decisions by characters has caused me to lose interest.
I loved this series – one of my favorite dramas of last year (when I saw it).
– – – WARNING! SPOILERS AHEAD – – –
People have been saved from drowning after spending much more time underwater without air than Charlotte did. Under normal circumstances, the brain can easily go five minutes without oxygen (less time than Charlotte was without air), but this increases quickly the colder the water is (the record for reviving someone fully that has drowned with absolutely no adverse health effects is 40 minutes). So the rescue wasn’t really miraculous, and the fact that they had Gereon manage it by simply spotting and using a normal roadside marker – after having believably exhausted earlier attempts – was, IMO, within the purview of great nail-biting fiction.
Of course, you could argue that they shouldn’t have ended the episode in-between his rescue attempts, but since every broadcast iteration of the show that I’m aware of (including the first on Das Erste (ARD) and the second on SKY UK) showed multiple episodes each week (i.e. the penultimate and final episodes were always available to viewers on the same day), I’m not sure it’s really what I’d consider a ‘cliffhanger’ in the historic sense of the word (i.e. it’s more like the chapter of a book you’re reading ends at a tense moment, which the next chapter immediately starts with).
Heard about this. Gonna have to check it out.
Alan- I am on my second trip through the series, in part because I also had some trouble following the plot lines, particularly while reading subtitles. I’m left with many questions, but thoroughly enjoyed the series. I wish I could find a detailed episode guide to confirm assumptions, such as you did with Fritz’s identity and his use of Greta. Is the gold tank car on its way back to the USSR? Is Helga’s lunch with Nyssen romantic in nature? At any rate, I love the visuals, the hairy armpits on women, the gritty locations, the aertial shots of the train. It feels large versus stagebound, as you said, and a feast for the eyes. I’m looking forward to more!
I got the feeling Helga was succumbing to him. It felt parallel to Gereon’s downfall in testifying against the socialists.
Hello Alan!
Long time reader, back to original Sopranos reviews. Have been frustrated for a while that you don’t review non-English language shows. Intended to send you an email on this issue specifically regarding Babylon Berlin, which is great. Interesting to consider this is 4 years before Hitler takes power, but is not on anyone’s radar screen.
But also, want to make a pitch for Scadinvian Noir. The first season of Forbrydelsen, the original Danish The Killing, as well as all of Bron/Broen, the original Danish/Swedish The Bridge, are among my top 10 TV shows of all time. Both shows were runaway hits in Britain and inspired multiple copies in America and other countries, none of which held a candle to the originals. Actually, the Bridge broadcasts its series finale this coming Sunday. So great, so compelling. (Admittedly, these shows were not so accessible pre-Netflix). But worth checking out even now.
Those are two of my all time favorites series, too. But where did you find them because they’re not on Netflix. Though I do believe Bron/Broen is on Amazon pay @ episode.
Anyway, the main reason I commented is to say that because you liked those so much you’ll love Spiral. It’s right up there with Bron and Forbrydelson in my book.
Spiral is a French series about 3 under cover cops. I believe there are 7 seasons. You lucky dog you. ;) You may have to hunt down the final two seasons. I know I did but they’re out there.
Enjoy!
ps: They’re not on Netflix America that is. They are on the UK version though. Drives me crazy that Netflix don’t air them here!
Have you seen Trapped? Originally a BBC series so I’m guessing you’ve seen it but just in case. It’s on Amazon Prime now. An Iceland murder mystery. Gosh it’s good!
Alan,
Long time reader from the Chuck days—and a fan of The OC and H&CF as well.
Babylon Berlin really feels like something I haven’t seen in a long time. It had the best elements of film noir and essentially ends with a Hitchcock movie. I anticipate this will define ’20s Berlin in our cultural imagination the same way Miami Vice defines ’80s Miami. Part of what drew me to Mad Men is we know as viewers that society was on the precipice of the convulsions of the ’60s—but with Babylon Berlin, the stakes feel so much higher since the setting is Weimar Germany.
—SPOILERS—
The Moka Efti number in episode two is my favorite number, but in the number where Sorokina is in Paris, there’s a great shot showing her side profile at the microphone, while a single light source highlights the smoke in the frame. It is absolutely gorgeous.
I must also mention that the Armenian’s gunmen emerging from the fields is probably my favorite twist, was beautifully shot, and almost made me scream at my television in excitement.
Jänicke’s death was the most devastating to me since he was the least corrupted character, almost like he’s the show’s Simon from Lord of the Flies. I had initially wanted the aftermath of the death breathe a little more, but loved how we were eventually thrust into Three Days of the Condor.
Really, the only bad thing I have to say about the show is that the CPR was an anachronism that really pushed my suspension of disbelief. But all in all, one of my favorite shows of 2018 so far—it felt more groundbreaking to me than what I’ve seen of Altered Carbon so far.
Jänicke’s death just killed me.
I loved this show. SPOILERS. I was at one point worried that Kardakov was going to be near death in every episode as if he was Rasputin. But he fell into the background and I don’t quite get how he isn’t killing Sokoriina or whoever she is. The penultimate episode was SO hard to watch. I screamed at the drowning Ritter and felt her being saved was a cheat. But god I’m glad she was saved. I think she’s destined to be more with Roth especially now. The fight in the train felt fake to me. The backdrops in some scenes just seemed so obviously projected that this hurt the show at times. But yeah the cigarette was great for Wolter. The other episode I loved besides The Godfather like episode two close which I’d like to watch right this minutes, was the Threepenny Opera. Seeing a Lotte Lenya tho would have been nice!! So great.
I loved this show, I was riveted from one episode to the next. Any chance of a season 2?
So here’s one, having devoured all 16 episodes (in German, with subtitles): What did I miss that informs us of the relationship between the Armenian and the good doctor?
Talk about a time I REALLY miss IMDb’s message boards. I mean EVERY show would have dozens of threads and people hashing things through.
I have SO many questions about this show and it would take days for me to ask a question and have someone stumble back to Alan’s place and give an answer.
Like….who was the bearded guy who met Sorokina in Paris?
Why was the Armenian so good to Rath? Was it because of Dr. Schmit’s past? And didn’t the hitman priest work for him?
Is he (Rath) still taking the hypnotizing drug that was substituted for his morphine, or did the druggist switch it back and suggested moving to injection?
IMDb Message Boards….where art thou?
So true about the need for message boards like IMBD. Way too often I have questions with no where to ask them at. :-/