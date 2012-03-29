‘Community’ – ‘Digital Exploration of Interior Design’: The spy who loved Subway

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I’m flown to Dubai to stay in an underwater hotel…
If “Celebrity Impressionists” had aired in its original production order – and/or if the show hadn’t gone on hiatus and we got the usual mix of original episodes and repeats in January – I think “Digital Exploration of Interior Design” might have played better. The way it actually played out, we get back-to-back episodes featuring Troy and Abed each chafing against the limitations of their friendship – and we’ll get a third of those next week when the pillow/blanket war continues – and featuring Jeff being confronted about the depths of his narcissism and selfishness. The stories weren’t quite the same as last week (this week, for instance, the Troy/Abed friction is instigated by Vice-Dean Laybourne(*)) but the core emotional issues were close enough – and, more importantly, was the second episode in a row to feel lighter on overall laughs – that a lot of that material never really clicked. We seem to be in a good place for part two of this pillow/blanket conflict, but a lot of part one fell flat for me.
(*) Who is “going through some stuff now.” It happens, big guy. John Goodman was definitely the highlight of that story.
On the other hand, Britta falling hard for “Subway”(**) was marvelous on several levels: as corporate satire, as loving “1984” homage (with various Cold War spy movie tropes worked in as well), and as the latest bit of evidence in Gillian Jacobs’ campaign for season 3 MVP. Britta’s as oblivious as ever (she didn’t even realize the pun in her “Britta Unfiltered” newspaper column title) and yet she’s willing to go with her heart and not her political self-image in falling for this person representing “the collective humanity” of a corporation. That was sweet, and silly, and excellent – and perverted – all around. Plus it managed to dust off a very old joke – the Subway executive being afraid to stand up after listening to the kinky sex tapes because of what might be tented in his pants – and tell it effectively. (The confusion of the pansexual Dean Pelton is what sold it, I think.)
(**) Played marvelously by Travis Schuldt, best known around these parts as Keith Dudemeister from “Scrubs.”
The Jeff/Annie subplot was among this season’s more forgettable – much like poor Kim himself – though at least it offered a good running gag in the question of whether or not they succeeded in saving Garrett.
Again, loved Britta/Subway, but the rest of it made this my least favorite post-hiatus episode. Hopefully part 2 will make up for it.
Great episode…I’m really glad that it’s a 2-parter and that they were allowed to make these great stories last longer. Also, I’d love to see what Troy and Abed’s lockers are like…probably a lot like what mine was like in HS.
So umm… do we need to buy Subway subs to save Community? Because I’ll do it while wearing a felt goatee.
I liked it. I squealed with delight when the Dudemeister showed up. There were some good one-liners.
“I was just googling the record length of stuff…”
yeah me too. Subway needs to be back! The original one anyway.
I really liked the episode overall. Seems a bit disjointed, in terms of the different subplots, but I’m looking forward to part 2 next week. There is repetition compared to last week’s episode, but I liked it more than Celebrity Impressionists.
I will never get enough of a ink mouthed Chevy Chase.
Good laugh when he drinks the ink. Gut busting to see his mouth. Then to see how many ink “shots” he had thrown back…just glad I didn’t pee my pants!
Loved the whole episode, but agree the Britta storyline was the best. Big kudos to the writers and Gillian that I LOVE Britta now.
Thought Chevy Chase stole the episode actually. Lots of funny lines and that ridiculous-yet-funny pen ink gag.
The pen ink gag – *That’s* how to use Chevy Chase. I cracked up every time he opened his little blue mouth.
The Britta/Subway storyline was fucking amazing!
I must be in the minority, because I thought the who Subway plot was an offensive case of product placement gone out of control. I’m disgusted and frustrated.
Disgusted seems like an overreaction
I can see why you’d think that but I don’t think that’s the case. It doesn’t paint subway in the best light.
To me, it showed Subway’s willingness to poke fun at itself.
That’s why I stopped watching Mad Men after one episode.
Get your greedy claws out of my TV shows, corporations.
@ilyrio Mad Men is ABOUT advertising. What, would you prefer Sterling Cooper represent fictional companies?
If corporations take their greedy claws out of your unlimited, free entertainment, who will pay for it?
Maybe the people who buy the commercial time?
Britta’s story wouldn’t have been as funny to me if it was some made up corporation. But Subway of all places? Funny!
It was also satirizing something that actually effects your life, the issue of corporate personhood. But seriously, sorry you had to see a company’s name in a show.
I think you missed the point by a foot (long).
You should have watched enough episodes now to know the creators of the show are self-aware enough to acknowledge the obvious. Do you not remember the KFC space explorer either?
Just like the conspiracy theory episode that went continuously and intentionally too far down the rabbit hole, this was product placement that everyone knew was product placement. And the show intentionally oversold it at every point.
I find it far more egregious when a product is not used in the context of a story and you just get the characters spontaneously say “This is the new Prius. It has GPS and will save you money.” and then carry on with their original unrelated discussion on the way to the crime scene.
I didn’t like how community tried to have their cake and eat it too w/ the product placement. They were trying to poke fun at it, but it was really blatant that they never said anything even mildly offensive about the sandwiches. The “humor” was so over the top that it obviously couldn’t apply to the actual company. Wouldn’t someone from the group mention that Shirley’s food probably tastes better than generic subs? Why were all the students eating those subs non stop? b/c, according to the paid sponsor, they are AWESOME!!!!
The Jeff story was extremely weak. The Britta story was the best. The Troy Abed story could have been better, thought it lacked some laughs for a plot that was the least real (As Troy and Abed usually are). Although the line “Fine, I’ll start my blanket fort somewhere else. Have fun stacking pillows like a baby.” Had me laughing
The Britta/Subway storyline was fucking awesome.
The Britta/Subway storyline was viciously amazing.
I thought the subway part of the show made it absolutely worth it, while trou abed story wasnt necessarily funny i liked it because of how it opens up elements of their characters… And it feels totally earned. Its interesting to see how abed has generally been the most likeable character within the group, but he too can be a kind of a jerk as well. Again feels totally earned.
Absolutely. Felt like we had built to it. But to me, it also felt too much like the Troy/Abed story we got last week.
Yeah, that really is terrible about the whole episode switch that led to two weeks of similar story-lines, despite the fact that conflict between Abed and Troy is so heart-breaking, yet entertaining. Even more heart-breaking but still a good move, Abed, the nicest character on the show, is the bigger jerk in the fight.
I think its okay to repeat the conflict because it did need to build up some. If this was the first conflict- the resulting war would seem to come out of nowhere. Whereas troy could easily forgive last week, it was less easy to forgive again.
Really? I feel like this Troy-Abed tension is very forced. Nothing Pre-Hiatus would foreshadow this divide. It was Abed just 5 episodes earlier who saved the Dean his job, a very considerate act. Even the Christmas episode seemed to stress togetherness, not the divide we are beginning to see.
I think it feels forced to an extent but at the same time it had to happen. While Abed generally comes off as a lovable character he has always been a character that’s mostly concerned about amusing himself even if it comes at the expense of others (one of the biggest examples being Critical Film Studies). While Troy has happily gone along with most of Abed’s adventures the time had to come when he’d want to do something different from what Abed wants.
@Natx: It’s not that the conflict didn’t need a predecessor, it’s that it happened two weeks in a row. In proper viewing order, we would have had: 1. Troy chewing out Abed about responsibilities (and planting Dark Abed in his head), 2. Troy and Abed being normal (which was already its own kind of heartbreaking, but does nothing to really mend the wound from the previous episode, and then 3. this, which would have been the breaking point for them.
It’s totally obvious that the Troy-Abed tension is being forced, as it was John Goodman’s character clearly forcing the issue this week (and next). The Vice-Dean wants Troy to be his AC repairman…liked the subtle Darth Vader-references.
Glad to see The Dudemeister get the opportunity to show his acting chops again. Last time I saw him he was booing a kicker in Bud Light NFL commercial.
Wow, I missed the “Britta Unfiltered” gag too. I feel dumb.
You totally Britta’d it.
But PIERCE got it. Hm.
talk about product placement…
Surprised no mention of the “Game of Thrones” music homage at the end of the episode!
Guy from three years ago, you’re the only person on the Internet to successfully acknowledge the Game of Thrones underlines in this episode of Community
I actually disagree on the Abed/Troy story. I think it was helped by last week’s tension at the end, whereas a different order would have made this week’s conflict feel more forced. Either way the end civil war scene was great.
The music definitely had a heavy Game of Thrones element to it (and a reminded me of Deadwood a little too, with the fiddle and horse noises as the groups back off).
Top marks from me, really enjoyed it.
Are we sure it is out of it’s intended order, and it wasn’t just something to do withJohn Goodman’s schedule or something?
Because you’re right, if we’re watching it in production order we go from Evil Abed in Contemporary Impressionists, to Troy and Abed being best friends again in Urban Matrimony, and back to their relationship being tense. I think it works better this way.
This isn’t the episode that was moved; “Contemporary Impressionists” was, because NBC found it to be too dark and/or weird.
I thought it worked as a natural extension of the the Troy/Abed issues from last week. In fact, it probably wouldn’t have worked as well for me if they had shown the episodes in the intended production order.
And maybe it’s just that I’m easier for laughs (or that I was in a better place coming in because Big Bang Theory was better than it’s usually been lately), but I found a good bit to laugh at.
Britta making love to Subway was GOLD. It’s too bad they had to replace him w/ a suspiciously similar substitute who didn’t have emotions. (for Britta, at least)
Jeff/Annie beats are things I’ve seen several times over, but any excuse to get a little more Alison Brie time on my screen is fine by me…
I’m also cognizant of the fact that the goatee and the braid made John Goodman look A LOT like Dick Marcinko if he went ahead and gained ANOTHER 100 pounds, all of it fat. (if you don’t know who that is, look it up. The story is very funny…especially once it devolves into pure fantasy)
I agree, I think it’s better that the two episodes were back to back and built on each other. If you had an argument, then perfectly happy best buds, then another argument, it seemed weirder. Here it’s a thread.
Did John Goodman have a goatee in his earlier appearences, or is he representing the evil timeline?
I caught this too – he also has a ponytail now. What is Evil Laybourne doing in primetimeline?
Things seem to be getting slippery…
Troy point it out as different. I took it as a requirement for some film he was perhaps shooting.
I thought it was just some oblique reference to Dick Marcinko, viewable at the following: [media.hamptonroads.com]
But to actually answer the question, I’m pretty sure he was clean-shaven previously.
Somewhere, Chris Fedak’s jaw is hanging open right now in awe.
Also, Annie in the sleep lab and screaming every 3 hours is a funny thought and the scream was the icing on the cake.
Best episode of the year. Other than the two paintball episodes last year, best episode since the D&D episode. Good to see the old Community magic again.
Troy’s “like holding in a fart right now” is a weird running joke.
The episode had me very early on when Annie said “awwwe” upon learning that Subway was only one week old.
Abed’s a dick
Shirley’s “Bri-TA” was great.
Agree that the Britta stuff was gold, but my favorite was anything and everything Pierce did or said. His line about Britta’s memories being implanted was hilarious on its own, but the fact that she seemed offended instead of confused was the topper. Chevy Chase saved it for me.
I actually much preferred this to Celebrity Impressionists. Just a lot less over-the-top ungrounded silliness, and, perhaps because of that, a lot more genuine laughter for me. Britta, Pierce, both Deans, Subway, Jeff’s continued demonstration of an absolute inability to truly grow (‘who’s kim?’)… I enjoyed it all.
I thought this was one of the best episodes of the season. I know people are saying Jeff and Annie’s storyline was a bit forgettable, but I appreciated the amount of Jeff we got. Lately he’s been my least favorite part of the show, so it was nice to have him more in the background and toned down a bit.
I also thought the order of the episodes worked better for the conflict in this episode. Last week had a bit of a resolution, but still ended with some tension, which then continued nicely into this episode.
I liked the fact that they reintroduced old background characters like Garret and Magnitude POP POP!!
After reading Sepinwall’s’ review, I’m kicking myself for being completely oblivous (a la Britta) to the joke that was being made by the Subway exec asking someone to hand him his coat rather than getting it himself. I was clueless- I thought it had something to do with the exec being used to ordering people around. Am I the only one who didn’t pick up on the obvious erection concealment joke?!?
Has this happened to anyone else before with respect to this show or to another show- missing a joke everyone else caught?
You’re not–I’m embarrassed to say I didn’t think about that, either. I’ll chalk it up to not being 100% awake.
I didn’t get it till I just read your comment. I thought he was used to ordering people around, as you said.
I came here to post the same thing. It makes sense to me that a guy who can take away someone’s identity would indulge in that little power trip.
“People’s Champion!!” She’s earning that label this year.
Anyway, I think the Troy/Abed rift seemed a lot more natural in this episode than in the last one. I’m excited to see where this is going.
Totally agree that the Jeff/Annie/Kim story was weak, but the Pierce/Shirley/Britta stuff was great. Especially Pierce downing ink.
I don’t agree with you at all, Alan, which is really rare. This week’s Troy and Abed story felt to me like a natural continuation of last week’s final scene, rather than a rehash. They didn’t make up in that last scene, and for the vice dean to start exploiting that, felt more real to me than if it had been throughout random points in the season. Abed’s petulance about something that small seemed (like whenever they have time to treat Abed as a real person) scarily familiar to me, as did Troy’s reaction.
The episode on the whole was like a return to form after last week. I felt that one was considerably to broad, with the characters almost acting as a parody of themselves (besides that final scene). This week had Annie with layers (in a subplot that was a little forgettable, but Annie saved it), with Britta being Britta, and with Troy and Abed being two distinct and interesting personalities.
Plus, I laughed a lot, but not at the stories, but in them, if that makes any sense. I was laughing at moments of characters, knowing them, rather than something external like Jeff going Hulklike.
Yes. This is the comment I agree with most this week. Congratulations.
100% agree with Roy’s comments, felt like one of the best episodes of the season. The Troy/Abed escalation of tension felt like a totally natural progression from last week.
I like the Jeff/Annie stuff, it added a little humanizing depth to Jeff imo, and I enjoyed Annie’s reactions to her obvious continued attraction to Jeff.
The Britta/Subway stuff was absolute gold and Pierce continues to be well used.
Great episode
best known as Dudemeister? i think you mean Ben the soldier from Always Sunny, who knows how to rock a pair of jean shorts!
Given that he spent several seasons on Scrubs and has been in maybe 4 eps of Always Sunny, I go Dudemeister. Easy.
“Not everyone’s last name lends itself to a nickname, Keith.” “My last name is “Dudemeister!”
I think Community has really gone downhill in recent episodes, losing any grasp on reality and turning its characters into one-dimensional overacted caricatures.
The best episode this season
Britta Unfiltered? I don’t get it. /sadface
Britta-brand water filters are a thing that exist.
Loved it. Gave it a 95 out of 100 on my site. I could agree that the episode plays a bit awkwardly if you think about the fact that things are a bit out of order, but I got past it very quickly.
Ha! One of my favourites this season, which I’ve largely disliked, of my favourite sitcom ever. Opinions are like arseholes, eh.
I loved the growing concern people have for Pierce as his time-warping comments got worse and worse. Shirley’s quietly murmured “uh oh” and sideways glance at Pierce had me almost laughing loud enough to wake my kids upstairs.
I thought it was a decent episode – I loved the Britta stuff, liked the Annie stuff (she clearly still has Jeff issues), and also enjoyed the Troy/Abed story.
The Jeff issues are the opposite of entertaining.
Ilyrio you’re the opposite of batman! >:3
between archer last week and community this week, orwell references are making a comeback.
also eliza coupe and dudemeister need to return for a scrubs outcast reunion.
Too much Abed. He’s kind of a self-centered jerk, which would be okay if the show acknowledged it (e.g., the “Seinfeld” characters) but we all supposed to be just so enamored of his eccentricities. A grown man wearing kids’ pajamas and building pillow forts! How . . . charming?
The show has very clearly acknowledged it for the last two weeks.
I don’t think the show is saying he’s a jerk, so much as they’re saying that his issues aren’t always funny or whimsical or charming or even interesting. And that only seems bold with Abed because the writing (and Pudi’s superb acting) have made him very likable relative to the obvious unamusing/dour/charmless behavior we’ve seen from everyone else in the study group.
Abed has always been very obviously depicted as having developmental issues that affect his empathy, how he relates to people and their feelings or expectations. The last two episodes (among others) have pushed on how difficult it can be to manage any sort of relationship with someone like that.
Saying he’s a self-centered jerk implies arrogance or malice, which I don’t think is fair. He’s not detached by choice.
Abed does seem particularly jerk-like these days but I think it’s because of a couple of things: 1) he’s getting a more visible storyline (I don’t think he’s usually front-and-center in the episodes) and 2) for the past 2.5 years, he’s been getting to do whatever kooky thing he wants to do. Troy and Britta, in particular, are very “you can do anything you want / follow your dreams”. Abed doesn’t have someone like his dad to stop him from doing whatever kooky pop-culture thing he wants to do. Now, Troy is realizing that as an adult, you can’t always do what you want (because Vinnie will send his goons over to break your legs) and he’s being forced to step in and stop Abed from being Abed. Jeff, as the psuedo-father figure in the group, is another one that could reign Abed in, but Jeff is too self-involved to be bothered. Even after being friends with the study group for a few years now.
I’m not liking this version of Abed. He does seem mean, but he’s not doing it on purpose (I think) – he doesn’t see how his actions might affect others. I kind of miss the storylines focused on Greendale (in class, studying, etc) – but I guess it’s for the better? For example, are they all taking the same class this semester? And yes, we’ve established that they are friends by now and don’t need to take a class together, but still…
I didn’t know the actor playing Subway was on Scrubs, I recognized him as Sweet Dee’s abused boyfriend Ben the Soldier on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
This is one of the few times I disagree with you Alan. Come on, the Dean was looking up “record lengths of things”, and not that she’s done the math, but Britta would be the super classy whore that gets flown to Dubai to stay in an underwater hotel.
They created the word “whoresmanship.” The rest is irrelevant. Love love love.
Whoreswomanship. This is the 90s, Liz.
I have to disagree with you on this one Alan, I think that this episode had plenty of funny bits (Pierce and the pens, all Greendale students being in the Army Reserves, Garret) to balance out the less-funny but plot significant Troy/Abed friction.
And with this episode Community is BACK!!!
Britta Unfiltered! Ha! I honestly did not get that until just now. I thought it was just Pierce being crazy!
I woke up thi morning with the Brita/Subway plot stuck in my head. How wonderfully subversive! To take such a serious issue — corporate personhood — and show how the evolution of corporations as people pushes us towards a more Orwelian society? And then have Chevy Chase hilariously drinking pens in the middle of it? Wow! That show is going to stick with me for a while
No love for the fact that an entire half of the show was a deliberate jab at Romney/Citizen’s United? Corporations are people, too, my friend!
I remember the 80s, when “legally, a corporation is a PERSON” was an argument put forth by liberals.
So, no love for cluelessness.
I usually don’t think about episode titles, but I loved the entendreiffic reference to the act that got Subway I booted.
OOh vicar. I didn’t catch that.
Was the Troy v. Abed storyline supposed to be a subtext for NBC v. Harmon or was that just me?
