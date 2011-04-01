‘Camelot’: I have to push the pram a lot

Senior Television Writer
04.01.11 31 Comments

I posted my review of  “Camelot” yesterday. Not my kinda show, and not something that’s going to be in the rotation going forward, but as I often do with new series premieres, I’m curious for outside reactions. What did everybody else think? Was there enough there for you to stick around? 

TAGSCamelotEVA GREENJAMIE CAMPBELL BOWERJOSEPH FIENNES

