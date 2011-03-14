‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the A-Team’: The spies your spies could be like

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I spoil “The Hurt Locker” for you…
“You and Bartowski, you’re still good agents.” -Casey
“Well, we used to be the best.” -Sarah
Because of the stutter-step way in which this season of “Chuck” was constructed, the writers had to race their way through various story ideas that they might have taken their time on had they known they’d ultimately have 24 hours to play with rather than 13. These extra 11 episodes don’t allow the writing staff to go back and completely alter the past – “Chuck” will always get his powers back quicker and easier than anybody might have liked – but they do provide opportunity to pick up promising threads that had to be dropped in the rush to wrap up the Volkoff arc.
So with “Chuck vs. the A-Team,” we get to return to the Gretas and learn that the idea was more than an excuse to place a bunch of attractive, recognizable guest stars into Buy More uniforms (or, at least, that it can be retconned into something more than that), and we get to see that there’s more to the Orion laptop – and to Stephen’s desire for Ellie to have it – than earlier episodes allowed for.
From the perspective of a continuity-obsessed fanboy, I appreciate the return of those old subplots. And it helped that they came in a strong overall episode, one that featured a good character arc for all three original members of Operation Bartowski – not to mention one that brought back the government’s ongoing desire to have someone other than Chuck have an Intersect in his head.
This one was written by Phil Klemmer, an original member of the show’s writing staff who left the show after last season(*) to work on “Undercovers.” With that show’s cancellation, he’s back on staff, and it felt appropriately meta to have someone who was the core of the original “Chuck” A-Team writing an episode in which Chuck and Sarah cope with the fear of being replaced.
(*) There was actually a mass writer exodus after last season, with Ali Adler going to “No Ordinary Family” and Matt Miller and Zev Borow to “Human Target,” on top of Scott Rosenbaum having left earlier in season three to take over “V.” At the time, those departures made sense for everybody: most wound up in higher-ranking positions, all on high-profile shows that would seem to have better odds of being around for the 2011-12 TV season than “Chuck.” Instead, “Undercovers” is long gone, “No Ordinary Family” almost certainly won’t be back next year and the other two are, at best, on the renewal bubble with “Chuck” – and I’d put better odds on “Chuck” at this point. And who would have predicted that last spring? It’s like William Goldman likes to say about showbiz: nobody knows anything.
Though Chuck has definitely grown as an agent, he still has a bunch of inherent limitations that still frustrate the likes of Casey and General Beckman. So it makes sense that once the government got a new Intersect team in place, they might decide to shelve Chuck and the once-brilliant agent he corrupted by making her fall in love with him. It was fun to see the two of them struggle with obsolescence(**), to see Casey suddenly act so paternal and kind towards them now that he no longer had to live with their screw-ups, and also, through the return of Isaiah Mustafa and Stacy Keibler as former Gretas Rick and Vicky, to see what the Intersect looks like in the hands of a natural spy.(***)
(**) This was one of those episodes where I wish Sarah still had a cover identity. The show has gotten good mileage in the past out of Casey having to spend too much time as a Buy More employee, and Chuck’s board game collection wasn’t quite as effective as showing Sarah stuck selling fro-yo or weiners or something might have been.
(***) Yes, Shaw had an Intersect at the end of last season, but it was a malfunctioning one. Also, he was Shaw. On this show, I’ll take The Man Your Man Could Smell Like over Superman.
The episode’s climax did something that the Intersect-less episodes from earlier this season really didn’t: it showed why Chuck is special beyond the computer in his head. Chuck doesn’t let the Intersect control him the way Vicki does, and he can think outside the box to defuse the nuke in a way that Rick can’t. (Though as Chuck bomb disposal ideas go, the juice box is still a distant second to the porno virus from the series pilot.)
And I’m glad the Orion laptop is going to be used for something beyond rebooting Chuck – and that there’s a specific reason Stephen wanted his civilian doctor daughter to have the thing, as opposed to his Intersect’ed spy son. The Ellie/Awesome subplot started off fairly silly (but amusing, as Sarah Lancaster really threw herself into Ellie’s post-partum mania), but then went dark in that final scene. No good comes of Robin Givens stopping by your house, does it?
Good to have the show back after it took a week off for the return of “The Event.” Even better to have it back with an episode like this one.
Some other thoughts:
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Murder Weapon” by Tricky (Chuck and Sarah interfere in Casey’s undercover op), “You & Me” by Diamond Rings (Ellie can’t stop telling Awesome about life with Clara), “No Man is an Island” by Losers (Chuck and Sarah watch Rick and Vicky kicking ass at the airport), and “Ticking Heart” by The One AM Radio (final montage).
• Boy, and I thought Awesome’s rave review for his Sienna earlier this season was as blatant as the show could get in plugging a non-Subway sponsor. Then Chuck borrowed the mini-van and spent what felt like 18 hours extolling its many features. On the other hand, the Sepinwall family does need a new van, and that looked fancy, so…
• I liked seeing Jeff and Lester re-creating the ESP experiment from Bill Murray’s opening scene in “Ghostbusters,” and then discovering that Jeff really is psychic to a degree – not that Lester realized it.
• “Ech… sounds like a CBS show.” Chuck not a fan of the Jerry Bruckheimer empire.
• I know the apple juice Chuck used to save LA wasn’t sparkling, but dammit if that stupid “SNL” song isn’t lodged back in my head.
What did everybody else think?
I’ve watched every episode of this show, and the at-times-sketchy acting is part of its charm. Robin Givens tonight was the first time someone was so bad I had to fast-forward through her scenes. It is hard for me to believe a professional actor could be this cringe-inducingly awful.
My goodness. Chris Rock has seen better acting in a Cambodian whorehouse.
Wasn’t that Summer Glau instead of Keibler as Captain Vicki? Otherwise the Terminator Jokes lose a lot of impact. Good episode, setting up a lot of potential elements. Great Gags with the Dog Pick up and Lester’s ESP. Fun Episode.
‘
As a recovering rasslin addict, I can confirm that it was, indeed, Stacy Keibler. They do look alike, though.
This is Stacy Keibler: [www.imdb.com]
This is Summer Glau: [www.imdb.com]
Warner Brothers ain’t getting this kind of thing wrong. Especially not given that Summer Glau is on another NBC show, awful show though it may be.
Robin Givens was truly, truly bad. Her accent was terribly grating.
-alyson
Summer Glau did do a Greta episode, but so did Kiebler
Morgan referring to casey as his “domestic partner” cracked me up.
LIKE. I caught that as well. The only thing missing was the raptor.
Also Morgan saying “First rule of Team Casey: Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” got me laughing hard
You forgot Morgan’s Jurassic Park reference, “Clever girl” when Sarah dropped out of the roof.
+1. The only thing missing was the raptor (I responded to the wrong post before)
This was perhaps my favorite pop culture reference ever on this show. So fantastic.
If the “save the show” campaign this year is going to involve buying minivans, I may have to sit this one out.
Heh.
HA HA HA! Too funny! Maybe we could buy hot pockets since they did plug that on the show! :)
Naaaah, no stinkin’ minivans — much more entertaining to send stale, thawed Hot Pockets to NBC. Yum!
I thought there was a lot of lazy dialogue. The product placement gag has been overdone a million times in the past couple of years; it should have its own trope section now if it doesn’t already. And I really hated the CBS shows line, didn’t fit Bartowski’s usual style, felt like cheap Walmart-brand Community dialogue.
That’s no gag: that there’s some real, honest-to-God product-placement.
Toyota has been pimping their Sienas hard in three different Universal/Comcast shows. I have now seen them blatantly advertised on Royal Pains, Top Chef, and now Chuck.
I can’t say I liked the episode as much as you did, but I did have a question: has there been word on whether Chuck will be renewed for next season? I know you mentioned it being on the bubble, but that probably has to make it much tougher to write. I suppose that all episodes will be disappointing compared to what was supposed to be the series/season finale.
Is it a Prius or a Volt they keep using on White Collar?
neither, they pimp out ford cars. dont know the exact model
Clearly you’re not watching it closely enough. It’s a Hybrid Focus!
They also pimped in Modern Family.
I almost didn’t recognize Isaiah Mustafa with clothes on…so used to the washboard abs and towel. And I was pretty sure that was Summer Glau and not Stacy Keibler, though that’s the name that showed up in the credits.
I’m glad they came back to this story arc, though I’m surprised the Volkoff arc wasn’t included at all. Nonetheless, this was a fantastic episode for Chuck Bartowski – it was a great throwback to the old days when it was clear that Chuck’s heart and “civilian credentials” made him and the intersect a perfect combination. Sarah wanting to cut of Casey’s hand? Hilarious.
And MAN, I thought I disliked Robin Givens before – she’s terrible here!
It was definitely Kiebler, though glau did do an episode earlier this season as a Gretta
I agree – it “a great throwback to the old days”. It was great seeing Chuck perform outside of the “constraints” of the intersect.
I’m still watching the episiode, but they made a mistake – they held up the box to Final Fantasy 3, said it was FF2.
I noticed that too. I’m such a nerd…..:)
Sorry guys, but they got this one right – that was the SNES Final Fantasy II cartridge they were holding. The red background is a dead giveaway – I recognized it before they said the game’s name :-)
It was FF2. My favorite game ever growing up. FF3 doesn’t have the red back drop.
I thought the only way they could have made this one better is having Chuck take the game with him AFTER Sarah suggested they find better ways to kill some time and left the room. The nerd in me totally would have.
I just watched again and it was definitely SNES FF2 (red label) and not SNES FF3 (Purple label), but what I was more bothered by was that he didn’t call it by it’s real name, FF4, or at least reference that the US and Japan had different FF numbers. Also, wouldn’t a gadget geek be showing her it on a new 3DS (Product placement opportunity), or emulating it on a computer? I guess Chuck is more of a nostalgia geek than a gadget geek! :)
loved the CBS reference. Roomie insisted on talk thru the explanation of the mission
I liked the quick montage to the game spy hunter while the spy hunter theme started to play. A very enjoyable episode.
That was definitely Stacy Keibler unless all the interviews and prepromos and her own twitter have been lying or Summary Glau stole her body.
As immature as it was, I nearly coughed up my dinner when Morgan sighed and realized he had peed himself just a little.
Also, it was once again nice to see Chuck be a nerd (as opposed to a spy) while extolling the virtues of “Final Fantasy… part deux!” to his bored girlfriend at the end.
I enjoyed the episode a lot – it flowed much better. Ellie & Devon were used right and the Buy More gang was just the right amount, meaning very little. I laughed at Lester at thinking CIA was a name. The episode focused on our fav threesome – always its strength.
Why people are messing up Keibler and Glau is beyond me, Keibler must be 1/2 foot taller, much blonder, and much blander – Glau is a better actress, but the role didn’t required that.
Laughed at Chuck and Sarah at the door when they discussed how to break in -Chuck wondering if they remembered to help the dog if it was sick, Sarah suggesting they cut off Casey’s hand. Nice comic banter throughout the episode, plus they acted much more natural than they have lately – much more like a couple relaxed with each other, at ease with each other and in love with each other. I enjoy Sarah humoring Chuck on his nerd-like tendencies and Chuck going along with Sarah’s head-strong attitude dealing with being challenged.
Is that what’s going on? After reading the comments here, I went back to see if I had somehow missed Summer Glau. I was completely baffled.
I’m amused by the people who can’t tell Stacy Keibler and Summer Glau apart.
I find it hard to believe that the limit of Chuck’s boardgame collection is Mousetrap. How about a nice game of Axis & Allies? If you want to go geekier, Advanced Squad Leader? Or even Risk at the very least!
Chuck already played Risk with Morgan and Casey in a previous episode.
They were playing Operation, not Mouse Trap, weren’t they?
I, too, am amused by those who think Keibler was Glau. No, make that baffled. They don’t even have the same hair color, much less the same face, build, or affect.
@KLG19: They were playing Operation, but you could also see boxes for Twister and Mousetrap.
@Exit8A: All the more reason to play something better than Operation!
Phew, I thought this was the best episode in a while. I found most of the Undercover Sarah and Daughter of Volkoff arcs to be pretty boring and silly (not good silly). This felt much more Chuck, with some great funny bits and a simple action plot that more or less made sense. Lester crumpling up the paper with CIA on it was great, and Ellie was very good in both the funny and creepy parts of her plot.
Middling episode.
Unexplained/murky Casey motivations undermine any drama. They want tension between Chuck/Sarah & Casey but don’t want Casey to seem like the bad guy so they slough over creating any credible motivation. And the funny was not very funny.
The Apple Juice thing was funny though I was hoping Chuck was going to pee instead. :)
Loved Ellie getting the laptop at the end.
as soon as he mentioned salt water, i thought he was going to pee too.
He’s military like the GRETA’s. No explanations or motivations are needed.
Sure makes for riveting drama. No Explanation Needed – the next hit TV show! :D
Ellie downloaded the intersect at the end…I’m sure of it
I had that thought as well after she lost track of time. Even more, I’m thinking maybe it’s Ellie killing off the Chucks in the next episode. THAT would be crazy
I, like you, was extremely pleased to see Chuck show his non intersect based assets in this episode, which is something they definitely neglected, to a fault, in the previous ‘Chuck without the intersect’ episodes earlier this season. It’s definitely great to have Klemmer back if he’s going to continue writing episodes this strong.
My one complaint is that I’m not entirely sure that I buy the CIA marginalizing Chuck and Sarah, considering that they brought down one of the most notorious criminals in the ‘Chuck’ world in the last few months, not to mention taking down two other major criminal enterprises over the past couple of years. I mean, I get that Chuck and Sarah can be a bit sloppy from time to time and often extremely unprofessional, but at this point I don’t really believe that their results can be questioned.
I agree with this sentiment. It made for a humorous sub-plot for this episode, but in the series as a whole, it absolutely does not make sense that the CIA would put Chuck and Sarah on the back-burner, while taking Casey away for the A-Team. I didn’t really buy it.
I was hoping we weren’t going to get the “Dad wanted us both to be special and together” thing, but that apparently is what’s coming. I have no interest in the Ellie-Intersect deal… I don’t think she has downloaded it yet, but hopefully at least this will lead to the end of the “Spy behind Ellie’s back” deal.
Love this show… that’s one thing I can do without, because everybody can’t be a spy that surrounds him, especially the sister with a medical career and a child. Maybe she will realize that when the inevitable moment comes.
I wouldn’t be surprised if it goes the intersect way, but I read it as Ellie taking over her father’s role as the new Orion. I thought they tried to emphasize how smart Ellie was this episode what with awesome’s speech and all and they gave Ellie the computer to ‘fix’ the intersect. I personally would be more interested if they went this way.
On the Ellie/intersect, I was picturing something along the lines of an intersect primer, or some sort of download of all of the technical stuff that Orion had on it. If it all zaps into her brain, she’ll be better able to fix and continue to develop the intersect.
I can’t believe they didn’t have Morgan eating a name-brand bag of potato chips. Golden product placement opportunity wasted.
Guess I should sell my Aston Martin and get a Toyota minivan. :D
Is Ellie becoming the new Orion? Cause that would be cool
Good episode, but the most awkward part was the line the male Greta said after the Intersect was removed. It hinted at a completely different episode exploring the costs of the Intersect on Chuck, that was not supported by anything previous.
And to go into fanboy mode, whatever happened to the governor?
this, I have also been quite disappointed that there has been no mention of the governor this season (although I think they showed the watches during the season premiere in a quick pan shot of chuck’s room). I sorta liked where they were going with it last season and it could be used as a nice plot device, ala spiderman’s web shooters.
Anthony – not without support. Even putting aside the revelations about the governor and the issues in the Christopher Lloyd episode last season, Chuck has a similar reaction when his intersect was removed towards the end of CV the Colonel (2×21), where he certainly seems to feel that a weight has been lifted.
I thought that line was a bit odd, but I think Gretas’ experience with tne Intersect was quite different than Chuck’s. When it was removed they both became noticeably less robotic, making it appear that Robin Givens wasn’t just giving the Intersect to already emotionless soldiers, but that the new Intersect was actively blocking empathy and other emotions.
It seems weird that Greta woyld associate that with Chuck, though, since the whole point is how different they are.
My understanding is that the governor is no longer needed because of whatever Ellie did to fix the intersect.
I also think that because Chuck is so much more empathetic than the typical spy, he is able to temper the effects of the intersect with his own heightened sense of humanity. But a spy that is already pretty cold and emotionless (or at least able to compartmentalize their emotions) becomes more robotic when programmed with the intersect. It makes sense to me anyway.
Keep in mind, also, that the Intersect was designed FOR Chuck, BY Chuck’s dad. It makes sense that others wouldn’t take to it as naturally as Chuck did. And even Chuck had a season-long period of adjustment.
I have to agree with you about that line, Anthony. It was tonally at odds with what was otherwise a very lighthearted episode. I mean, it’s nice to have a reminder that Chuck essentially sacrificed his brain for the greater good, but maybe it would have worked better if Chuck himself had made that fact clear.
I thought it was a decent episode, but there were still some elements that left a bad taste in my mouth. On the plus side, the teleplay for the emotional journey Chuck and Sarah took throughout the episode was very nicely done, from the big points you mention to little things like Sarah’s non-opposition to passing the time with Final Fantasy SNES. I thought the resolution of the Greta situation was more than satisfactory, and the result of getting Ellie into the laptop was far more satisfactory than implanting Morgan would have been, which is where I thought the “we need someone who thinks like Chuck” was heading.
On the flip-side, I find recurrent plot themes and plot inconsistencies to be more and more annoying. For one, Beckman IS the NSA part of Operation Bartowsky; the CIA component was Director Graham, killed without replacement at the end of Season one, after which Beckman operated through the directorate of national intelligence. The idea that she’s just CIA and the dullard played by Robin Givens was an NSA superior, only to have Beckman end up schooling her like an underling, just was ridiculous. I also tire generally of the writers repeatedly finding ways for Chuck to butt heads with other intersects. As a plot device, it got old somewhere around CV Suburbs in S2, and the insistence on having it recur undermines the premise of the show a little bit more each time. Particularly silly considering part of the point is that Chuck can still meet his match in any classicly trained spy who is suited for the role. Trained spys + intersects = terminators…blech.
All that said, the episode ended with a nice message reminding us that Chuck’s intellect and creativity are what make him successful, and I’m excited by both plot trajectories set up in the closing.
I got the impression Beckman and Robin Givens were more or less equal in terms of authority, but that their mutual superior had thrown his/her weight behind Givens to begin with, and then, after the detonation, back to Beckman.
But I have no idea what agency anyone is supposed to be with anymore, given that they always say CIA, but they report to NSA.
I agree with Chrissy; they are hopeless at properly portraying the roles of the CIA and the NSA. You’ll just have to let it go if you want to enjoy Chuck.
Lest we forget that John Casey had a history flying planes implicitly for the Air Force, before they flashed back to him leading an army team, then decided that he had been a Marine all along.
Eh. For me, another middling episode.
I’m actually thinking of starting an “End Chuck” campaign. I’m using my “save this show” efforts for a show that doesn’t make me regret I’m still watching, like Community.
That’s like losing your taste for Skittles and starting a movement to end production of all Skittles. Just pick a different candy during snack time, don’t ruin everyone else’s fun. But sure, go ahead and apply advocacy efforts elsewhere; that hurts no one and I’m all for supporting Community. :)
And no one mentions the TRUE LIES homage at the start where Casey was grilling Morgan?
I was left feeling the episode was kind of a mixed bag. I really hated the start with the Chuck/Sarah basically left whining about being benched and yes Robin Givens really is that bad but things did pick up once the plot kicked in. Like the faults in Chuck’s Intersect last season, the new government created Intersects was dealth with a little too quickly for my tastes. I understand the whys but I think the show has pushed aside some really interesting material. This episode could have been the start of a really cool arc, much more interesting to me than Volchoff’s daughter, and who knows maybe it will be but the end result was a rocky mix of some good ideas, some decent action sequences but a feeling that the episode was rushing to the finish line. And yeah, Robin Givens is so bad I had to mention it twice.
Fantastic episode! I loved everything about this one really. It had me grinning throughout.
So glad to have Phil Klemmer back! Any chance Ali Adler will come back too, if Chuck is renewed and No Ordinary Family is not?
The “Cia” thing made me laugh out loud. Good use of the entire cast in this one.
I totally LOLed at the CIA thing too … that was hilarious.
its good to hear Phil Klemmer’s back. He wrote one of my favorite stand alone episodes (Chuck vs Tom Sawyer).
This one felt much more like classic Chuck to me (in a good way), and there’s a reason for that – It was written by Phil Klemmer, as mentioned by Alan. It’s clear that the loss of basically their entire writing staff after season 3 has made for a bit of a bumpy season 4 so far, and now seeing the first episode of season 4 where they have one of their old writers back, well that just made this even more apparent to me. Something about this episode just felt more … I dunno … â€œsolidâ€ I guess is the right word. Part of that may be the lack of the annoying Vivian character in this one, who to me is just a major wet blanket. But I think a lot of this is due to Phil Klemmer being back.
The strange thing is, I have to admit that he wasn’t my favorite writer in the S2 and S3 days. But this episode really made me appreciate him more than I ever did before. I guess it was one of those things where I didn’t appreciate what we had till it was gone. ;-) Now if we could just get Ali back â€¦ (not that I want her current show to fail, I just want her back on Chuck is all). ;-)
Decent episode with some very fun, vintage Chuck moments. Loved the whole bomb diffusing sequence. Levi’s delivery of “Casey, apple juice!” was great, as was his delighted nod when Sarah asked if he was about to defuse the nuke with fruit juice. I found the Jeff/Lester ESP subplot a bit odd, though funny; the supernatural was never a place I saw this show going, even for a joke. Had the same slightly-out-of-place quality as a few other lines, such as the CBS one and Chuck’s sex question at the end (regarding the latter, I don’t have any problem with the line of dialogue itself, it just sounded sort of off. Maybe just me.). I was disappointed that they didn’t find Summer Glau to be the ‘best of the best.’ Would have made the Terminator joke funnier, or more pointed, anyway. I highly doubt Ellie will be Intersected. Can’t wait to see what her involvement will be, though.
I prefer to think that Jeff has seen enough that, on some quite deep level, he knows the CIA is involved. But that level is so far beneath the surface that he generally has no access to it.
Lester’s just a narcisist (sp?), so he doesn’t realize either.
I’m thinking Chuck should really have a copy of Settlers of Catan, if not a number of other German/European strategy board games. Although given that his usual opponents in such would have to include Morgan, well, I can see why the strategy element in his collection seems to have topped out at Monopoly.
I must’ve missed the reason Ellie has/had the laptop. Also, the idea of Chuck being an accidental spy (thebasis for the show, I thought) dies when both parents were spies, etc.
Actually, Chuck was designed from the pilot to be, to paraphrase to the creators, Luke Skywalker not Peter Parker; Stephen, at least, was always supposed to be Orion.
I think Jeff was the subject of CIA experimentation, possibly an early Intersect iteration, and he is “rebooting” slowly.
I liked the episode a lot, with one quibble. When Chuck defused the bomb, after the GRETA Intersects bowed out, I was really hoping that his understanding of how to dismantle and disarm it would have been based in classic Bartowski nerdiness: based on a video game, or a cult film, or something of the sort. I really miss the aspects of the show where Chuck’s own nerd-intense background allows him to understand how to get to an unexpected result. As it was, I’m not entirely sure why Chuck knew how to disarm the bomb and no one else did. Where did that expertise come from?
While Greta/Rick was looking for step-by-step instructions from the Intersect on defusing the bomb, Chuck just started tinkering, taking things apart until he exposed the detonator wiring, which he flashed as being vulnerable to salt water. Actually, I though this was the best example yet of Chuck being able to mesh the Intersect and his innate “Chuck-ersect” to show what he is truly capable of (although I agree with Alan that it is not quite in the same league as the Irena Demova visrus or Missile Command!)
A genius brain and creative thinking. I thought it was an awesome display of what makes Chuck special.
I’ll admit that when Chuck was about to defuse the bomb, I thought we were going to get a nod to Executive Decision and have him use his juice box straw to stop the bomb from detonating. This worked too though.
And now I really want to watch Executive Decision.
i thoroughly enjoyed the “spies like us” reference with the “captain, captain, captain” homage to the “doctor, doctor,doctor, doctor” scene in the medical tent in the desert…
I thought the episode was definitely like older great episodes, glad to hear it was because of a writer returning. I think the Ellie/Orion bit would be a good move and they could even get a few episodes of Ellie “hiding” that she works for the CIA from Awesome and Chuck.
Morgan was eating “Pop Chips” – BBQ flavored. Awesome chips by the way.
What didn’t make sense to me:
– Why wouldn’t Casey have uploaded the intersect
– Nothing but time on his hands, and an ultrahot sensualist girlfriend who’s an andrenalin junkie, and the best diversions Chuck can profer are Operation and Final Fantasy? WTF?
— related: nearly a year into the relationship and Chuck still doesn’t know when he’s about to ‘get some’? There’s nerd, and then there’s lame. That’s lame.
– Sarah was all bridezilla last week. This week, with nothing but time on her hands, she’s playing board games?
– Where’d Ellie’s PhD come from (never mentioned before)
–
*shrug* There are MD/PhD joint programs. That one is pretty easily retconnable to her background.
Now there’s a thought. Casey + Intersect. Could he cope?! I really enjoyed this episode; Casey getting more to do than just grunt and glower is always fun. Apart from the sharp shooting in ‘Somerset’ [Masquerade] he has been a bit of a third wheel recently. I can understand his motivation towards heading up a new team.
Now he’s back with Sarah and Chuck, I hope TPTB don’t keep putting him in the van on back-up duty.
Also Casey + black leather = WOW!
So happy to have Phil Klemmer back. If I didn’t love Human Target so much, I’d try to grab those guys too, but this at least was a wonderful step towards another season as good as the first two.
Does Zachary Levi being the face of Comcast’s xfinity campaign give this show any more of an edge on coming back than it normally would have?
You hit the nail on the head here:
“The episode’s climax did something that the Intersect-less episodes from earlier this season really didn’t: it showed why Chuck is special beyond the computer in his head.”
While I am a die-hard fan of Chuck, and have enjoyed the recent episodes, this show has LIFE because it shows that the average nerd can rise above all of the seemingly ‘elite’ of the world.
AND be funny in the process.
AND be loyal to family.
AND they can get the girl.
smart, Sarah. smart.
NBC’s getting aggressive w/ their oldest rival. First, Jeff “Nippleplay” Winger (I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist, and I probably won’t for a while) slammed Barenaked Ladies on Community (I know it’s not supposed to be a shot at Big Bang, but it certainly feels that way), then Chuck slams CBS in general – and the Bruckheimer Consortium, who gave NBC the monumental dud Chase earlier in this season, in particular.
I wish Chuck had never cut his hair. Definitely the “jump the shark” moment of the show.
Man I wish this was good as Breaking Bad. Shame.
Three, count ’em, three of my friends drive Siennas, and they’re really pretty great, as vans go. You could do worse.
And is there really 100mg of sodium in a juice box? Ick!