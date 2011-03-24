‘Community’ – ‘Critical Film Studies’: My dinner with Abed

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I stop saying “Cougar Town”…
“Chad had lived, Jeff. Chad had lived more than Abed.” -Abed
I follow a number of “Community” actors and writers on Twitter, and throughout Thursday afternoon, I kept seeing messages from each of them that made two things very clear: 1)Everyone who works on the show is terribly proud of this episode, and 2)Everyone was terribly afraid that people wouldn’t get it.
And I can see why they would be feeling both pride and fear. What was billed by some as a “Pulp Fiction” episode instead turned out to be an elaborate stealth homage to the far more obscure(*) “My Dinner with Andre.” It was yet another one of this season’s dark, laugh-light, experimental episodes that completely switched up the series’ verbal and visual rhythms, and that let Danny Pudi spend a large chunk of the episode esentially playing a character other than Abed. And then just as the episode seemed like it was really committing to the darkness and to fundamentally altering Abed’s character and worldview, it undercut every emotion we’d been given so far, revealing it all to be an elaborate fantasy on Abed’s part that played like a selfish practical joke to Jeff. And then it undercut that idea by having Abed and Jeff have an actual honest conversation, instead of Abed’s approximation of one earlier, in which the artifice of the “My Dinner with Andre” bit was presented as the closest Abed can usually come to authenticity, given the way he chooses to live in the world.
(*) If you’re like me (and you’re probably not) and were obsessed with Siskel & Ebert in the 1980s, then “Andre” isn’t particularly obscure at all, as it felt like those guys discussed their love of that movie every other episode for about four years straight. The strange thing is, even though I respected the hell out of those two and wound up choosing this profession in large part because of them, I have somehow still never seen “My Dinner with Andre.” But I’d seen enough clips on “At the Movies” to recognize, for instance, that Abed was wearing a similar sweater to the one Andre Gregory had.
Doing an episode with that many layers, and with such a small number of overt jokes, that tries to have its cake and eat it too with the emotional life of a character who can only sort of be said to have an emotional life? That takes onions, boys and girls. That takes some major-league huevos, and I applaud Pudi, Joel McHale, writer Sona Panos, special guest director Richard Ayode (from “The IT Crowd”) and everyone else involved for both trying it and pulling it off.
At the same time, I get exactly why all those afternoon tweets seemed so nervous. There are many people who, understandably, go into their favorite comedies with the primary goal of laughing, and this is at least the third episode of the season (after Troy’s birthday and the stop-motion Christmas episode) that wasn’t in any particular hurry to help its viewers achieve that goal. Sure, I cackled at Pierce in the Gimp suit, chuckled at Troy calling wine “no-no juice” and thought (as I have ever since the episode’s photos started making the rounds) that Yvette Nicole Brown made a shockingly great Samuel L. Jackson. And Jeff’s Halloween story was at least one-third comedy to two-thirds tragedy. Mostly, though, this was another episode that was willing to sacrifice yuks for the sake of both the homage and the character story, and I can see a point – if we’re not already there – where some people just lose their patience with this show’s experimental vibe and declare that they’d rather sacrifice the references for the sake of an episode that’s just crazy-funny.
And beyond that, I was myself kind of troubled during that portion in between the waiter spilling the beans to Jeff – I knew the show was doing a “My Dinner with Andre” bit, but hadn’t decided for sure that Abed himself was deliberately doing it – and Jeff and Abed’s conversation at the diner. I loved the Troy’s birthday episode because it was taking everyone’s emotions seriously, and particularly because it gave so much growth to Troy. But Abed, as he notes to Jeff here, is a character who, by design, can’t grow, and whose emotions will always be either muddled or buried deep under layer after layer of pop culture ephemera. So it seemed both a cheat at first that the show seemed to be giving him some major growth, only to do a complete about-face. And it seemed an odd decision to build such a sedate, jokeless episode around a character whose emotions were so remote, particularly since we had already gotten an episode like that at Christmas-time. (And there I felt they pulled it off because of the animation; though at the time I requested an alternate live-action version of things, I don’t know that it’s a satisfying character story for Abed that way.)
But that final Jeff/Abed scene turned me around, I think. First, it was a nice echo of their conversation at the end of the chicken fingers episode without simply feeling like a rehash. Second, there was some genuine vulnerability from Abed there, as opposed to the practiced (and kinda mesmerizing) Abed-as-Chad-as-Abed monologue about being a background extra on “Cougar Town”(**). Abed’s emotions are buried, but he has them, just like Data and Spock and so many other characters he listed did. He can access them, but it’s complicated, and can take an extraordinary effort on the part of both his friends and the creative team that controls his adventures, and I think both groups reached the gooey center of Abed this week.
(**) “Cougar Town” has, like “Community,” already wrapped production for this season, and I don’t believe the “Cougar Town” writers were aware of this episode in advance. But I think the only way for this whole mutual admiration society to be complete would be for them to actually sneak Pudi into the background of a scene with Courteney Cox early next season.
What did everybody else think? Were you pleased with the finished product, or would you have preferred a simpler half hour with more Gimp jokes?
“I have somehow still never seen “My Dinner with Andre.”
This does not surprise me, coming from a man who has publicly admitted to never have watched Berlin Alexanderplatz.
(P.S. My Dinner with Andre is also part of the Criterion Collection.)
Criterion Kid! Yay! So glad you’re back. I’d been waiting for an appearance so I could tell you that Berlin Alexanderplatz is under SERIOUS contention to be one of this summer’s TV on DVD rewind projects.
I would LOVE to hear what you have to say about Berlin Alexanderplatz. That get’s my vote for one of the summer programs.
I guess I just had too hard a time to get past the violence towards women to appreciate Berlin Alexanderplatz. Thanks for the tip about My Dinner with Andre, Criterion Kid. I’ll have to check it out on Hulu.
If you suffer from insomnia, then I highly recommend My Dinner with Andre.
Write a comment…
They need to get Moss to direct another episode soon. The look/feel intangibles for this episode were great. It was a pleasure to watch.
I wholeheartedly agree! Looking forward to his new movie Submarine if it ever opens in the U.S.
Was going to write the exact same thing as the original poster. I’ve watched this episode multiple times already because I like the feel, the look, the music, use of voiceover. It is a pleasure to watch.
I thought it was a masterful exercise in pushing the limits of what Community is allowing itself to do. Unlike some, I loved the episode about Troy’s birthday, but couldn’t really get into the Christmas one. I thought this topped them both in almost every way. I especially loved Abed’s “Chad” monologue, and it was a phenomenal showcase for Danny Pudi. I’m also a huge Tarantino/Pulp Fiction fan, so I loved all of those references.
A few other notes:
– Troy’s reaction to the bill was priceless and on par with anything he did with LeVar Burton in the hospital episode.
– Alan, I kept thinking of your appearance in the background of the oil-spill scene when Abed was talking about being on “Cougar Town”
– I loved all the Pulp Fiction stuff – the music, Jeff and Britta dancing, Troy and Annie holding up the restaurant, and especially the briefcase jokes – it was all fantastic.
Yes, I too thought of Alan’s experience as an extra during that monologue. This blog is messing with my head.
I have NOTHING to add to this now except “me too”
Great Television. This show may be the best show on TV period. Abed’s monologue was mesmerizing and I fell for it Hook, Line and Sinker. I found myself wondering now that they brought him to that place how would they reel him back? It was a really rich and well done performance by both of them.
On a more superficial level, when they first mentioned Cougar Town in the opening i did a double take. To think it would come up again and again in such an important way was brilliant and funny. And yes, they must put Pudi in an episode now.
As an Aside, I feel dumb because I could not figure out who Annie was supposed to be until the end montage. Of course she was Honey Bunny.
Given that Britta was Mia Wallace, that there are essentially only 3 women in Pulp Fiction (4 if you want to count Butch’s barefoot cab driver), and that Annie didn’t look at all like Butch’s irritating girlfriend, I figured she was Honey Bunny. But she definitely didn’t look like my memories of Amanda Plummer as Honey Bunny. Will have to pop in my DVD at some point soon.
She looked like an Annie version of Honey Bunny. Annie had similar hair and clothes, but seemed much more clean, put together and sweet looking. I thought it was great, because I’m sure they could have made her look much closer to Honey Bunny if they’d wanted, but instead they did it as if Annie had put together the costume herself.
I thought she was Joan Holloway, which would make no sense but she looked exactly like her.
I haven’t seen Pulp Fiction in years, but I assumed she was Honey Bunny immediately; she more or less matched my memory of the character’s look.
Total accuracy wouldn’t feel right for these characters. The movie was 15 years ago. Jeff and Abed are probably the only people who would know the movie well enough to care.
I didn’t get that Annie was Honey Bunny until they had that focused two-shot of her and Troy in the booth. None of the character/Pulp Fiction parts were wrong per se, but the best were definitely Shirley as Jules, Troy as Pumpkin (further proof that Donald Glover is about as capable of not nailing a part as Nick Offerman is), Jeff as Vincent, and of course Britta as Mia Wallace. Annie as HB and Chang as Butch were all right, no better. Oh, and Pierce made an excellent Gimp; having him playing a role known for participation in bizarre, disgusting torture seemed very apt.
Alan,
“Will have to pop in my DVD at some point soon.”
What a foreign statement to the younger generations:
[www.youtube.com]
yeah since us youngsters don’t know what dvds are…
I, too, haven’t seen MDWA, but need to, now. I’m glad the episode was what it was, because the promos showing the Pulp custumes had me worried.
I was surprised to a degree Abed had planned it all, as it seemed to me that he really had turned into “Chad”*, and it was Jeff’s blathering on with confessions that was turning him back into Abed.
*Am I the only one who got a Latka Gravis vibe, what with the personality change? Even the sweater reminded me of Latka-as-Alex Reiger.
I was telling my 15 yr old about Latka turning into Vic Ferarri. I forgot the Alex change.
I told my wife about Vic Ferrari and the ol’ split personality gag.
Ah, I didn’t think of that at the time, but yes.
TKTK?
Call me crazy but did anyone else think the choice of naming Abed’s alter-ego Chad was a reference to the viral video Bro-Rape, which Donald Glover was in? Or maybe I’m just making unnecessary Donald Glover references…
Alan, if you’re the person that watches Community, how can you be in Community?
:D
I had a tear in my eye, that was so great. This show never fails to impress me on just how much they can do with just 20 minutes. Color me utterly and completely impressed.
My Dinner with Andre homage worked well, but fans of Frasier will remember it working best during “My Coffee with Niles”. Random tangent, but I did love this episode.
I hate Pulp Fiction, but I appreciate the Tarantino (of whom I am a fan) homage. Especially the long, pointed, and literary dialogue which can also be attributed to the Dinner with Andre tribute, either way it was fun.
Danny Pudi sure has a nice selection of Emmy submission episodes this year. And I actually think he could surprise people with a nomination. Community has lots of acclaim buzz (similar to the kind that drew in so many nominations for Arrested Development in season 2, though I don’t think we’ll ever seriously be comparing those shows). Also I don’t see anyone from The Office cracking the field this year, I think Cryer is out because of Two and a Half Men controversy, Jeremy Piven is done, and I think Modern Family will be regulated to one actor.
So we have:
Neil Patrick Harris
Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, or Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Chris Colfer
Danny Pudi
And someone else (Donald Glover if the world were fair).
Does Chris Pratt qualify as a lead actor on P$R? If so, he’s got my vote, mainly because we all know Louis C.K. will never receive a nomination.
How can you hate Pulp Fiction and be a fan of Tarantino? Does not compute.
Reservoir Dogs=Greatness
Kill Bill=Greatness
Inglourious Basterds=Masterpiece
I have no problems with violence in films. The great and revolutionary thing about Reservoir Dogs and the films following Pulp Fiction was a) The violence it showed, b) the way it justified it and c) It’s non linear story structure.
Pulp Fiction is an example, not of Tarantino mastering this style (in my opinion), I think it’s an example of him thinking too much of his own critical acclaim and taking it too far. The violence and explicitness is senseless and without any form of justification. The story is jumbled for the sake of being jumbled as the narrative threads are hardly something to care about. The dialogue is freaking excellent.
What? You can never take that away from Tarantino.
Believe me, I am fully aware of my odd opinions on Pulp Fiction. Most people think I’m an idiot for disliking it, but that’s why it’s an opinion.
What movie soundtrack was the last song from? I recognize it but cant think of the movie.
It sounded like the version of “Mad World” that’s been featured in a lot of stuff, most memorably Donnie Darko. I was actually wondering whether Jeff’s narration was supposed to be a nod to that, but it sort of came out of nowhere.
It’s Eric Satie’s Gymenopedie No 1. It’s from My Dinner with Andre, obviously, as well as Black Beauty.
Nope gymnopedies from dinner with andre
I think it was gymnopiedie 3 , I love the song but always forget how it’s spelled.
oops!
That makes much more sense.
It was also used in The Royal Tenenbaums, which is what I recognized it from.
It also plays in The Royal Tenenbaums when Richy confronts Eli about telling Margot he’s in love with her.
Man on Wire, GymnopÃ©die No 1
I was laughing so hard during the Cougar Town monologue. That shit was perfect.
Great episode.
I know I may be a minority here, but I’m the type that doesn’t need to be falling over laughing with every episode of a show simply because it’s a comedy. When I find a show I like with characters I like, I can still find enjoyment even when not laughing. I felt that way with Sports Night back in the day and feel that way with Mow I Met Your Mother now.
Even though (obviously) not the show’s funniest episode ever, it was really well done. And I was amazed at how talented an actor Danny Pudi is when he was delivering his “My Dinner with Andre” speech. I remember feeling that way in Season 1 when he did a spot-on Don Draper. I love Pudi as Abed, but scenes like that give me hope that after Community ends (hopefully many, many years from now) Pudi will be given other chances and possibly even in dramatic roles.
I would love to roll on the floor with laughter a little more this season, but at 8 pm on Thursdays, I’m just happy to spend 30 minutes with this cast and show.
This is exactly how I feel. I don’t need to see 15 straight Modern Warfare episodes. One was amazing and memorable enough. What I really love about this , is how it was billed as a “pulp fiction” episode and instead revolved around a fairly obscure movie. That takes guts and is a credit to the show.
I also had flashbacks of the ‘Sleepers’ ending when they had a private party at the end of Community tonight as well. Anyone else feel that? All we needed was a frankie valli song!
Actually, I got the Sleepers vibe more from Modern Family this week. They even started (for a half a second) breaking into the same song.
I feel like the final montage of the surprise party was an homage to the surprise party at the end of the Michael Douglas movie “The Game.” Yes/no?
I definitely got the Sleepers vibe aswell but dammit no way to confirm
Alan,
I may be way off base, but the first two-thirds of Abed’s speech about being on the set of CougarTown seemed like a pretty direct reference to your set visit to Community during the summer press tour where you suddenly, and without much reflection, found yourself an extra in a scene only to be confronted with a public existential crisis over your objectivity as a critic having been in that position with the show.
Alex,
Have you watched “My Dinner With Andre?” I watched the first 10 minutes after seeing this ep (and will finish the movie) and one of the monologues EARLY in the film is about acting, acting technique, and what it means to act in a role vs. being one’s self.
I took Abed’s speech to be a pretty clear homage to that monologue.
That’s funny, because I thought the same thing.
3rd on the Sepinwall homage.
I thought the same. If it had been any other show doing a bit about a fan of the show having a sudden cameo on the show, I wouldn’t have given it a second thought, but Community was the show Alan cameo’d on, after all.
Exactly what I thought, especially concidering Dan Harmon’s penchant for insinuating tales of public friends and enemies into the show, as with “streets ahead” late last season. And from that perspective, I just thought it was really funny.
I don’t care if I didn’t “get it.” Aside from a few amusing references to Cougar Town, this was just an awful, unfunny episode from start to finish that just rehashed old “Abed-can’t-connect-with-people” stories.
Honestly, I think this is the final straw. Community is so smug, self-absorbed, and inaccessible now that it’s no longer worth watching.
This particular episode didn’t bother me too much, but I totally get your criticisms Merve. It does tend to be smug, self-absorbed and often inaccessible. I haven’t given up on it yet, but some weeks it is painfully unfunny.
I don’t think it’s so much smug and self-absorbed as it is self-referential, painfully self-conscious and now really reaching for different ways to keep telling the same stories/flogging the same jokes over and over. ::shrug:: The story was another iteration of what we’ve all come to expect: the movie parodies, the lessons learned, the feelings felt. It was as unsubtle as the Claymation episode. However, we’re clear now: Jeff has mommy and daddy issues, Abed (much like his litany of robots and other outsiders) will never really be able to connect with anyone in a meaningful way (other than everyone “loving” him like a pet or mascot), the Dean is a cross-dressing/furry freak, Troy has the self-control of an infant, Chang is completely insane, etc. Is it possible to move on?
My involvement with this series is rather like the definition of insanity – I keep watching and expecting a different outcome every episode despite all evidence to the contrary. This season only three episodes have given me hope that the series will find its former voice and approximate the greatness of “Introduction to Statistics” or “Contemporary American Poultry” (the apex of the Abed-as-outsider episodes) or “Modern Warfare” (which I fear might be sullied by the upcoming “sequel”). It might, but I’m kind of losing hope.
A season 2 backlash thread!
Funnily enough, I read it as a “Jeff-refuses-to-connect-with-people” plotline, paired with a “Abed-uses-his-popculture-lens” to try and bridge the divide. I may be giving them too much credit in subverting their own formula, but I doubt it.
Also, smugness can be excused when you’re just that good. And I’m not sure what sitcom isn’t self-absorbed.
I feel that the show’s plot has become stagnant so each episode can focus on parodying a particular movie/tv cliche (confessional, claymation, etc.) It seems like this season is geared towards people like Abed.
Community is the best comedy on television. Period. It’s smart. It stays true to itself. It doesn’t pander. Given the sad state of television in general, I guess that is seen by some as “smug.”
During Chad’s monalogue I actually cried a little and even though we find out that it was all a fantasy by abid (the whole dinner) I do not feel cheated by the experience at all. They say there is always a kernal of truth in every lie and I really do believe that Abed chose to do that very movie so that he could open up a little…..Jeff was heartbreaking….everyone of his lines about lieing 6 inches from the mirror, he was glad people just called him pretty, the phone sex. This was all vulnerablity that you can only get if one character truely believes that the other is opening up in a profound way. I cannot tell you how mesmirised I was by abed’s chad monologue, brilliant, brilliant, brilliant!
To quote MIA Wallace
“I don’t know what you call that”
and I don’t know exactly what you call that show but it was terrific
Pudi killed the Abed-as-Chad-as-Abed Cougartown monologue. The kid has some real acting chops, hopefully he gets to show them a lot more often.
Abed’s dialogue as Chad reminded me of Chuck’s (Zac Levi) speech to sarah in season 2 (chuck versus the breakup), it is a monologue so mesmerizing and beautiful that it takes you out of your comfort zone and opens your heart up to be broken and hurt as an audience member. It is a sign that a show is on a creative stratosphere, that they are willing to put everything on the line all so that the character can develop and you as an audience member can sympathise with their plight. Are these moments, both Chuck’s and Abed’s completely a lie? for Chuck no, because he was trying to prevent Sarah from dieing by having emotions that could get her killed and this serving a more important purpose instead of self gratification. With Abed he may have set up a fantasy, but that does not mean it was a complete lie, he wanted to be close to jeff and let jeff open up, if he was playing jeff the whole time he could have stopped just like he stopped himself from kissing annie, abed knows there is a line but he let jeff get something off his chest and maybe that is the point that within the lies we tell ourselves there is room for personal growth…..I love it!
“Dying” instead of “dieing.” And to James above, it’s “lying” instead of “lieing.” These are common words. Your posts are diminished by these mistakes.
Are you kidding me? get a life mate it was a simple mistake and my first language is not english, so back off….
chuckled at Troy calling wine “no-no juice” — That was wine? I thought it was Noni juice and Troy being Troy got the name wrong.
Community probably fails to make me laugh more often than not… but sometimes I enjoy the creativity enough to make up for that. This one didn’t make me laugh either, but I did find it interesting… so I’ll give it a thumbs up for that. I liked the DWA stylization of it and the twists.
I don’t think Community is the best show on television though. I watch several that I think are consistently better.
I believe Troy was referring to Nono juice, as in Italian grandfather juice (red wine)…not “no-no” juice.
Pretty sure it was “no-no” juice. Probably what his jehovah’s Witness family referred to it as to keep him out of the sauce.
Seeing as Troy is a Jehovah’s Witness (“We can’t drink. But it helps!”), I can see it being called “no-no juice.”
But yeah, I thought something similar.
It’s strange because Jehovah’s Witnesses can, in fact, drink. I know they’ve used this joke a few times. Tho they also have Troy celebrating birthdays and Christmas, so he’s not particularly concerned with what he “believes”. Great episode, anyways!
Other than Abed’s monologue about Cougar Town, this episode didn’t work for me. I’ll watch it again and see if I change my mind. All of the cutaways to the diner felt like they came from another episode entirely. I think I would have preferred a more daring experiment, in which Jeff and Abed are the only characters in the episode until the very end.
That said, Abed’s speech was wonderful, and Pudi knocked my socks off. I also sort of got to find out where Brita gets her money, but that felt like the basis for a whole other episode, not a throwaway moment.
I felt like the different tones of the two restaurants was intentional. I know the first time I ever saw Pulp Fiction, I thought I was flicking between three movies every scene change. Maybe they were aiming for the same feeling? (Although, that may just have been my weird reaction to that film).
Also, relaxed, “relatable” Abed was kinda scary. So relieved it was just another hommage of his lol.
That’s an interesting thought, that they were purposefully mixing up the genres in homage to PF. If that is the case, I admire the ambition, but still didn’t really enjoy the end result. I felt the diner scenes were kind of boring and not very funny, and were taking me away from the meat of the story.
Not to be a backseat writer, but I would have preferred the sense that crazy PF-style stuff was happening in the background, but with the episode focusing solely on Jeff and Abed. Jeff could be getting text messages or something from the gang about their adventures, and then they show up at the end in costume. But cutting to them really didn’t work for me.
Alan, I’ve never posted a comment here but thought I should after listening to Abed’s Cougar Town monologue.
With your cheerleading for both Cougar Town and Community, and knowing your own walk-on part on Community, I thought Abed’s experience grew more meta if it was also a reference to you. Which leaves me with a few questions:
1. What was the name of your character on Community?
2. Did you give him a backstory?
And 3. When the director yelled “Cut!” did you fall to your knees and poop your pants?
Great episode – one of my favorites this season. Keep up the great work Alan!
Guess I should have scrolled down the comments before posting.
Really twisted episode… (what is it with birthday episodes?) but I quite liked it.
I realized tonight I’ve never fallen head-over-nerd-heels in love with ANY pop culture like I have with Community. The only thing I’ve felt a similar adoration for was Twin Peaks, and that was 20+ years ago. Tonight’s episode was absolute bliss.
Oh my goodness, Alan, you’re right! I, too, have never actually seen “My Dinner With Andre,” but I’ve had enough exposure via Siskel & Ebert that I subconsciously recognized Abed’s costume similarities. Good stuff, Community!
Not particularly funny (although Donald Glover drying is a guaranteed laugh for me) but I thought this was a smart episode that managed to confound audience expectations while at the same time playing to them.
You expect a rapid-fire Pulp Fiction homage episode full of obvious gags and instead you get a homage episode focusing on another movie that you didn’t expect.
Cougar Town overload was funny too. Probably funnier if you know the relationship between the two showrunners. Otherwise it just seemed like a very odd focus of Abed’s infatuation.
So even if Community isn’t a laugh riot every week the fact it will try to do an episode like this is worth more to me. I’d rather watch an experiment go bravely down in flames than the same thing every other show on television does.
A very strange episode of TV. It was fantastically constructed, had great character moments for both Jeff and Abed, and both homages worked very well (masterful misdirection with the “Pulp Fiction” homage). Yet even in the context of “Community,” something was slightly artificial about it – the homage was so carefully constructed you could see the staging in places. It still had plenty of good – lots of good in fact – but it’s still one that needs a couple of rewatches to get.
On other characters, it’s nice to see that Pierce is being less of an ogre and more of an “Oh, Pierce” sort of character again, and I loved the moment where the owner draws out Britta’s inability to earn tips for a full minute and Shirley and Annie comment “Everyone hates Britta!” I’m starting to find that more interesting than the Pierce problem – they’ve got as many reasons to exclude her as they do him. I wonder if that’s a point they’ll touch on in the next few episodes – and I don’t just say that because I love Britta stories.
I appreciate the efforts in doing a dedicated and complete homage in the episode but the harder thing to do would be to make the episode a comedy at the same time. Troy’s birthday episode succeeded in balancing that ratio but this one didn’t.
I didn’t laugh much during this episode – but damn I loved it. It almost felt like an episode of ‘Louis’ where you don’t know whether to laugh or cry
Luckily it was a comedy.
I nailed it right off as being, “My dinner with Andre!” I was discussing it a couple of weeks ago. It truly IS a great movie! I think people need to switch it up, and clear the cobwebs out of the heads of the viewers once in awhile! Keeps ’em on their game!
I still can’t get around the fact that most of the (too frequent) extended homages from this season never start out from preexisting conflicts between the main characters. Paintball wasn’t great because of the homages. It was great because it addressed the ongoing Jeff/Britta tension while using a bunch of action movie homages. I cannot consider paintball a stand alone episode in the chronology of season 1 if I want to maintain the thread of character development. But unless something changes I fear that this episode (like the space one) can probably be removed at the end of season 2 and not really displace many major character developments. In order for a heavy episode like this to work and compensate for the lack of laughs it REALLY has to address some developing issue in the season and I did not get that at all from this.
See, I think it is addressing the fact that Jeff and Abed have had much less interaction in season two than the close friendship they developed in S1. (in Home Economics, Contemporary American Poultry, and Investigative Journalism, among others). Now, that stems from Jeff not having much major character defining one-on-one relationships with anyone in S2 (other than Annie(?) and Pierce’s heel-turn), but I think it’s believable that Abed was more sensitive to that through his lens of My Dinner with Andre.
After hearing Jeff’s story, I thought Abed was going to be “scared straight” like in a Seinfeld episode where Jerry gets in touch with his feelings, only to have George share his own feelings and scare Jerry back to normal.
Tha’t what I thought was happening, his expression seemed to telegraph it.
I loved it, but then I have a personal relationship to “My Dinner with Andre”– a close friend introduced me to it, and the friend later suffered a debilitating illness he is still struggling with. So it has more resonance for me than it might for most people.
While not the homage to Pulp Fiction that I was expecting, I loved last night’s Community for taking risks and being so much more than the obvious. That’s why I love this show so much. For a show that is blatantly about pop culture references, this show is so subtle. I love that they are willing to take chances and go out on a limb, trusting the viewers to have brains and be able to follow.
Kudos especially to Dani Pudi and Joel McHale for really selling the My Dinner With Andre bit. Honorable mentions for Yvette Nicole Brown for an excellent Samuel L. Jackson impersonation – maybe the best I’ve ever seen – and Donald Glover for his “no-no juice.” That alone was worth 30 minutes of watching! I wonder if that was spontaneous or something the writers came up with… Whichever, both were awesome :)
Siskel & Ebert were great–so many retreads of their show, none as good.
My Dinner with Andre is good, btw, but nowhere near as good as they thought. They were so thrilled about the idea of a movie being one long dinner conversation (which is admittedly a cool thing) they got a little carried away.
Still worth a watch, though.
This is 100% true: as a young kid, I remember hearing at least the title of the movie “My Dinner With Andre,” and maybe even that it starred Wallace Shawn. This coincided roughly in time with me seeing “The Princess Bride.” Thus, given the overlap with Shawn (aka Vizzini), for waaaay longer than I should have, I thought My Dinner with Andre starred Andre the Giant.
WHAT MARKET ARE THEY GOING TO?
At first I wasn’t sure what they were doing, and that is high praise for someone who is usually way ahead of the hook. And when the reveal happened I slapped my forehead. Damn, the got me. Good job, writers.
The pop culture reference that kept going through my head wasn’t from “My Dinner with Andre” or “Pulp Fiction,” rather Homer Simpson shouting “Stupid TV! Be more funny!”
When the show ended, I turned to my wife and said, “Well, that was Danny Pudi’s ‘For Your Consideration’ reel.”
I may just have to accept that what I want from “Community” isn’t what its writers want to deliver. I respect what they’re trying to do, yet I wish that they’d stop doing it.
At this point, “Community” seems like a string of “very special episodes” without an establishing baseline. “M*A*S*H” used to do boundary-breaking installments, but the reason that the war documentary episode and the real-time surgery episode were so memorable is because they were far removed from the show’s “normal.” With “Community,” it wouldn’t surprise me to see an episode set at the bottom of the sea, or one in which the actors play the character of the person seated to their left, or one in which Abed stages a revival of “42nd Street” in the heart of an active volcano.
I hate myself for saying this, but this is one time I wish a TV show could be a bit LESS ambitious.
Wow, David, you totally nailed how I feel about the show now. I fell in love with the show very early in Season 1, but Season 2 seems less about the characters whom I enjoy and more about the send-up, spoof or homage of the week. Sure, it’s clever and very well-done, but ultimately I don’t feel the same connection to the show that I felt in Season 1.
Very well-said David and Diane. That’s exactly how I feel too.
You do understand we are supposed to laugh AT Homer Simpson right? You of course are entitled to your opinion but I really don’t think you understand the what “very special episode” traditionally means.
Bryan, I was born in the ’60s and have worked in television for nearly a quarter century. So, yes, I understand a little about the medium.
I cited Homer Simpson because I’m sufficiently self-aware to recognize how foolish it sounds to complain about a show striving to be more meaningful than a standard sitcom. I respect what the writers and performers achieved–and, make no mistake, there was good stuff happening last night–yet I’m dissatisfied because my lizard brain wanted a good laugh.
And I’d argue that this was indeed a “very special episode.” Like those lesson-driven installments of the ’80s, it subverted expectations by adopting a serious tone. In essence, it said, “Look, we know that you came here for an ensemble comedy, but what we’re going to give you instead is a dramatic two-hander about deep-rooted personal pain.”
David – this is not the episode to kill it for being too ambitious because it was brilliant. Maybe the stop animation one is one to complain about because I found that one unwatchable. This episode, while hindsight may show it to have fallen a little early in the history of the show, will be considered a classic if we get past season five or so. I just hope they don’t try something like this and fail too often. I doubt in even ten seasons that they will surpass this one.
While not taking away from Pudi, Joel McHale was great last night. How small and vulnerable he looked telling the Halloween story …
It’s interesting too that McHale from season 1 to season 2 is the only actor (or character?) to change his look. The new flat haircut (as opposed to his old spikey/tousled look) makes him look smaller, and really emphasized how little boyish he came across in telling the Halloween story to Abed.
The acting was great, but I have to be superficial for a moment and comment on Jeff’s hair.
I’ve found it really distracting this season. I have wondered if it was changed in an attempt to make him more little boyish – ie younger looking so a pairing with Annie wouldn’t seem so creepy. And that, it itself, has made it seem more creepy.
I liked the episode even though it wasn’t particularly funny. I enjoy most of the episodes, even though I don’t get half of the references and find it annoying when they focus on Pierce being a jag-off since they make him so incredibly mean spirited. I guess I don’t have a problem with them experimenting since it is usually a fun 30 minutes no matter what they do. However, if experimentation becomes the predominant episode style it might eventually turn me off.
Okay, I’ll probably be in the minority here but:
Best.
Episode.
Ever.
Of course, I loved My Dinner With Andre…
Funny, but for a second there I thought they were going with a “Seinfeld” reference, where George finally opens up with his feelings and “breaks” the emotional Jerry back into his normal self.
But I was wrong.
WHAT MARKET ARE YOU SHOPPING AT!?
I might have wet my pants during the closer. Troy’s distress was palpable and yet he could still count out the two.
This is probably my favorite episode so far, but I’m a big enough Ebert fan that I’ve actually seen My Dinner With Andre.
I’m very familiar with “My Dinner with Andre,” but this ep did almost nothing for me. Stupid show. Be more funny! :-D
Oh, and Alan, are you really considering taking on “Berlin Alexanderplatz”? Because I would watch it again if you did.
People complaining about the lack of character development in season 2…. Why?
It’s a sitcom. A situational comedy. Community’s situations have always been pop culture riffs/related. But as a sitcom it doesn’t really have a long term plot. Couple episodes here or there with continuity (Chang living at Jeffs in season 2…Jeff dating Slater season 1) but the show isn’t about long term character growth… it’s not Mad Men.
There was character growth in the first season because it was the first season and the writers were finding the characters. Troy didn’t really work as a Jock… Britta was just not likeable and now they poke fun at that fact….But the characters are basically who they are.
Imagine if they all grew and Jeff and Annie got together and Abed understood people and Troy learned how to hold down his weirdness and Pierce got along with people and Britta was accepted and Chang was normal and Shirley wasn’t overly christian…. Where would be the comedy in the sitcom?
I love love love Community and how it does a different thing each week and doesn’t worry about holding the viewers hand with each reference.
Maybe mentioned below, but did anyone see the “Abed on Cougar Town” and the unexpected fallout as some sort of self-conscious parallel to Alan on Community and the resulting “What is a critic?” debate?
It was a beautiful episode, and I love that they don’t make any two episodes alike. Sure, we all love the light, fluffy popcorn episodes, but just like the real thing, you can grow tired of it if it’s the only thing you eat (which, I think, is Modern Family’s current downfall). Community blends the light and fluffy with the savory and refined.
Critical Film Studies was on par with a decent Mad Men episode, IMO (you could even call this Community’s own “Suitcase”, or Briefcase, episode). Examine the Pulp Fiction briefcase, for e.g. The characters treat Abed the same way they treated the Briefcase: they are so eager to find out what’s inside, so eager to get validation of authenticity, that they ignore the fact that what-you-see-is-what-you-really-get. Abed appears to be an amalgamation of pop culture influences shielding something possibly deeper and more refined, but in reality, that shell is really who he is. And just like there are 70 other Pulp Fiction briefcases out there claiming to be “authentic,” there are plenty of other phony personalities who claim to be genuine/authentic (like Britta). Merely declaring yourself as authentic does not, in itself, make you so; conversely, one does not need to have any sort of “certificate of authenticity” in order to be authentic.
I’d understand if this episode got polarizing results…and I’m in the love it group.