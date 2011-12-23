‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Santa Suit’: Super man, too

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I record a message of love on an electronic bear…
“Chuck has a plan.” -Sarah
I will never be one to complain about the existence of new episodes of “Chuck,” and/or the existence of new episodes of anything I like this close to Christmas and New Year’s, but I feel bad that “Chuck vs. the Santa Suit” had to air this late in the calendar year. This is the best episode of the new season by far, and one of my favorite episodes of the series, period, and I imagine the ratings are going to be significantly lower than even the lousy numbers the show’s been pulling so far on Friday nights. This is one every “Chuck” fan has been waiting for in some way, and a lot of them may miss it or not get to it for a while on their DVRs.(*)
(*) Various people have asked me this season why NBC hasn’t put this season on Hulu, iTunes, On Demand, etc. In this case, those decisions fall not to the network, but the studio, and Warner Bros. has historically taken a much harder line on alternate distribution rights than the other studios. “Big Bang Theory” wasn’t available online for a long time, and there have been other periods in the past where you couldn’t get “Chuck” on iTunes. It’s unfortunate, and shuts out anyone who isn’t watching TV on Friday night and doesn’t have a DVR, but that’s where we stand as of now, it seems.
Daniel Shaw was a very unpopular figure during his tenure in season 3.0, in part because some fans didn’t like yet another obstacle standing in between Chuck and Sarah, in part because Brandon Routh came off as fairly stiff in the role. But I thought the character and actor worked very well once Shaw made a full heel turn at the end of 3.0 through his appearances in season 3.1. The show spent half of last season trying to set up Vivien Volkoff as Chuck’s arch-nemesis, but he already had one. Shaw has a messy, angry history with Chuck’s wife, he killed Chuck and Ellie’s father, he has the Intersect, and he has the spy skills and cockiness that Chuck didn’t come with. He is the Sinestro to Chuck’s Green Lantern, Professor Zoom to his Flash.
Given the history, and that he was the last man standing with an Intersect, Shaw had to come back sooner or later in this final season. And “Chuck vs. the Santa Suit” was more than worth the wait. It paid off the whole Decker arc by explaining it as Shaw’s vendetta (who else in the government would care this much about hurting Chuck?). It gave Ellie a chance to get closure and a bit of justice for Stephen’s death.
Most importantly, it established once and for all just what a bad-ass Chuck Bartowski is, Intersect or no Intersect.
After last week’s unfortunate reversion to his bumbling early spy days for the sake of an uninteresting plot, Chuck was on top of every phase of his game tonight. We know he’s a genius, so his ability to use the Omen virus to suck the Intersect out of Shaw(**) shouldn’t be a surprise. Nor should his ability to confidently execute a plan at this stage, even if he sometimes fails to act like it. (Again, see last week.) What was a very pleasant, bordering-on-awesome, surprise was that after five years of working alongside Sarah Walker and John Casey – and after a fair bit of time without the Intersect – Chuck has finally learned how to fight a little. A long overdue development – the show got far more mileage than it should have out of pretending a guy built like Zachary Levi would be a complete physical pushover – and a tremendously satisfying one as it played out. (I especially enjoyed Chuck doing the high kick move Sarah used at the end of the big rope fight scene in “Chuck vs. Phase Three.”) This show has always been about Chuck’s journey towards becoming a hero, and it’s had to slow that journey down or reverse course at times due to outside events (these unexpected renewals, primarily), but this felt like the perfect culmination of everything. Chuck finally puts it all together – the mental with the physical, the spycraft (crashing the CIA party with Beckman) with the nerd stuff (recruiting Jeffster to crack The Omen) – and takes down the man who’s caused him and his loved ones so much misery. Perfect.
(**) Ironically, he used the stunt Superman pulls on General Zod and friends at the end of “Superman II” on the guy who once played Superman.
Chuck wasn’t the only one putting everything together this week. “Santa Suit” was a rare episode of the series to feature the entire ensemble (and give almost all of them something to do, with Awesome probably drawing the shortest straw after last week’s spotlight), and Amanda Kate Shuman’s script featured so many of the things I love about this show and will miss when it’s gone. There was terrific drama and suspense (I caught my breath a few times waiting to see what would happen with Shaw and Chuck in the Buy More), good action, laugh-out-loud comedy (anything at the CIA Christmas party, anything to do with Jeffster), characters getting to be superhuman in various ways (a badly-wounded Casey using the teddy bear to bust out of the Castle cell to help Morgan rescue Sarah was especially cool) and warm family moments (everything at the Christmas party, but especially Casey nudging Alex back towards Morgan).
“Santa Suit” felt like such a culmination of both Chuck’s journey and the series itself – including Beckman inviting everyone to rejoin the CIA – that it almost had the feel of one of the many faux-finales we’ve gotten in seasons past. We still have 6 hours of the series to go, though, and given that there won’t be an extension on these 13 episodes, I have to assume Chris Fedak, like Chuck, has a master plan he’s going to execute down the home stretch.
And if things don’t work out for some reason, we can add “Chuck vs. the Santa Suit” to “Chuck vs. the Ring” (and “Ring Part II”), “Chuck vs. the Other Guy,” “Chuck vs. the Push Mix” and “Chuck vs. the Cliffhanger” as episodes the series could have easily, happily ended on. “Chuck” the series doesn’t always do everything well, but it tends to come through big-time in the climaxes – even if this particular climax came midway through the final season.
Some other thoughts:
* One of the downsides to Shaw-as-villain episodes is that Sarah inevitably winds up drugged, bound or both, and she once again spent most of this episode as his captive. That said, I’m glad she wasn’t entirely the damsel in distress: that even after suffering hypothermia and the strain of being hung from her arms like that, she was able to free herself (because of course Sarah Walker keeps knives hidden in those ridiculous designer shoes) and try to fight back. And even when she was tied up, she resisted Shaw’s greasy charms and had confidence that Chuck was going to swoop in and kick ass.
* One other Sarah note: Sarah takes a pretty savage beating from an Intersect’ed Shaw (the toss off the Castle balcony alone… oof) yet her face is remarkably unblemished, while Shaw gets punched and kicked by a non-Intersect’ed Chuck and has a face looking like hamburger when Sarah goes to see him in lock-up. The advantage of being the pretty woman on a TV show, I suppose. (Strahovski occasionally wears bruise makeup – the end of “Chuck vs. the Best Friend” comes to mind – but not often, despite how often Sarah gets into knock-down fights.)
* Oh, and one more: I will wait and see on this mysterious baby Shaw discussed. There certainly wasn’t a period during the show’s timeline where Sarah could have slipped off and had a baby without Chuck, Casey and company noticing, so either it’s one she had before the pilot, or it’s more complicated than that tease suggested.
* Morgan no longer has the Intersect, and our heroes might rejoin the CIA soon. That leaves two other bits of the new status quo still to deal with: 1)Will Chuck ever get the Intersect back? (My money’s on yes, at some climactic moment of the series finale.) 2)With Decker dead and the government vendetta against Chuck over, will the last scraps of the Volkoff fortune be unfrozen so Chuck is again rich (if not as rich as he was before he bought all that gear the CIA used to provide)?
* It’s kind of funny how the show has given General Beckman better stories these last few weeks while the team was still officially civilian than she often got while she was technically their boss. Beckman making out with Chuck – “Pucker up, Bartowski. You’re about to become a man.” – to maintain their cover is one of the biggest laughs I’ve gotten from the show in a long time. Good on Bonita Friedericy (and on Shuman) for that.
* Legendary Marvel Comics writer (co-creator of Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, most of the Avengers, etc.) Stan “The Man” Lee guest-starred in the past he was born to play, baby, but with a twist: in “Chuck” world, Stan Lee has secretly been a spy all along. A good joke, and the show didn’t ask too much of The Man’s range for the cameo. Even more fun was Mo Collins (probably best known around these parts as Joan Callamezzo on “Parks and Recreation”) as the drunk, sloppy security officer Caroline.
* Again, this was not a Casey-centric episode, but Casey helping to save Sarah despite a bad wound and the teddy bear as his only tool was terrific, and also reminiscent of the “Firefly” episode “Out of Gas” (though that was an episode about Mal, not Jayne).
* I’m glad the show doesn’t seem to be walking back the Smart Jeff thing, while still finding ways for the Jeffster duo to work together. Here, they got to put in the obligatory Subway plug, which was at least turned into a good joke as they got more and more wired on their bottomless cups of Subway coffee. It was also nice to see Jeffster play a role in saving the world – sort of like “Chuck” doing the same by playing Missile Command in “Chuck vs. Tom Sawyer” – even if they didn’t realize it.
* This week in “Chuck” music: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee (Buy More customers are panicking about the Omen), “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” by The Platters (Chuck and Beckman arrive at the CIA Christmas party), “Silent Night” by the Washington National Cathedral Choir (Shaw loses the Intersect and fights Chuck), “White Nights” by The Golden Filter (Chuck and Ellie talk by the Christmas tree), “Love Can Drive Your Mind Wild” by The Kickdrums (Beckman tells Sarah that Shaw wants to see her).
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
You might want to do a bit of editing on the paragraph about Stan lee and Mo.
Fun episode and loved the abundance of subway mentions (assuming it was done as a joke and not all of as part of a financial arrangement)
Really liked the episode. Specially liked that Ellie had a hand in it (paralleling the last showdown, where Sarah came and knocked Shaw out).
And as you said Alan, the fact that they used the whole ensemble to its best was great. Morgan hiding from Shaw in the home theater room and then rolling into the elevator was awesome.
On the spy front, something “Chuck” the show doesn’t do very well, all was surprisingly clear and smart. Shaw using the Intersect data to blackmail Decker, then the Omen to both release him, and make him the most important man for intelligence agencies. It was a smart, logical plan that played out during several episodes. Of course, now I have no idea what the end game is for the show.
Very curious about the baby…the timeline doesn’t work if we are to believe it’s the creation of Sarah and Shaw.
I do not believe that for a second. I actually don’t believe it’s Sarah’s kid at all, but I am very interested in finding out whose child that is.
it’s definitely not shaws anyway as sarah didn’t even know him til season 3 and clearly its all flash back mode to before she knew Chuck. I guess the same that the baby isnt hers but one whom she saved from someone powerful or bad and that she had to leave with her mum to keep safe. Then she protected the baby by staying away from her mother and not leading whoever was after him or her, home. I have faith in the writers and mostly strahovski to deliver whatever the storyline may be.
I was reminded of the baby storyline in The Event. I doubt it’s Sarah’s, that seems like too much to drop on Chuck, and also something that Shaw would have used to throw Chuck off in the fight.
I thought the article was going to say, “wasn’t a period in the timeline where she could’ve had a baby” while captured by Shaw, but it didn’t… I am really wondering whose baby it is; The lines were no-hear in that final scene.
Did Big Mike ever have a last name before this ep?
yep he said it in season 1 vs the Marlin i think :-)
thanks
In regards to the music: Did Rockin Around and Silent Night also occupy the “Chuck vs The Santa Claus” in season 2 soundtrack both kicking off the episode and at the climax (alone, 1 on 1 battle) as they did here?
I was about to say the same exact thing! Chuck vs the Santa Claus is one of my favorite episodes. I really liked the mirroring, especially at the end with the one on one fight to Silent Night.
I love all the mirroring in this season makes me all reminiscent though. Chuck vs the Santa Claus is one of the best episodes and i love that Chuck got to give Sarah his mothers bracelet properly this time as a real couple. sigh gonna miss this show
Does Shaw have a governor now?
No, Chuck took it from him and that is why i vision he is even more insane then before, that and he spent 2 years in jail.
awesome episode!! got me tense, got me laughing, got me going awn the bracelet, and yay Ellie with the frying pan, even down Casey trying to help Sarah, Chuck in super nerd kick ass mode, Morgan as he super friend saving Sarah… everybody had their moment, however that preview got me going crazy!! when beckman said to sarah to not visit shaw, I was like pls pretty pls don’t go,but off course she would!! biting my nails for next week!!!
Alan — I was thinking the same thing about Sarah. She got hit, and hit hard, yet she is no worse for the wear besides bags under her eyes at the end, presumably caused by hypothermia.
WHAT. AN . EPISODE.! now that is a chuck triple threat awesome drama comedy and action with the entire cast. First thing that i thought of with Ellie and the frying pan was “Tangled” maybe a little ref to Zach Levi as Flynn Rider?. such a dark episode as well but i agree with everything Alan says especially that since Bonita has been taken out of the title sequence credits she’s had a lot more involvement no complaints though i love her. Casey…wow heart was in my mouth! I called the idea that the omen was gathering information for an intersect but i do still find it hard to believe that shaw was behind everything. what happens now? And yeah Sarah must have amazing skin she was thrown off the balcony for god sake a few bruises on the side of your face isn’t gonna cut it plus was there not a bit of a cracking wrist sound when Shaw disarmed her of her knife? Love how she actually made me feel cold thou just watching.
Nxt week prediction – Not sarahs baby her mum is lovely and she kept out of contact to protect her mum and the baby that she saved…who else loves the double machine gun toting baby carrying sarah walker haha so baddass
I didn’t see Tangled but Becman’s kiss reminded me of the kiss in the pilot of Mr & Mrs Smith.
[youtu.be]
oops live link for the above
I forget live links are a waste of time here.
PS — Great ep!
“Water would only dilute this feeling.” Yay, Jeffster!
Sarah had a baby before the pilot? I missed that one. what ep mentioned it?
They didn’t, it’s just that Shaw at the end of the episode says, “Did you tell Chuck about the baby?” and we’re speculating that it must have been before the pilot because she obviously didn’t have one during the show (without major retconning) or else it must be somebody else’s baby that she saved or something.
Casey’s got Wolverine-like healing ability, huh? I was expecting the Christmas party to be in a hospital with him on an IV by the end when he was crawling around, but then he saved Sarah with only Morgan’s help, then he only got some at-home medical treatment, and by the end, he looked absolutely fine when he was talking to Alex.
Great episode, though. Really want to know about this baby.
This episode was everything that makes CHUCK such a gem–I was on the edge of my seat! Loved the involvement of all the characters–Beckman, Jeff, Lester, Awesome & especially Ellie….Oh how I’ll miss CHUCK when these final episodes finish airing. I’m still mad at NBC for ending it. And as you said, it’s a real shame that such a fantastic episode of CHUCK is airing when most people are traveling or out doing last minute Christmas errands. Loved this episode & anxious to see what’s next.
I’ve never disagreed with you more about an episode of anything. I HATED this. I loathe Shaw passionately, even as a villain. A lot of that is because it kills Sarah as a character every time he’s on screen. This was dull with a couple nice moments (most of them featuring Ellie, who is this season’s MVP despite only appearing in half the episodes or so). The master plot was dumb throughout, is dumb, and got dumber.
I’m increasingly glad the show’s ending next month.
And the ending? God. No.
Awww, poopy face, you let Shaw ruin everything good for you. No holiday feeling at all. Well, I loved *loved* **LOVED** this ep! EVERYTHING I wanted in an ep at this point, including Chuck kicking tha bad guy’s ass without the Intersect *and* getting to be the geek king by using his awesome hacking skills. Yes!! Atta boy, Chuck!! Damn, I want ***more*** of this, not less! Do they really, really have to end the series in six more episodes???? Waaaaaaaaaah!
I hate that WB is not giving us any access to episodes this season because this is one in particular where I’d really like to rerun the dialogue, particularly at the end. In addition to Shaw’s comment about the baby, did I imagine a reference to Hungary? And if I’m correct, isn’t that where Sarah ran away to after Chuck refused to run away with her in “Chuck vs. The Pink Slip?” Perhaps I imagined it.
I’m also in the “it’s not Sarah’s baby” camp, but for the life of me, I can’t really imagine whose kid she’d be protecting.
Otherwise, great episode. They let Zach Levi play Chuck exactly the way he should be played in every episode — funny, human, competent and inventive. And I thought Strahovski was particularly good in this one for acting above the usual damsel-in-distress dialogue, and man, I’d have to say her fight scenes were among the best she’s ever done. She and Routh (or his stunt double) really put a lot of savagery into that fight.
Also loved that they let Ellie be Ellie. Sadly, there’s not enough show left to see how much more she’ll get to evolve in the family business.
Baldwin was terrific in this episode. I had a big fear that they were actually going to try and rub Casey out now that we’re approaching the end.
hmm, it’s odd that they aren’t putting the episodes on itunes. They seem to be putting them up every week on the video store for the ps3. I keep missing the episodes since the move to friday so I buy them there, where they’ve pretty consistently been up the next day. It is a shame that it’s not on demand or online but Chuck is a show that I have no problem spending a dollar per episode for.
I have been frantically searching for this episode online because even my DVR didn’t bother to record this episode. Now I read all of these glowing reviews and I am even more upset. Maybe someday I’ll find it out there somewhere.
Maybe Sarah’s face was less swollen because she was in a freezer to reduce the swelling? LOL, probably not, but I don’t know….I got nothing. Agree though, best episode of the season, and best one in quite some time for me. Very curious about the baby.
Yes, the cold *would* keep the swelling down very nicely, although I don’t recommend hypothermia as a way to do that …
The baby line from Shaw is right out of Kill Bill.
Very good episode. Loved that the fight scene with Sarah v Shaw was actually savage for once.
My only real nitpicks would be she and Casey would not really be up for attending a party after this, Casey was shot after all and she was brutally beaten. Maybe we could have everybody gathered and recuperating on the couch? I mean, geez. I also thought that after Ellie took out Shaw, she and Chuck could show some urgency to get to Sarah? Casey? They assume she is just fine now? We can have our hug it out moment about our pops afterward?
Good episode though. Loved Lester’s line about not drinking water because fish had sex in it. Also laughed out loud at Casey telling Chuck his plan was kind of vague.
I vote its her mother’s baby? maybe with Sarah’s handler or something? She has to hide it from her handler because he is evil or something? The age might not work for that though.
Sarah and Casey are probably on some pretty good pain drugs going into the party (well, at least Casey: I doubt he could have on-the-spot minor surgery without the drugs), so they’re likely not feeling much at that moment. They next day? OH, yeah; they’ll be feeling it, all right.
Sorry, one more thing I wanted to mention. I thought the voice changer was going to be something cool and worked in more, but basically he uses it once to get Chuck to come? But Chuck was coming already anyway because Shaw told him to bring the thing. So what was the point?
The kink of it, obviously — Shaw most likely held on to that detail while dreaming up all of this in his bunk, so he couldn’t leave it out.
What was more disturbing: How could Shaw be locked up in a joint solely using electronic locks, when he was all about cyberwarfare? The level of corruption in American intelligence that let Shaw obtain so much power is stunning — and if CHUCK has its ducks in a row, that’s the Big Bad it will go out fighting…
Shaw gets punched and kicked by a non-Intersect’ed Chuck and has a face looking like hamburger when Sarah goes to see him in lock-up.
I believe that he was beaten in prison, after fighting with Chuck.
*sorry for the double post
I loved this ep but with him bringing up his wife again, I really thought they’d explain why Sarah was given that kill order. I figured they’d have retconned that into being part of the plan, since Decker implied that the plan extended all the way back before Fulcrum.
That was sloppy, and easily fixable — just one sentence saying Carmichael Industries finally traced the kill order through Decker, precisely to turn Shaw — then Shaw would have had the strong character choice to continue on his vendetta, lest he eat himself up by seeing just how much of a stooge he really was.
It also would have given punch to Sarah’s tactic while in captivity, to reach the good man whose sense of honor demanded he’d turn to destroy the conspiracy, once he learned the truth.
Chuck plot hole of the week – Why didn’t the CIA wipe the intersect out of Shaw’s brain when they arrested him?
The story behind Sarah’s baby could go a long ways towards explaining why she has always been reluctant to talk about her personal life, going back to season 1. She did reveal her real first name to Shaw, that could explain how he knows about the baby.
I think Chuck already wiped Shaw’s brain with the Xmas cartoons so they didn’t have to…
oh just kidding you meant the last time they arrested him lol
If Shaw blackmailed decker into helping him maybe he got him to lie and tell the CIA that he was wiped. If he did not Flash in prison they would not know, he would not go nuts as he did not have a governor.
IMO the baby refers to a Mission when Sarah was being trained, she was supposed to kill a family but could not kill the baby so rescues it and gives it to her Mum to look after.
Shaw says he flashed on her so he knows all her secrets it has nothing to do with her first name. Personally I was surprised he did not call her Sam
I actually liked the depiction of Shaw this week, more than any of his previous appearances. He came off as maniacal, cunning and desperate. Maybe Routh read the criticism from the Internet and tried to fix it (or maybe not).
Also, loved the CIA Christmas party scene, more so since it was in the old Boston Legal offices… Denny Crane!
Decent ep but I preferred the one from two weeks ago.
Maybe shaws wife was pregenant and sarah saw to the safety of the kid? Or maybe sarah let a baby die or something. I hope there is more to it then “sarah had a kid a while ago off screen….” that feels cheap somehow
Cheap, implausible, and way too easy for the writers. It ain’t hers … but it might be related.
Hmmmmm…. Shaw’s baby, raised by Sarah’s mom? Now THAT has some possibilities!
Awesome, awesome (even if mostly Awesome-less) episode! Sarah’s face when Chuck told her Beckman kissed him? Priceless!
I loved the moment when Shaw shows up at the Castle and asks Sarah if she missed him and she replies “Not even a little bit.” Sort of like us fans.
Blown away. This hour proved to me why I’ve been fighting for Chuck year after year and why it’s been completely worth it. My heart was pumping so hard throughout the entire thing, I can’t even articulate well right now, and then the last 30 seconds happened…which stopped it for a moment. Well, maybe it just felt like it. But WOW, Chuck. I’m excited that there are still 6 hours left of Chuck yet a bit depressed that’s only what we have left. I’ll miss you, show. Sepinwall, these recaps will be missed too!
As much as I completely loved this episode as the conclusion of this arc, I wonder at Shaw being behind it all. After all, at the end of Season 4 Decker said that everything we’d seen, including Shaw, the Intersect, Agent X, etc, was all a part of one huge plan. Was that just supposed to throw us off from thinking it was Shaw?
Great episode though. And speaking of Mal, Nathan Fillion’s one of the few nerd icons we haven’t had on Chuck, can’t help but hope he’s got a well concealed cameo…
Chuck thought that was a lie to throw him off his game, if he had just said Shaw we would have known all along.
Anyone get the sense that Fedak has turned Shaw into the Sideshow Bob of Chuck? If they ever DO a movie, obviously, he’ll be the big bad. So there’ll be time to have Shaw step on a rake and grumble…
For Canadian fans: Chuck is available in the iTunes store in Canada.
I enjoyed the episode, but I thought Chuck’s plan was so ridiculously obvious that Shaw seemed very dumb to me when he put those glasses on. Even if Shaw is arrogant and cocky (which he is), it’s just stupid that he didn’t think for a SECOND that Chuck wouldn’t do anything to save his own life.
At the risk of getting flamed, I disliked this episode. Not because I don’t like Shaw — he’s a pretty good villain — but because even for a fantasy, this season’s plot strains credibility.
Shaw was directing the CIA from prison? Shaw created this massive computer virus from prison, and he used it mostly to get an update of the Intersect to kick Chuck’s butt? If he kept up on current events, he’d know that no update was necessary.
Going back to last week, Beckmen would let Chuck unleash this dangerous virus on the world? This is the general who, in season 1, gave an order to Casey to kill Chuck. She wouldn’t risk the world’s computer systems to save Ellie and Awesome.
Jeff and Lester can crack this computer virus when the entire rest of the world cannot? Last week we were told Chuck was the computer genius. But now it’s Jeff and Lester?
And now they’re going back into the CIA, just like that? Because they unleashed a computer virus on the world that they DIDN’T stop? It’s too easy.
The show is like a trainwreck in this final season. I’ll watch it ’til the end, why not? If I were smart like ungassed Jeff, though, I’d probably be among the 2 million viewers who stopped at season 4.
Agree with a lot of this. Though I think the show has struggled greatly since the beginning of season 3. Frankly, I can’t understand how Alan could consider this to be one of his favorite episodes of the series. It wouldn’t make my top 30.
If you were watching two weeks ago you would know that it was an outside group (called the collective) if i remeber correctly that were paid to make the virus, They would have been told what to do probably by Decker who was being blackmailed by Shaw.
Plus they might have released the virus but they did stop it from having any effect to the govt and it did not do anything to anyone else.
+1 to Blake’s post – how anyone rates this as one of the best episodes of Chuck is pure nonsense. For Alan and Co. to slobber all over this episode comparing it to season 2 episodes is ridiculous.
Alan, just curious if this episode would have made your top ten list had it aired a few weeks ago.
yes, when i remember correctly. he said that on twitter or his podcast, or both :)
Was that CIA party in DC? He certainly flew back and forth very quickly? If it wasn’t why would it be in LA?
Beckman specifically made the comment about “L.A. spies”, so no, the CIA party was in L.A.
Fantastic episode! I’ve already watched it several times. I think it was one of the best of the series. I am really going to miss these characters when it’s over.
Another great review too, Alan. I’m going to miss those also!
I love strong, competent, confident, kick-ass Chuck with a plan. Zachary is always so much fun to watch.
Shaw was a great villain, and it’s so satisfying to see Chuck kick his butt and Ellie finish him off. Also love the honesty between the siblings… so refreshing to see Chuck confide in Ellie, after all those years of keeping her out of the loop. She has the Bartowski spy-genes too you know. Even if she is now Ellie Woodcomb.
Episodes are always better with Beckman involved, and I’m glad they have rejoined the CIA. The private spy company was interesting, but I think it works better going back to the more usual premise.
I loved Casey and Alex, and especially Casey telling her to give “that Grimes kid” (ha!) a second chance.
I also loved Morgan sneaking into the elevator after Shaw walked through the home theater room. Go Morgan!
Jeffster was great too, all hopped up on massive amounts of caffeine and figuring out what Omen’s objective was.
Yvonne’s acting was amazing as usual and gave me chills, and not just because the character was suffering from hypothermia.
So sad there are only six more hours left!
I loved this episode. This series will be remembered as a series that chronically struggled with consistency, but when an episode was firing on all cylinders, it was excellent and you can understand the affection all us fans feel for it.
I agree with Blake – Chuck’s always had plenty of plotholes and continuity errors, but (at least during seasons 1-2) the show used to manage to sublimate them with great storytelling and a litany of good bad guys. As the show has aged, the plotholes have steadily become more irksome and impossible to ignore, as this episode particularly showcased.
I mean, seriously, Shaw is smart enough to manage to pull off an escape from what is presumably the highest security prison the CIA has to offer, but he’s dumb enough to fall for Chuck’s (very obvious) plan? Not to mention how stupid he was to put the glasses in Chuck’s possession in the first place by asking him to steal in from the CIA. On that note, it’s getting increasingly ridiculous how easy it is to break into the CIA with relatively banal plans that clearly lack any ingenuity on the part of the writers. I mean, we are to expect that the CIA didn’t even bother to do a security check on Chuck or, for god’s sake, to at least find out who was under the Santa outfit in case it’s someone they have on the CIA watchlist? Or how about how the Buy More apparently has more adept computer technicians (Jeffster) than the CIA? I know Lester’s line “I’m sure the CIA has their best men working on this” was supposed to be a joke, but I was just nodding along thinking “Yeah, pretty much.”
Perhaps more than any other factor that’s come to make my viewing of the show nothing more than a grudgingly loyal experience is the growing application of cliched storylines and characterizations. The ending of this episode took the cake for the most aggravating cliche of all: The “baby” cliffhanger. First off, I should preface this by saying I don’t know if I missed when Shaw kissed Sarah this episode because I don’t remember seeing that. So I presumed it was something that happened off-camera which is particularly why I’m leaping to the particular conclusion I reached: It seemed clear to me that the episode was implying that Shaw impregnated Sarah while he held her hostage and Sarah telling Chuck that Shaw kissed her was her way to trying to reconcile what happened with her shame over the situation (which frankly was the only truly heartbreaking/riveting moment of the episode for me, and that only holds if my interpretation is actually true). Of course Alan’s and everyone’s comments are giving me hope that the writers didn’t actually use that storyline since that would forever taint my perception of this show as it did right after I finished watching this episode.
Shaw kissed Sarah while she was his hostage in Castle. Then he asked if she felt anything for him still and she said NO. :-)
So short-sighted that they pulled this show from Hulu. I gave up on Chuck after the first couple seasons, but wouldn’t be adverse to checking out a supposedly stand-out episode… but I’m not going to buy it, doubt I’d rent the DVD — but even by the time I could, I will have forgotten all about this. I’m definitely not going to ever become a regular viewer of the broadcast slot, again. So I guess I’ll just shrug and never see this. Shrug.
It’s exactly the sort of thing Hulu is for, and Warner Bros. is robbing themselves of whatever pittance advertising gets them there.
I guess I am in the minority on this epidode. So far, for me, season 5 has been a HUGE disappoinment. This episode was better than the others but still not as powerful as some previous episodes from seasons past. Don’t get me wrong, I am a BIG Chuck fan. Have been from day one. I have watched the first four seasons 3 times completely and then my favorite scenes more times than I would like to admit. I love all of the supporting cast but the show for me has always been about Chuck and Sarah and it seems that the chemistry is gone.
My problem with the episode is that I can’t avoid the plot-holes this time around. The evil conspiracy they set up last week goes all the way back to the earliest moments of the show (you think Chuck getting the intersect was a coincidence, or words to that effect)….but it was Shaw all along.
Fulcrum, the Ring, all the various layers were somehow united by Shaw — the guy who didn’t have anything to do with either organization until his heel turn (seemingly the only cause for his inevitable-but-forced romantic tension with Sarah Walker)…he did it. All of it….just don’t ask.
(I should add that I actually preferred the Vivian Volkoff plot considerably more than Alan. The woman handed a vast criminal network – complete with ice cream stations – without the slightest hint as to what she was supposed to be doing made for a nice parallel to Season 1 Chuck with the Intersect and his own handlers. Shaw was as interesting as an inanimate block of wood – either as hero or villain.)
We’re about halfway through the final season of the show, and the entire point of the first half has been to rollback all the ‘game-changing’ aspects of the last season finale. Chuck has a bunch of money? Fixed. Morgan has the Intersect? Fixed. Team Bartowski doesn’t work for Gen. Beckman? Carmichael Industries is the new Greta.
When Chuck eventually gets the Intersect back before the show ends (which I’m a bit surprised they didn’t just do this time around), that’s going to be another rollback.
I still see the moments that I liked from the show – Awesome being awesome, gratuitious Subway references, a joke about the iPad being overpriced, pitch-perfect stunt casting (although Stan the Man being himself and a spy was a bit more ‘on the nose’ than I’d like), the Casey-Morgan bromance, and that heel kick in the climactic battle did look like something Chuck picked up from his better half. Back in Season 2, or maybe early in 3, I could get past so many of the things I didn’t like because the parts that work worked so well.
Now, they just keep taking the wheel-spinning that didn’t work the first few times…and on top of that, they have to put Ellie just off-screen for the climactic battle, sneak up on a trained CIA agent (who didn’t see her moments earlier when he was walking around looking for a hostage – and didn’t see her hiding when looking at the security feed from Castle), and bash him over the head.
I can get why Alan and others would still enjoy an episode like this one, but it feels too much like the show just stopped caring somewhere along the way.
I’ve looked this up but I can’t seem to find this in earlier episodes but… What happened to Mary Bartowski? I remember her helping Ellie with the baby and being at Chuck’s wedding but now she seems MIA. (Especially on the first Christmas after she reunited with her kids? Kinda unlikely.)
There was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it line about her flight (delayed / missed…can’t remember). I suspect it was a combination of saving any Linda Hamilton $$ for later in the season, and not trying to shoehorn her into an episode with a lot of characters to service.